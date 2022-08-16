ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain Local superintendent Brent May to lead state association

By Canton Repository staff report
The Repository
PLAIN TWP. − A Stark County superintendent is now leading the statewide association of superintendents and administrators.

Brent May, who has been superintendent for Plain Local Schools since 2010, has been installed as the 53rd president of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators . More than 80 guests attended last week's installation ceremony at GlenOak High School.

May is the first superintendent from Region 7 to serve as BASA president since 2014. Region 7 includes Coshocton, Tuscarawas, Stark, Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson, Guernsey, Noble and Belmont counties.

During the installation, May thanked his family, colleagues and mentors who have shaped him as a leader.

"Leadership matters, and I think we have a great responsibility during some of the most uncertain and chaotic times of our lifetime," he said. "I believe that how we respond will define what our future will look like."

David Axner, executive director of BASA, described May as a quiet leader who will always stand up for kids and public education.

BASA is a private, not-for-profit organization that serves school superintendents and other administrators throughout the state of Ohio. BASA, established in 1969, is an affiliate of the American Association of School Administrators.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Plain Local superintendent Brent May to lead state association

