Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
Miami Beach Celebrity Therapist Jeff Rocker to Receive Key to the City at Rock the Vote EventShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Your Stay at this South Beach Hotel Helps Children in Zimbabwe through the Zara CenterMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Miami, FL
‘The perfect storm’: Worries mount that Florida’s colleges face a mental health crisis like no other
Editor’s note: This is the first of two news articles exploring the challenges that Florida’s colleges face this year as demand rises for mental health counseling services. The second article is coming Friday. In the coming days, Florida’s college students will move into their dorms and apartments carrying laptops, wall posters, new bedding — and the burden of mental health problems they may ...
Coming soon to Fort Lauderdale: Timpano Las Olas to reawaken, plus new Mazza Kitchen planned
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Mazza Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, owner of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine in Pembroke Pines, is expected to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (where Trader Joe’s is ...
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
NBC Miami
Man Who Died After Eating Raw Oysters Also Had Drugs in System: Medical Examiner
A South Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month also had a number of drugs in his system including cocaine and Fentanyl, a medical examiner's report said. The report from the Broward County Medical Examiner said 44-year-old Roger Pinckney tested positive for cannabis, cocaine, Fentanyl, oxycodone and opiates after his death on July 31.
Miami New Times
Teachers and Parents Give DeSantis' Military Veterans Certification Pathway a D-
As students throughout South Florida return to public schools this week, more than 360 teaching positions remain unfilled in Broward and Miami-Dade counties combined. It's part of a teacher shortage that is afflicting school districts across the state. To address the lack of teachers on staff, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed...
Miami New Times
Former Emeril’s Miami Beach Chef Makes Sublime Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
The next time you're craving a taste of Chicago, look no further than Broad Shoulders Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale. A trip to Broward County will deliver a taste of the Windy City's best sandwiches — along with a few Southern-inspired surprises — minus a much longer trip. Named...
Who is Vanessa Brito? - Meet the woman helping thousands of Floridians get their unemployment benefits
MIAMI — Citizen activist Vanessa Brito has helped thousands of Floridians get the unemployment benefits they are owed. You may recognize her from First Coast News Facebook group Navigating Florida's Unemployment Maze where she is our official unemployment expert and an irreplaceable resource for people trapped in the system.
WSVN-TV
Opa-Locka Hialeah flea market set to relocate
OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida staple is set to close soon. Now, officials and organizations are lending a helping hand to business owners in the community. The city of Opa-Locka, along with non-profit organizations like the Miami Foundation, are supporting vendors of the Opa-Locka Hialeah Flea Market as the location is set to be shut down.
‘Opening salvo’: DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 individuals had been arrested for voter fraud in the 2020 election.
20 accused of illegally voting across Florida, DeSantis says
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced 20 people have been arrested and charged with illegally voting across the state, many of them in South Florida. The theme of Thursday’s news conference centered around election integrity. The governor, surrounded by numerous law enforcement officers, said those charged with illegally voting included people with felony convictions of murder or sex ...
WINKNEWS.com
Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
floridabulldog.org
Fort Lauderdale’s First Baptist Church sold downtown lot in a secretive deal the congregation hastily OK’d￼
First Baptist Church sold prime real estate worth more than $1.2 million in a secretive deal that raises concerns about the intentions of the leadership at Fort Lauderdale’s oldest religious institution. The new owner of the prized downtown land is an opaque, Delaware limited liability company whose out-front representative...
keysweekly.com
FLIXBUS ADDS MORE STOPS IN BIG PINE KEY & KEY LARGO
FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, is adding new service to its growing Florida network and boosting its existing lines with the addition of intercity bus service to Big Pine Key and Key Largo with service kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 11. FlixBus’ line allows passengers to travel...
Frontier adding non-stop service from PBIA to Denver; JetBlue cuts 12 Fort Lauderdale routes
Frontier Airlines is adding a direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Denver in November, the ultra low-cost carrier announced Tuesday. Frontier is the only airline offering direct service between the two cities and will offer introductory rates as low as $69. ...
islandernews.com
Meet Julissa Piña as she starts her first school year as K-8 Center’s new principal
With classes starting at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center on Wednesday, August 17, anticipation fills the air, especially for new Principal Julissa Piña, as she steps into the leadership role at a K-8 school for her first school year. Mrs. Piña brings plenty of experience as a principal, most...
pointpubs.com
Farewell Festival Flea Market
The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
WSVN-TV
Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pharmacy has been raided by federal agents after having been suspected of being a pill mill. On Tuesday, federal agents were seen arriving at the Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar around 10 a.m. Neighboring business owners said the agents were serving a warrant to...
thenextmiami.com
Miami To Celebrate Completing First Two Phases Of Flagler Street’s Curbless, Pedestrian-Friendly Rebuild
A ceremony is scheduled Friday to celebrate the completion of the first two sections of Downtown Miami’s Flagler Street rebuild. The city says it is now working on completing the remaining three phases. The project aims to make Flagler Street into a “festival-style boulevard,” with bollards that allow it...
thenextmiami.com
The Future Of Miami’s Baywalk: Aria Reserve To Host Panel
Aria Reserve and developer Melo Group are set to host a panel to discuss the vision and implementation of Miami’s Baywalk. Commissioner Ken Russell will be in attendance, along with Carlos Melo and Martín Melo of Melo Group. A livestream of the event will be available on Facebook...
Coconut Creek’s Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant Reopening Under New Ownership
The Coconut Creek location closed in early 2020 but will soon start serving its popular Jamaican cuisine once again
