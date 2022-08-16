ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘The perfect storm’: Worries mount that Florida’s colleges face a mental health crisis like no other

Editor’s note: This is the first of two news articles exploring the challenges that Florida’s colleges face this year as demand rises for mental health counseling services. The second article is coming Friday. In the coming days, Florida’s college students will move into their dorms and apartments carrying laptops, wall posters, new bedding — and the burden of mental health problems they may ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon to Fort Lauderdale: Timpano Las Olas to reawaken, plus new Mazza Kitchen planned

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Mazza Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, owner of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine in Pembroke Pines, is expected to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (where Trader Joe’s is ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Opa-Locka Hialeah flea market set to relocate

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida staple is set to close soon. Now, officials and organizations are lending a helping hand to business owners in the community. The city of Opa-Locka, along with non-profit organizations like the Miami Foundation, are supporting vendors of the Opa-Locka Hialeah Flea Market as the location is set to be shut down.
OPA-LOCKA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 accused of illegally voting across Florida, DeSantis says

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced 20 people have been arrested and charged with illegally voting across the state, many of them in South Florida. The theme of Thursday’s news conference centered around election integrity. The governor, surrounded by numerous law enforcement officers, said those charged with illegally voting included people with felony convictions of murder or sex ...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry

MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

FLIXBUS ADDS MORE STOPS IN BIG PINE KEY & KEY LARGO

FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, is adding new service to its growing Florida network and boosting its existing lines with the addition of intercity bus service to Big Pine Key and Key Largo with service kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 11. FlixBus’ line allows passengers to travel...
KEY LARGO, FL
pointpubs.com

Farewell Festival Flea Market

The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pharmacy has been raided by federal agents after having been suspected of being a pill mill. On Tuesday, federal agents were seen arriving at the Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar around 10 a.m. Neighboring business owners said the agents were serving a warrant to...
MIRAMAR, FL
thenextmiami.com

The Future Of Miami’s Baywalk: Aria Reserve To Host Panel

Aria Reserve and developer Melo Group are set to host a panel to discuss the vision and implementation of Miami’s Baywalk. Commissioner Ken Russell will be in attendance, along with Carlos Melo and Martín Melo of Melo Group. A livestream of the event will be available on Facebook...
MIAMI, FL

