beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Boston Medical Center. a director of specialty pharmacy operations. 2. Cardinal Health, based in Dublin,...
heart.org
New heart attack care certification available for hospitals and health systems
DALLAS, August 17, 2022 — Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack.[1] To help improve cardiac care and save lives, the American Heart Association and The Joint Commission have launched a new certification to ensure hospitals at every level of cardiac treatment are providing effective care for patients experiencing even the most time-sensitive heart attacks. The Comprehensive Heart Attack Center (CHAC) certification, launched July 1, completes a full suite of available cardiac systems of care and establishes a new category for certification by both national organizations.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 health systems with strong finances
Here are eight health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Advocate Aurora Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook...
beckershospitalreview.com
Atlantic welcomes new chief health system officer
Scott Leighty is the new executive vice president and chief health system officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System. Mr. Leighty brings 25 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to an Aug. 16 news release. Most recently, he was senior vice president of regional hospitals and clinical services...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 revenue cycle leaders weigh in on staffing challenges
Staffing is one of the biggest challenges facing revenue cycle leaders today. Here are what five leaders recently told Becker's about that issue. James O'Connell. Director of revenue cycle at Inspira Health (Vineland, N.J.):. Currently, I believe the greatest challenge to most hospitals is maintaining staff in the revenue cycle....
beckershospitalreview.com
Where innovation is needed most in healthcare
Innovative solutions are needed in almost every aspect of healthcare including its delivery to consumers, its technology and its business models. Three health system chief innovation officers told Becker's areas where healthcare innovation can grow. Question: Where do you think innovation is most needed in the healthcare space?. Note: Responses...
MedicalXpress
Calls for opioid agonist treatments to be used in the treatment of injecting-related infections
Medications such as buprenorphine and methadone should be used to help treat patients with opioid use disorder who come to hospital with injecting-related infections, finds new research from UCL and UNSW, Sydney. Injecting-related bacterial and fungal infections are an increasingly common causes of pain, disability, and death among people who...
beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals ending labor, delivery services
Several hospitals are ending labor and delivery services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges. Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital ended labor and delivery services Aug. 1. The hospital cited a decline in births as the reason for the change in obstetric services, with a 40 percent decrease since 2015.
beckershospitalreview.com
Kryuus lands contract to create Christus digital directory
Irving, Texas-based health system Christus has tapped health IT company Kyruus to implement a data management platform for the health system. Christus will use the KyruusOne platform to create a digital directory and make it easier for patients to find care online. Kyruus will be in charge of implementing the platform in the Christus network, according to an Aug.16 Christus news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
28 women who made hospital CEO in 2022
The following moves by women to a hospital or health system CEO role have been reported by or shared with Becker's this year:. 1. Denyse Bales-Chubb was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.). 2. Jeanna Bamburg was named CEO of The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston.
beckershospitalreview.com
ChristianaCare, Prospect Medical Holdings cancel 4-hospital deal
ChristianaCare signed a letter of intent in February to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings. The health systems announced Aug. 18 that the deal will not move forward. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings said significant changes in the economic landscape since the letter of intent...
Kriya Appoints Pedro Huertas M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer of its Rare Disease Division
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Kriya Therapeutics, Inc., a fully integrated gene therapy company advancing a broad portfolio of innovative therapeutics, announced today that it has appointed Pedro Huertas, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer of its Rare Disease Division. In his role, Dr. Huertas will be responsible for the direction and execution of the company’s clinical, medical and scientific plans to advance its rare disease pipeline. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005231/en/ Pedro Huertas, M.D., Ph.D. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
'This is doable': A roadmap to monkeypox response from Providence, 2 more systems
With a low hospitalization and death rate for monkeypox, health systems don't expect the outbreak to pose a large burden on inpatient care. Still, ramping up communication and infection control policies are key to alleviating employee concerns and providing effective care to infected patients who may show up in ambulatory settings, healthcare leaders say.
beckershospitalreview.com
Seton nurses call for hospital finance probe in wake of no-confidence vote in administrator
Members of the California Nurses Association at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif., said they have taken a vote of no confidence in their hospital administrator, Sarkis Vartanian, BSN. The union, which represents 300 nurses at Seton, passed the no-confidence vote Aug. 10, according to an Aug. 13...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top HCA executive to retire after 36 years
HCA Healthcare National Group President Chuck Hall is retiring at the end of the year after nearly 36 years with the Nashville, Tenn.-based company. Mr. Hall, who oversees HCA operations at 96 hospitals across 13 states, joined HCA in 1987 as COO of Sam Houston Memorial Hospital in Texas. He served in various leadership roles before being named National Group president in 2006.
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas hospital computer systems hacked, patient Social Security numbers exposed
Russian hackers known as the Karakurt gang have allegedly breached computer systems at Texas-based Methodist McKinney Hospital, Methodist Allen Surgical Center and Methodist Craig Ranch Surgical Center, according to an Aug. 16 report from local news source CBS 11. On July 5, the hospital and two ASCs said they noticed...
beckershospitalreview.com
Idaho specialty hospital acquired for $67.5M
Investment management firm Hammes Partners has acquired Post Falls, Idaho-based Northwest Specialty Hospital for $67.5 million in a deal that includes expansion of the property, the healthcare finance division of First Citizens Bank said Aug. 17. "Northwest Specialty Hospital and its medical office building are top-notch properties that support quality...
beckershospitalreview.com
MUSC launches ICU-telehealth program
MUSC Health Columbia (S.C) Medical Center Downtown partnered with telemedicine company Hicuity Health to launch tele-ICU services. Hicuity Health will provide tele-ICU support for patients and bedside teams at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center, according to a Aug. 17 company news release. With the addition of Hicuity's tele-ICU care, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth baby feeding company expands to Colorado
Infant feeding telehealth company SimpliFed is expanding services to Health First Colorado beneficiaries. SimpliFed connects parents of newborns to breastfeeding and baby feeding support and information through a telehealth platform. SimpliFed works with families from pregnancy to weaning, according to the Aug. 17 SimpliFed news release. "We are deeply honored...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 recent cancer treatment partnerships, alliances
Here are three cancer treatment partnerships or alliances formed since July 22. They are listed in chronological order. 1. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital Cancer Institute joined the Caris Life Sciences Precision Oncology Alliance on July 22. 2. Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Empyrean Medical Systems, a technology...
