Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island marks release of 1,000th rehabilitated turtle

JEKYLL ISLAND — A lot of milestones are being celebrated on the coast in Georgia’s Golden Isles this year. Jekyll Island is marking 75 years as a state park, and its Georgia Sea Turtle Center is in its 15th year.

On the island, another major milestone was reached this summer in the form of Anni (short for anniversary), a loggerhead sea turtle that is the 1,000th sea turtle to be rehabilitated by the center.