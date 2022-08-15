Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Remembering Hurricane Camille and her three unknown victims
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Camille’s wrath 53 years ago still resonates today in South Mississippi. The killer storm that took at least 150 lives in Mississippi was remembered with the annual ceremony for those three unknown victims: Faith, Hope and Charity. “Their names are not known. All we...
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
WALA-TV FOX10
Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
WALA-TV FOX10
Colorado man charged with robbery in Fort Walton Beach; ‘I’m sorry. It won’t happen again.’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Colorado man was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with the robbery of a Fort Walton Beach area convenience store Sunday. On the way to booking, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says, 38-year old Ryan Cardwell-Belshe of Colorado Springs stated, “I’m sorry. It won’t happen again.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Child dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba infection, health officials say
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – Health officials in Nebraska said a child died after what they suspect was a brain-eating amoeba infection. Dr. Lindsay Huse said the CDC is working to confirm that the death was caused by primary amebic meningoencephalitis – the disease caused by infection with the amoeba called Naegleria fowleri – after the child went swimming in the Elkhorn River on Aug. 8.
WALA-TV FOX10
New user-friendly website highlights Alabama Department of Archives and History resources
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new website is up and running to make all of the resources the Alabama Department of Archives has to offer more easily accessible. The website is the culmination of a multi-year project to improve and enhance the agency’s online presence. “The creation of our...
WALA-TV FOX10
Witnesses say duo was eager to kidnap Michigan governor
(AP) – Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 were very eager to move forward and fully onboard with the plan, two key witnesses testified Wednesday. The witnesses, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, are vital for the government’s case because they, too, were...
WALA-TV FOX10
2-year-old goes home after heart transplant spending 283 days in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – After spending 283 days in the hospital and undergoing his second open-heart surgery, a 2-year-old boy from Kentucky went home Monday. Clay Goodwin was born in November 2020 with four congenital heart defects, Norton Healthcare said. He underwent his first open-heart surgery when he was two days old, WAVE reported.
WALA-TV FOX10
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
WALA-TV FOX10
Restaurant owner wrangles alligator in Texas
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas man is a restaurant owner, a Jiu-Jitsu champion and now, he can add alligator wrangler to his resume. Mike Trinh says he was getting the kids ready for their first day of school when a 5- to 6-foot alligator showed up on his driveway.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bite-sized breakfast: Chick-fil-A taste-testing chorizo cheddar egg bites
ATLANTA (Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is taste-testing a new menu item: Egg bites. The popular chicken restaurant announced it would start offering chorizo cheddar egg bites at select locations in the U.S. later this month. According to Chick-fil-A, the chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo...
WALA-TV FOX10
Standing-room crowd of contractors looks to get piece of $2.7 billion I-10 bridge project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When state transportation officials award contracts for the most expensive project in Alabama history, they won’t just pick the low bidders. Instead, the Alabama Department of Transportation will evaluate a variety of factors to evaluate proposals for a $2.7 billion bridge and Bayway between Mobile and Baldwin County. On Tuesday, ALDOT hosted an industry forum for contractors, engineering design firms and consultants who might submit bids.
