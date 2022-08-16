Read full article on original website
Tremeshia Shorter
2d ago
This is so sad. I’m a mother and I know what it feels like to lose a child. I didn’t lose my baby son to anything tragic! I’m a mother and I know that emotion and hurt. Behind having to bury a child(ren) before yourself. I pray healing for these young men families and love ones. I pray for the Mother(s) this has affected. I send healing/love/comfort/understanding their way!
Reply
4
Related
wfxl.com
Albany police seeking man involved in Superior Creek Lodge shooting
The Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating a man who allegedly shot another person. APD says Joseph Grice Jr., is wanted for aggravated assault- firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to authorities, the 41-year-old is...
WALB 10
‘You will have to protect yourself and you will have to protect others’: APD chief talks recent officer-involved shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early Wednesday morning, the Albany Police Department responded to a call on Montego Court. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said a man inside a home assaulted his mother with a gun and fired at officers when they approached the home. “You know this is a situation...
WALB 10
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating the use of force used by an officer in a Wednesday domestic disturbance incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Around 1:26 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the block of 1300 Montego Court about a...
wfxl.com
One injured in Albany motel shooting
A man is recovering following a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Albany police and Dougherty County EMS responded, with lights and sirens, to the Superior Creek Lodge, located in the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, for a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found 41-year-old Nicholas Johnson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
No injures reported in Tuesday shooting
No injuries were reported in a shooting on Tuesday. Albany police responded to the 700 Block of 9th Avenue in reference to discharging firearms. According to the police report, an unknown caller stated that a white car drove by an apartment in the 700 Block of 9th Avenue and discharged a firearm toward the residence. The caller says the firearm was discharged six times.
wfxl.com
APD: Shots fired at officers during domestic dispute
A GBI investigation is underway after shots were fired at Albany police officers during a domestic dispute. APD says shortly before 1:30 a.m. this morning, officers responded to the 1300 Block of Montego Ct. about a domestic disturbance. At the scene, officers were told that Richard Lee Hunter had assaulted...
southgatv.com
Cause of death determined in murder of Shannon Hammock
ALBANY, GA- Following August 13th’s homicide involving 45 year old, Shannon Hammock, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler told South Georgia Television News that she ultimately died from blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation. Specifics on whether a weapon was used to enforce the trauma or strangulation is...
valdostatoday.com
Boston couple arrested for theft and other charges
THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office employee and spouse were arrested and charged with theft by taking. On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Vienna
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Vienna, according to the Vienna Police Department. Early Monday morning, a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive in a room at Vienna Travel Inn. He was later identified as Daniel Athon. The body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of...
southgatv.com
Dooly death investigation
VIENNA, GA- The Vienna Police Department has called the GBI for assistance in reference to a death investigation. Police say just after midnight Monday morning, officers with the Vienna Police Department and Dooly County EMS responded to the Vienna Travel Inn in reference to an unresponsive, non breathing white male.
WALB 10
Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An employee at an Albany convenience store is facing charges after police said she used patrons’ card information to make unauthorized purchases, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft. She...
WALB 10
Berrien Co. man charged with several arson offenses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County man is behind bars after he was arrested on numerous charges of woods arson and endangering human life. In July, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Georgia Forestry Commission Law Enforcement after 13 intentionally set fires burned 13.7 acres. During...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot to death in a Monday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department. It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue. The two victims have been identified as Alonzo Jones, Jr., 25, and Keshawn Griffin, 20. Anyone with information is asked...
wfxl.com
BOLO issued in Colquitt County for multiple charges
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo on its Facebook page on Wednesday for Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr. The CCSO is offering a $500 reward. Brinkley Jr, also known as Drew, is wanted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, state court bench warrant, and felony violation of probation.
southgatv.com
Two killed in Albany shooting; suspect on the loose
ALBANY, GA– Albany Police responded to the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two male subjects both suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley telling South...
wfxl.com
Authorities in Colquitt County searching for stolen Polaris
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo to its Facebook page for a stolen Polaris Ranger. According to the CCSO, the Polaris was stolen from the Bass Road area near Hartsfield Ga. The Polaris was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with any information should contact the Colquitt County Sheriff's...
southgatv.com
Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax
TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
allongeorgia.com
Marion County Man Arrested for Operating a Chop Shop
According to the GBI, Jose Mezquite Ramirez, age 45, of Marion County, has been arrested for operating a chop shop, three counts of buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using, possessing, or disposing of motor vehicle or part thereof from which identification has been removed or altered, theft by receiving stolen property – automobile, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
wfxl.com
Police need community help to identify duo seen on camera at Olivia Street burglary
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspects in the video for a burglary that occurred in the 2500 block of Olivia Street. Surveillance camera video shows two males, one wearing red and black pants, with a white shirt and...
41nbc.com
Man found dead in Vienna motel room
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 30-year-old man was found dead in a motel room in Vienna on Monday. The Vienna Police Department says just after midnight on August 15th, police and Dooly County EMS responded to Vienna Travel Inn in reference to an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, first responders identified the man as 30-year-old Daniel Athon, who was deceased in one of the motel rooms.
Comments / 2