Manti Te’o and Family Open Up About Relationship Hoax in ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ Exclusive Sneak Peek (Video)

Netflix is bringing back classic competition series The Mole. The streamer has ordered a new version of the Belgian format, which is best known for airing on ABC, to launch this fall. The Mole is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the...

