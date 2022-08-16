Manti Te’o and Family Open Up About Relationship Hoax in ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ Exclusive Sneak Peek (Video)

Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Supernatural star teases return to The Boys as season 4 filming begins
The Boys spoilers follow. The Boys season 4 is beginning production, which means that reveals, confirmations and teases should be coming thick and fast. One thing we've got already is confirmation that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is returning for the upcoming season. The actor commented on an Instagram post that...
Colton Haynes to Play Evil Twins in New ‘Ripped From the Headlines’ Lifetime Movie
Colton Haynes will be headlining a new “Ripped From the Headlines” movie for “Lifetime.” The former “Teen Wolf” and “Arrow” star will portray two crooked twin brothers in “Swindler Seduction.”. The channel also announced the upcoming movie “An Amish Sin” with...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Washington Examiner
Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie
Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Guest List for Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!. Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”. A source shared, “It’s going to...
Popculture
Two More HBO Max Series Could Be Canceled After Their New Seasons Premiere
Titans and Doom Patrol might not have much longer to live after their upcoming new seasons' premiere. The two HBO Max DC Comics shows will see their fourth seasons hit the streaming platform later this year, but neither has been renewed beyond that yet. All of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics projects are in a state of flux since the merger was completed and Batgirl was canceled.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal could go south
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleScreenshot Cheryl Preston. Will the Netflix deal make or break Prince Harry and Meghan?. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first came to the United States they were hot property and everyone seemed to want a piece of them. Tyler Perry allowed them to stay in one of his mansions, Oprah interviewed them and Netflix gave the Royal couple a sweet deal of reportedly one hundred million US dollars but according to the Daily Mail Royal commentator Daniella Elser has warned that the couple's fortunes could quickly dry up.
Using Different Languages, Robin Williams Snuck ‘Dirty Stuff’ Past ‘Mork & Mindy’ Censors
Robin Williams is regarded as one of America’s greatest comedians. His fame grew exponentially following his appearance in Mrs. Doubtfire, but before his role in that 1993 film, he had been cast as Mork, first in the TV show Happy Days and then in the spin-off Mork & Mindy. In the sitcom, Mork was an alien from the planet Ork who came to Earth to experience a primitive civilization in the company of his friend and eventual, love interest, Mindy McConnell (Pam Dawber), reporting home on all he discovers.
Emilia Clarke Insulted by Foxtel CEO as ‘Short, Dumpy Girl’ While Speaking at ‘House of Dragon’ Sydney Premiere
Patrick Delany, the CEO of Foxtel, has apologized after calling “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke “short and dumpy” at the “House of the Dragon” premiere in Sydney, Australia. Delany was talking about how he was late to the HBO hit series, in which...
Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"
Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.
Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'
Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Rom-Com ‘Meet Cute’ Lands at Peacock
“Meet Cute,” the romantic comedy starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, has landed at Peacock, where it will premiere Sept. 21. The “SNL” alum and “The Flight Attendant” star play Gary and Sheila, who fall in love at first sight and spend a perfect evening together. If their meet-cute sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is: it turns out Sheila has a time machine, and she’s been using it to relive the night over and over again. When their first date leaves them wanting more, Sheila travels back into Gary’s past to try to change him into the perfect man.
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Director Implores Fans to Watch Extended Edition: ‘Friends Don’t Let Friends Watch the Theatrical Cut’
Colin Trevorrow’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth film in the franchise that started with “Jurassic Park” back in 1993 and the third in the new “Jurassic World” segment of films, has racked up nearly $1 billion worldwide. And yet the response to the...
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Trailer: Johnny and Daniel Join Forces to Take Down Terry Silver
“Cobra Kai” is stirring up some action in the dojo once again as Netflix releases the first official trailer for Season 5. Following last season’s All Valley Karate Tournament, Season 5 reveals that Terry Silver — who now has complete control of Cobra Kai — is planning to expand the dojo across the San Fernando Valley. If Terry goes unchecked, he and his Cobra Kai teachers will spread their form of brutal karate like wildfire. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso chooses to team up with his...
Netflix Tracks Down Reboot Of Reality Competition ‘The Mole’
Netflix is bringing back classic competition series The Mole. The streamer has ordered a new version of the Belgian format, which is best known for airing on ABC, to launch this fall. The Mole is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the...
Mark Wahlberg Action Comedy ‘The Family Plan’ Picked Up by Apple
Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday that it has picked up “The Family Plan,” an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg that will be produced by Skydance Media as part of the studio’s first-look production deal. Written by David Coggeshall, who is writing the film “Matchbox” for Skydance...
Will There Be a ‘Westworld’ Season 5 on HBO?
Westworld Season 4 ended as Westworld seasons often do, with twists and turns and A.I. characters dying and coming back from the dead. But now that the dust has settled on the fourth season of the HBO show, we have to wonder: what happens next? Will there be a Westworld Season 5? Westworld Season 4 opened about seven years after the events of Westworld Season 3. It seemed that Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) had succeeded in freeing humanity from the Delos Corporation’s lies. Rehoboam, a super computer that controlled everyone’s lives, was destroyed. However after these seven years...
Foes Turn Friends In The Trailer For Season 5 Of Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’
After the All Valley Karate Tournament, everything is sure to be different. Who will take down Cobra Kai's new leader, Terry Silver?
