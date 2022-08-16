Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR BURGLARY
A Columbia man, Orlando C. Stemmons has been charge with a felony in Cooper County. According to court documents, a warrant was ordered for Stemmons on Tuesday, August 15 for first degree burglary. Boonville Police are in charge of making the arrest. Bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs
A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man facing numerous charges for attempting to steal catalytic converter from truck along I-70
A Columbia man is arrested for attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a truck along I-70. Danny Ramsey, 60, is charged with attempting to steal a catalytic converter, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, and driving with a revoked license. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when a...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man pulls gun on woman & her two children during road rage incident
A Jefferson City man is arrested for a road rage incident involving a gun. Keenan Reeves, 20, was charged Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault. The incident happened Tuesday evening, around 5:30, along Highway 63...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Two Phelps County men charged after 300 suspected fetanly capsules found in vehicle
Two Phelps County men are facing drug charges after deputies find suspected fentanyl in their vehicle. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped to check on a suspicious vehicle near County Road 1000 and County Road 1010 west of St. James Monday morning. While questioning the occupants,...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman accused of financially exploiting an elderly person
A Jefferson City woman is accused of exploiting two elderly people at a local nursing facility. Natalya Hall, 40, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, first-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana. Police were called to Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab on Southgate Lane on Monday and arrested...
Phelps County traffic stop turns into a drug bust
Two suspects were under arrest for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop by a Phelps County deputy.
kjluradio.com
Fulton officers find drugs, cash & loaded gun during recent traffic stop
One person is arrested and another is sought following a drug bust in Fulton. The Fulton PD reports it was investigating a person with a gun, Monday afternoon, when it stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Churchill Road. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 48 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycondone, Fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns, one of which was loaded with 30 rounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Two men face drug charges after Montgomery County traffic stop
Two men face drug charges after a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies on routine patrol stopped a vehicle on Highway E, near Highway JJ, east of Montgomery City, Friday. Deputies say a passenger in the vehicle, John Golden, 29, of Cuba, had an active warrant and was in possession of marijuana. Deputies searched the vehicle and found two ounces of methamphetamine.
Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental
ROSEBUD, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators have determined the shooting of a 10-month-old baby in Rosebud as accidental. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Crystal Lane, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the baby was shot in the stomach by a 3-year-old toddler. The toddler was able to get the The post Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Fulton police searching for second suspect after gun investigation
FULTON − Police arrested a Fulton woman Monday after an investigation into a person with a gun, while another suspect was able to flee on foot. Ehlannah Kaskus was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm, possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, according to jail records. Charges were not immediately available.
kjluradio.com
Rolla man arrested following long-term drug investigation
A Rolla man is arrested following a long-term drug investigation. The Rolla Police Department says it executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Savannah Court Thursday. During the search, officers found cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, suboxone, Percocet, and a handgun. George Barsoum, 23, was taken into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Two arrested for stealing items, including a Polaris Ranger, from Cole County MoDOT facilities
Two people are arrested for stealing items from property owned by MoDOT earlier this week. Deontrae Hulett, 31, of Columbia, and Sieaira Moon, 30, of Jefferson City, were arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree accessory to burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Both are scheduled for their first court appearance later today.
kjluradio.com
Infant accidentally shot by toddler in Gasconade County
Officials now say the person shot Tuesday in Gasconade County was an infant. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 400 block of Crystal Street inside the city limits of Rosebud. Initial reports just stated one person had been shot. The sheriff’s department later announced that the victim was a...
Columbia woman pleads guilty in stolen catalytic converter scheme
A Columbia woman admitted to her role to move tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines Tuesday in a federal court in Springfield. The post Columbia woman pleads guilty in stolen catalytic converter scheme appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman confesses to her role in $1 million dollar stolen catalytic convertor ring
A Columbia woman pleads guilty to a federal charge connected to a multi-million-dollar business dealing in stolen catalytic converters. Danielle Ice, 34, pleaded guilty yesterday to participating in a conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines. Ice is the last of seven defendants to plead guilty in this case....
kjluradio.com
Columbia man heads to trial next month for drive-by shooting incident
One of two Columbia men arrested for a drive-by shooting is scheduled for a jury trial. Tevone Stapleton was scheduled earlier today for a trial to begin September 8, 2022. Stapleton is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Stapleton’s alleged accomplice, Tevarius Harris, pleaded down to one count of...
kjluradio.com
One person hospitalized following Gasconade County shooting
One person is injured during a shooting earlier today in Gasconade County. The sheriff’s department says deputies were called to the 400 block of Crystal Street inside the city limits of Rosebud. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries. The sheriff says there is no threat to the community.
kjluradio.com
Two Eldon men seriously injured in Camden County crash
Two Eldon men are seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Gary Cleek, 65, lost control after driving too fast for the conditions on Route TT, just north of Sunrise Beach, Tuesday afternoon. Cleek’s truck crossed the centerline and struck another truck, causing both vehicles to run off the side of the road.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby
A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
Comments / 0