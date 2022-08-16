Read full article on original website
Indiana Gas Prices: Thursday
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Thursday is $3.95 a gallon, the same as Wednesday and two cents higher than Thursday’s national average. It’s also six cents higher than a week ago, 63-cents lower than a month ago, and 85-cents higher than a year ago.
