CNBC Chief Mark Hoffman Hears Closing Bell, Will Step Down After 17 Years

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
The closing bell is ringing for Mark Hoffman , the longtime chief of stock-market chronicler CNBC .

Hoffman said in a memo Tuesday that he plans to step down from the role after a 17-year tenure. His last day at the helm would be September 12. He will be replaced by KC Sullivan, the president and managing director of NBCUniversal’s global advertising and partnerships business.

“Once defined as a moribund domestic cable channel that many thought would never fully recover from the dotcom bubble bursting, CNBC is today a global multimedia powerhouse, punching far above its weight, in the digital age,” Hoffman said in his note.

CNBC may be best known for the market prognostications of Jim Cramer and the wry morning presence of Becky Quick, but behind the stock-and-bonds commentary is a large business that thrives mainly by catering to a broad but niche constituency: people with skin in the game in the world of finance. CNBC encompasses not only the familiar cable network, but, increasingly, in recent years, a series of events; a web-news organization; and some direct-to-consumer products. Much of that has come to rise under Hoffman.

CNBC was estimated to have finished 2021 with $215.4 million in advertising revenue, according to Kagan, a market-research unit of S&P Global Intelligence. The network stopped using Nielsen for daytime ratings in 2015 in the belief that CNBC’s audience — typically watching from brokerage offices and market floors — wasn’t being counted accurately. CNBC uses information gleaned from financial professionals and affluent investors to define it audience, which it believes should secure a premium from the advertisers who wish to reach them.

Hoffman’s departure represents the latest leadership transition under the aegis of NBC News Group Chairman Cesar Conde. Since taking the role in May of 2020. Conde has also installed a new president, Rashida Jones, at MSNBC, and worked to build a new portfolio of news products that encompass linear programs like “Today” and streaming offerings such as NBC News Now. Before Conde took charge of NBCU’s news assets, CNBC operated on a stand-alone basis, owing to friction between Hoffman and Andy Lack, the former head of the news properties.

His replacement has built business for NBCUniversal around the world. Sullivan is a 13-year veteran of the company who has served for the past two years as president and managing director of the company’s global advertising and partnerships business, based in London. During that time, he has helped forge connections with Comcast sibling Sky. Prior to that, Sullivan spent more than a decade in leadership roles at CNBC and NBCU News Group, including as president and managing director of CNBC International. ,CFO of NBC News Group, and CFO of CNBC. While at CNBC International, he opened bureaus in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and China, launched partnerships in Indonesia and Thailand, and created “East Tech West,” a multi-year, industry-leading tech event in the Guangdong region of China.

Variety

‘Better Call Saul’ Stars Break Down That Final Cigarette Scene and Flash of Color

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series finale of “Better Call Saul,” titled “Saul Gone.” The morning after “Better Call Saul” fans were left reeling from the series finale on Monday night, stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and co-creator Peter Gould held a virtual press conference to answer questions about the buzzy final that’s had everybody dissecting closely. In the last moments of the finale, we see Saul Goodman (Odenkirk) end up in prison with an 86-year sentence. However, even though he’s behind bars, he gets a final warm moment with Kim Wexler (Seehorn), sharing a cigarette with...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Nope’ Is a Resounding Yes at U.K. Box Office

Universal’s “Nope,” directed by Jordan Peele and starring Daniel Kaluuya, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £1.8 million ($2.2 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. In second position, Sony’s Brad Pitt vehicle “Bullet Train” sped to £909,264 and now has £5.06 million after two weekends. In third place, in its third weekend, Warner Bros.’ “DC League Of Super-Pets” collected £831,799 for a total of £8.2 million. In fourth, in its seventh weekend, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” took £755,042 and now has a total of £38.5 million. Rounding off the top five was Disney’s “Thor: Love...
MOVIES
Variety

Zoë Kravitz Regrets How She Called Out Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: ‘It’s a Scary Time to Have an Opinion’

Zoë Kravitz expressed regret to The Wall Street Journal regarding her decision to publicly call out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. A few days after the slap, “The Batman” star posted a photo of herself on Instagram from the Oscars red carpet and wrote, “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” Kravitz also responded “nope” when one commenter asked if she supported Smith’s actions. “I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. Exits GB News Network

Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. has exited its investment in start-up U.K. news network GB News. In a brief statement, the company said: “Following the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia earlier this year our portfolio now includes several wholly owned news brands including CNN Worldwide, TVN Group in Poland and Newshub in New Zealand. In light of this, and our continued evaluation of our global and local investment portfolio, we have exited our investment in GB News and are no longer shareholders.” “Discovery was one of the first organisations to invest in GB News, doing so prior to the creation of Warner Bros....
BUSINESS
Variety

Liz Cheney Loses Re-Election Bid in Pro-Trump Backlash

Rep. Liz Cheney, who has become one of former President Donald J. Trump’s fiercest critics in the Republican Party, lost her bid for re-election in Wyoming on Tuesday. The outcome confirmed that loyalty to Trump — and to his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen — remains an essential litmus test in Republican politics. Cheney angered her constituents, first by voting to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection, then by serving as vice chair of the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. Cheney lost to Harriet Hageman, a Trump-endorsed candidate who recently said the the 2020...
WYOMING STATE
Variety

‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Launches ‘In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection: A Self-Guided Walking Tour of Jan. 6’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” is partnering with VoiceMap to launch an interactive self-guided walking tour aiming to take guests on a journey through the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C., Comedy Central announced on Wednesday. “In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection” will allow listeners to trace the exact route taken by the insurrectionists on January 6th to revisit the events that occurred before, during and after the historic day. Beginning near the White House, the tour promises to take guests down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol, following in the footsteps of the people who marched in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

Emilia Clarke Called a ‘Short, Dumpy Girl’ by Australian TV CEO, Company Apologizes for Causing ‘Any Offense’

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” touched down in Sydney this week for its official Australian premiere, but the event quickly turned controversial after Patrick Delany, the CEO of Australian television company Foxtel, referred to Emilia Clarke as a “short, dumpy girl.” Foxtel, an Australian pay television company, is the country’s home for “Game of Thrones.” As reported by Australian publication Crikey (via Vanity Fair), Delany was giving a speech ahead of the “House of the Dragon” premiere screening and tried to make a joke about the first time he watched “Game of Thrones.” The CEO said,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Young Black Women Roar in Idris Elba and Will Packer’s ‘Beast’: ‘We’re Leading a Movie and It’s Not Anything Degrading’

Idris Elba is undeniably the star of Will Packer’s latest movie, “Beast,” but the family story at the heart of Universal’s release was a big draw for the producer who previously shepherded “Girls Trip.” In the movie, debuting in theaters Aug. 19, Elba plays Nate Samuels, a recently widowed doctor who returns to South Africa with his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries) and must fight to survive from a man-hunting lion. Packer sought to offer a balance for the late summer movie calendar. “I loved the idea that it just happens to be a Black family in...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

