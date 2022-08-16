ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska’s Alternate Uniform: Good Execution, Odd Timing

By Dave Feit
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MylUh_0hJ8kSWK00

It’s a well-done throwback to the 1983 team, but why now?

The Huskers released their alternate uniform for the 2022 season on Monday . The uniform pays tribute to the 1983 "Scoring Explosion" team that played Miami for the national championship, losing as a 2-point conversion attempt fell to the Orange Bowl turf.*

*We'll take a brief pause as every member of my generation experiences a traumatic flashback to that moment.

When the yearly alternate uniform is released, my routine is to review the primary components (helmet, jersey, pants, shoes & accessories), giving a letter grade to each one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sn5h8_0hJ8kSWK00

Nebraska Athletics photo

But this year that seems a bit unnecessary. The helmet is identical to what Nebraska has worn for 99% of their games since switching to red face masks prior to the 1982 Orange Bowl. The pants have the gorgeous doubled striping that were there for a large chunk of the Osborne era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQ31N_0hJ8kSWK00

Nebraska Athletics

The jersey is not an exact match to what was worn in 1983, but that's okay. There enough visual clues (numbers that give the impression of mesh, no TV numbers on the shoulder, and the helmet "N" on the sleeves) that the uniform obsessive among us can tell they're supposed to be Husker jerseys circa 1980-1983. Even if you don't have a Husker uniform history page bookmarked, this is very clearly a Husker "throwback" jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FqxgB_0hJ8kSWK00

Nebraska Athletics

As a child of the '80s, I have a soft spot for what the Huskers wore when I was kid. Over the years, there has been a tweak here or a stripe or two there, but what NU wore in the '80s is very linear to what they wear today.

If Adidas was tasked with making a tribute to the 1983 team using today's materials and tailoring, they nailed the assignment. As a throwback/homage uniform, I give them an A.

The question I have is why?

***

Let's start with the obvious: While it makes a lot of sense to honor the 1983 team and that amazing Scoring Explosion offense, doing so on the 39th anniversary of the 1983 season is weird. Why not wait a year until 2023?

I wanted to make a joke by referencing the traditional gift for a 39th wedding anniversary. But no such gift exists. The guides skip from 35th (coral) to 40th (ruby).

My hope is they opted to do a 1983 anniversary jersey a year early because NU and Adidas already have plans for 2023. Next year is the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium opening, so maybe they're planning an updated version of the 1923 inspired uniforms the Huskers wore in 2018 .*

*But now that I think about it, if NU wore 1923 uniforms in 2018, 1983 uniforms in 2022, and completely whiffed on the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century, it appears that nobody at Adidas has any idea how anniversaries work. My apologies to the Adi-spouses.

***

As a uniform classicist (don't fix it if it ain't broke), I'll never complain about alternate uniforms that pay tribute to the great eras or teams. This is especially true when many of the other Adidas schools will be wearing some seriously ugly alternates this fall (I'm talking about you Arizona State , Louisville , and Miami ).

But I can certainly understand the sentiment that Adidas and Nebraska didn't give their best effort for this year's uniform.

Exhibit A: Five years ago, the Huskers wore uniforms to honor the 1997 national champs. The result was the basic NU uniform with "mesh" numbers and the sleeve stripes replaced with a period-specific detail. I liked these at the time (in spite of that horrid sublimated lightning bolt pattern), but would you notice if the Huskers wore these this fall instead of the 1983 version?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guFug_0hJ8kSWK00

Nebraska Athletics

Exhibit B: Take a look at what the Huskers have been wearing in practice for the past few seasons. We've got stripes on the pants and the helmet "N" on the sleeves. I guess we should give Adidas credit for not putting the three stripes on the shoulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5Lfs_0hJ8kSWK00

Nebraska Athletics

Again, I'm not knocking Adidas for giving Husker fans a classic, understated look instead of a ridiculous superhero costume.

Longtime readers will note that these uniforms check each of my long-running complaints:

  • Honors Nebraska’s history.
  • Different, yet recognizable as a NU uniform.
  • Fans in the stands can see/read the numbers.
  • Something unique to Nebraska, instead of being the NU version of the current Adidas template.

I'm sure it is just a coincidence that those four bullet points are paraphrased from something I wrote after the last mesh numbered alternate uniform in 2017 .*

*Goodness, I could have just copy/pasted that entire review and called it a day.

My point here is it when it comes to Nebraska's alternate uniform history, I feel like the vast majority of designs fit into one of these polar extremes:

  • "Here is a design that came to us after we got high and went to Comic-Con."
  • "Here is what the 19__ uniforms would look like if we made them today."

There is a lot of unexplored room in the middle.

For example, it is possible to honor a past team by creating a new jersey that is inspired by - but not exactly copied from - a previous look. Another Adidas school (Mississippi State) also released their alternate uniforms Monday. The resulting look is beautifully retro and successfully honors two trailblazing players. Heck, Adidas even managed to pull it off on the 50th anniversary, not the 49th.

***

One more take before we go: I feel bad for Scott Frost.

Since November, he has fired four offensive assistants, modified his offense, and given up play calling because his high-tempo Oregon/UCF offense has sputtered at Nebraska. Now, while he sits firmly on the hot seat, his team will wear uniforms honoring a squad that averaged 50.3 points per game and broke 60 points five times.

No pressure, Coach.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Irish Times sportswriter calls Huskers ‘notorious’ in scathing article

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A writer for the Irish Times didn’t hold back when he wrote about the Huskers’ opening game in Dublin. Writer Dave Hannigan lists several Nebraska controversies, dating back to former Husker Lawrence Philip’s assault on an ex-girlfriend in 1995. Hannigan focuses much...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson

The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Louisville, NE
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
NESN

Nebraska Wideout Takes Cake For Best NIL Deal With Comical Commercial

Decoldest Crawford capitalized on his name, image and likeness better than anyone has thus far and now SOS Heating and Cooling has the best marketing team in Nebraska. Crawford, a three-star wideout who is entering his freshman year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, took part in a hilarious commercial with the Omaha-based HVAC company. SOS Heating and Cooling announced their partnership with Crawford last month.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Athletics
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb.-Nebraska has a new millionaire. One lucky player who bought a Mega Millions® ticket for the Tuesday, August 16 drawing is holding a ticket worth $1 million. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s $82 million Mega Millions® draw matched the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball number itself. The ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Food Store #11, 1000 S 178th St., in Omaha. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions® draw were 33, 35, 41, 45, 51, Mega Ball 01, and Megaplier 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
doniphanherald.com

Carbon pipeline company moves headquarters to west Omaha

OMAHA — Navigator CO2, a carbon management firm, recently moved its headquarters to west Omaha. The firm’s move from Dallas marks a notable step up in its investments in Nebraska, where it has plans to build nearly 120 miles of pipeline in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from biofuel production plants to an underground site in central Illinois for sequestration, a process the company says will help combat climate change.
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
849
Followers
462
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy