Sturgis, SD

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally traffic up 2%, according to SDDOT

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
Final vehicle counts for vehicles entering Sturgis indicate traffic was up 2% from the last five years during the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

A total of 502,835 vehicles entered Sturgis over 10 days, according to SDDOT. The previous five-year average was 492,535 vehicles.

The first day of the rally on Aug. 5 had 11% more traffic than the past five years, according to SDDOT.

The list of traffic counts for each day of the rally are below. There were nine locations were traffic counts were taken.

  • Friday, Aug. 5: 56,855 entering
  • Up 11.4% from the previous five-year average
  • Saturday, Aug. 6: 62,199 entering
  • Up 5% from the previous five-year average
  • Sunday, Aug. 7: 60,672 entering
  • Up 6.8% from the previous five-year average
  • Monday, Aug. 8: 62,050 entering
  • Up 3.3% from the previous five-year average
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9: 58,610 entering
  • Up 1.6% from the previous five-year average
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10: 54,599 entering
  • Down 1.9% from the previous five-year average
  • Thursday, Aug. 11: 45,356 entering
  • Down 11.7% from the previous five-year average
  • Friday, Aug. 12: 44,246 entering
  • Down 1.3% from the previous five-year average
  • Saturday, Aug. 13: 37,917 entering
  • Down 8.0% from the previous five-year average
  • Sunday, Aug. 14: 20,331 entering
  • Down 2.1% from the previous five-year average

