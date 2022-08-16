New construction lakefront home south of Sioux Falls sells for $1.3 million

A lakefront home just south of Sioux Falls sold for $1.3 million, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of July 25-29.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom new construction house at 27240 Regal Court offers 5,136 square-feet on 1.33 acres of land. Located near Harrisburg Adventure Elementary School, the house has a total of 16 rooms and features 16-foot ceilings, a wet bar area and a covered deck and patio with a heated concrete floor, according to Zillow.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of July 25-29, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes: