Cincinnati, OH

UC Bearcats set for top-25 clash at Arkansas; battle brewing on offensive line

By Keith Jenkins, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
WEST HARRISON – The University of Cincinnati football team is in for a top-25 showdown when it heads to Southeastern Conference foe Arkansas for its season-opener.

The Bearcats are ranked No. 23 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll released Monday. The Razorbacks, Cincinnati’s opponent on Sept. 3 (3:30 p.m. on ESPN), are ranked No. 19.

It’s the Bearcats’ 45th straight appearance in the poll, the fourth-longest active streak in the nation.

Cincinnati, which is 44-7 over the last four seasons under head coach Luke Fickell, ended the 2021 campaign ranked No. 4 in the AP poll. Arkansas ended last season at No. 21.

Cincinnati on Monday wrapped up its 10th of 15 scheduled fall camp practices. The Bearcats, ranked No. 22 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll (Arkansas is No. 23), will break from the Higher Ground Conference and Retreat Center on Saturday and head back to Cincinnati for the start of fall semester on Monday.

UC offensive line coach Mike Cummings shares perspective on QB competition

Fickell said he hopes to have a starting quarterback in place before the Bearcats leave Higher Ground, as senior Ben Bryant and sophomore Evan Prater continue to vie for the starting job.

Bryant, who was limited in practice most of last week with a minor injury, has seemingly started to create some separation from Prater in the battle. Bryant had a solid showing (two touchdowns) in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage at Nippert Stadium followed by another productive effort on Monday. Though Monday’s practice included several dropped passes by the Cincinnati pass-catchers.

Bearcats offensive line coach Mike Cummings on Monday shared his opinion on the quarterback battle with The Enquirer, saying the offensive line’s only role in the competition is to protect whoever is under center. The first-year Cincinnati assistant then used a painting analogy.

"Listen, we're a bunch of painters,” he said of the offensive line group. “We put the paint on the wall. We don't really care what color you want. We're good with it. We're not going to design anything. We're just going to put the paint on the wall."

Former walk-on Joe Huber making noise, adding depth to UC offensive line

While the battle for the starting running back spot has seemingly started to settle (senior Charles McClelland has been taking most of the snaps with the first-team offense), another battle has popped up during camp.

Offensive lineman Joe Huber, who started at Cincinnati in 2020 as a walk-on before being offered a scholarship this past spring, has gotten a lot of work with the first-team offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound sophomore has been taking the place of 6-foot-9, 330-pound senior Lorenz Metz, who garnered a 2021 first-team All-AAC selection for his play at right guard.

“I like that he’s tough,” Cummings said of Huber. “I like that he plays hard. He’s very strong. He’s really an intelligent guy. We had Metz. Metz has been in there. He’s still recovering a little bit. But that gives us an opportunity to put Joe in there and show us what he can do.”

Cummings said the best five linemen will start. Huber said he hopes he’s included in that group.

“Everything’s an opportunity, and when you get it, you have to make the most of it,” he said. “So, when they put me in at right guard, I made the most of it. Then they moved me to right tackle. I’m just working the best I can at every position.”

Like Bryant and Prater, Huber and Metz are roommates during camp.

"Metz is very humble," Huber said. "I love rooming with him. I know he wants the best for me and everyone else."

