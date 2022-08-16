ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath councilman Heffley remembered for many roles, contributions

By Kent Mallett, Newark Advocate
 2 days ago
HEATH − Doug Heffley, a Heath city councilman since 2010, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 80 years old.

Heffley will be remembered for his hard work, straightforward talk, sense of humor and the numerous ways he served his community.

In addition to city councilman, he was a former school board member, girls basketball coach and substitute teacher at Newark Catholic, a founding member of the Newark Catholic Alumni Association, a 39-year employee and union steward at Rockwell/Meritor, an usher and parish councilman at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, and an usher at Ohio State University football games for 25 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Heffley will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Newark.

Friends and family may call at Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m.

Fellow councilman Dick Morrow’s friendship with Heffley dates back long before their city council days.

“I knew Doug before council, when I was doing radio or cable and he was doing Newark Catholic (sports)," Morrow said. "I’ve known him forever. We had a lot in common with sports and the city. He wasn’t afraid to say what he thought.”

On council, Morrow said he will always remember Heffley’s strong work ethic.

“He had the city of Heath at his heart,” Morrow said. “When it came to campaigning, I don’t think anybody outworked him.

“He pretty much dug into whatever was going on (with council). He’d dig into the background of it. Pretty thorough. He’d ask the questions, talk to different people and visit at city hall to see what was going on.”

Heath Mayor Mark Johns said he will miss the friendship of the man elected to city office the same year, in 2009. The mayor said he will also miss having the former union steward’s contributions during contract negotiations.

“Doug was right there at the table,” Johns said. “Doug’s perspective in those contract negotiations was very helpful to me, the city and council. He had the perspective from the other side of the table I didn’t have. I’m really going to miss that when it comes to contract talks.”

Heath Councilwoman Deb Cole said, "He was a wonderful person and will be missed by many people. He definitely supported his community, and he left a big void."

Doug was a 1956 graduate of Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and a 1960 graduate of Newark Catholic High School. He started work at Rockwell in 1961. As a member of UAW Local Union 1037, he served as department steward and chief steward on the bargaining committee and was instrumental in securing pensions for widows whose spouses died prior to retirement age. He retired in 2000.

He was born in Newark on June 28, 1942. His mother died the day he was born and his father died when he was 2 years old. Heffley was raised and adopted by his dad’s sister and her husband.

The Heffley family requested memorials in Doug’s memory be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, OH 43055; or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH 43055.

