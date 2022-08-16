ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

On the move again, Jeremiah Wright 'can really cause damage' along Auburn's offensive line

Marcus Harris could tell Jeremiah Wright was on the fence. The two have known each other since before their time at Auburn; Wright is from Selma, where Harris — a Montgomery native — has a lot of family. The two go way back, and Harris described Wright as one of his best friends, so he could sense Wright wavering about what to do this season — play nose guard along the defensive line or stick with the offensive line.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

New faces on offense Auburn fans need to know

Auburn has 13 practices out of an allotted 25 during fall camp remaining before opening the season on September 3rd against Mercer. There are 16 days left before Bryan Harsin begins his second season as the Auburn football coach. Finding new contributors to replace production from players transferring and graduating...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Auburn football in 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Auburn. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Only Auburn. Only Auburn could’ve tried to organize a coup to get a coach...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

'Hart' of a Tiger

LOACHAPOKA –– Loachapoka junior football standout J.C. Hart committed to Auburn University Friday, Aug. 12. “First, I want to give all the glory to God for giving the ability to play the game I love at the next level,” Hart said at Loachapoka High School, just 12 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I want to thank my parents and family for being my biggest supporters on and off the field. I want to give a special thanks to my mom for doing all she could to make it all happen. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who supported me and guided me through the process. With that said, for the next three to four years I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Auburn University. War Eagle.”
AL.com

What Saban said about transfers, CB injury, D-line

At the midpoint of the week between the two August scrimmages, Nick Saban is set to discuss the progress in a Wednesday evening press briefing. We’ll have the updates once he arrives. Refresh for the latest. -- Saban is here and we’re off. -- They’re in the dog...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Cramton Bowl Ready for Football

High School and College football will kick off this month at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. On Thursday night Chelsea and Helena will face of in the first game of the AHSAA kick off classic. Then on Friday, Hoover and Auburn will face off in “The Bowl.”. On next weekend,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

ESPNU to televise Central Red Devils vs. IMG Academy

In what will be another first for the Central High Red Devils this season, the team will have a spotlight shined on it on Sept. 23 when No. 4 ranked IMG Academy comes to Phenix City. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. To accommodate ESPNU, the game will...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn football opens practice facility doors to Tuskegee during construction

With a little help from a neighbor, the Tuskegee football team scrimmaged at Auburn’s practice facility last Saturday while new turf is being put down at Tuskegee’s game field. The two schools are just 20 miles from each other, and Auburn administration said it was a “no-brainer” to...
AL.com

Back to school 2022: First day of class for Alabama, Auburn, Troy and more

Universities and colleges across Alabama are welcoming students back to campus. Fall enrollment numbers won’t be finalized until October, but 174,396 students attended public four-year Alabama colleges in fall 2021, according to the Alabama Council on Higher Education. About 85,754 of those students were from Alabama. Thousands of additional...
#Auburn Football#American Football#College Football#Tigers#The Hall Of Fame#Acl
opelikaobserver.com

Panthers Introduce New Varsity Boys' Basketball Coach

SMITHS STATION — The Smiths Station High School Panthers have a new leader in one of their packs. Armon Ingersoll was recently announced as the head coach of the varsity Panther boys’ basketball team. He takes over from coach Steven Davis, who took a job with the Lee County School System this summer.
SMITHS STATION, AL
WKRG News 5

2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
WRBL News 3

Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
WTVM

Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A vibrant addition to the culinary scene opened in Auburn. Hey Day Market at the Tony & Libba Ran Culinary Science at Auburn University (AU) is officially open for lunch. Students, family and friends gather at the multi-concept food hall on South College Street, where it’s...
AUBURN, AL
