Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
Related
On the move again, Jeremiah Wright ‘can really cause damage’ along Auburn’s offensive line
Marcus Harris could tell Jeremiah Wright was on the fence. The two have known each other since before their time at Auburn; Wright is from Selma, where Harris — a Montgomery native — has a lot of family. The two go way back, and Harris described Wright as one of his best friends, so he could sense Wright wavering about what to do this season — play nose guard along the defensive line or stick with the offensive line.
New faces on offense Auburn fans need to know
Auburn has 13 practices out of an allotted 25 during fall camp remaining before opening the season on September 3rd against Mercer. There are 16 days left before Bryan Harsin begins his second season as the Auburn football coach. Finding new contributors to replace production from players transferring and graduating...
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Auburn football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Auburn. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Only Auburn. Only Auburn could’ve tried to organize a coup to get a coach...
opelikaobserver.com
‘Hart’ of a Tiger
LOACHAPOKA –– Loachapoka junior football standout J.C. Hart committed to Auburn University Friday, Aug. 12. “First, I want to give all the glory to God for giving the ability to play the game I love at the next level,” Hart said at Loachapoka High School, just 12 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I want to thank my parents and family for being my biggest supporters on and off the field. I want to give a special thanks to my mom for doing all she could to make it all happen. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who supported me and guided me through the process. With that said, for the next three to four years I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Auburn University. War Eagle.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lane Kiffin, Auburn soccer remember Luke Knox, FIU and former Ole Miss player dead at 22
FIU football player Luke Knox, and former Ole Miss player, is dead, the university said Thursday. Knox, 22, died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said police do not suspect foul play. “Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the...
What Saban said about transfers, CB injury, D-line
At the midpoint of the week between the two August scrimmages, Nick Saban is set to discuss the progress in a Wednesday evening press briefing. We’ll have the updates once he arrives. Refresh for the latest. -- Saban is here and we’re off. -- They’re in the dog...
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
alabamanews.net
Cramton Bowl Ready for Football
High School and College football will kick off this month at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. On Thursday night Chelsea and Helena will face of in the first game of the AHSAA kick off classic. Then on Friday, Hoover and Auburn will face off in “The Bowl.”. On next weekend,...
RELATED PEOPLE
citizenofeastalabama.com
ESPNU to televise Central Red Devils vs. IMG Academy
In what will be another first for the Central High Red Devils this season, the team will have a spotlight shined on it on Sept. 23 when No. 4 ranked IMG Academy comes to Phenix City. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. To accommodate ESPNU, the game will...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn football opens practice facility doors to Tuskegee during construction
With a little help from a neighbor, the Tuskegee football team scrimmaged at Auburn’s practice facility last Saturday while new turf is being put down at Tuskegee’s game field. The two schools are just 20 miles from each other, and Auburn administration said it was a “no-brainer” to...
AL.com
Back to school 2022: First day of class for Alabama, Auburn, Troy and more
Universities and colleges across Alabama are welcoming students back to campus. Fall enrollment numbers won’t be finalized until October, but 174,396 students attended public four-year Alabama colleges in fall 2021, according to the Alabama Council on Higher Education. About 85,754 of those students were from Alabama. Thousands of additional...
Nick Saban believes he’s more ‘approachable’ than you think
For two weeks in a row, Nick Saban has made an effort to show his warmer side to the media. The Alabama coach ended a news conference last week with a smile and a “thank you,” which was a tip from his annual training with consultant Lisa LeMaster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eclectic, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marbury High School football team will have a game with Elmore County High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
opelikaobserver.com
Panthers Introduce New Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach
SMITHS STATION — The Smiths Station High School Panthers have a new leader in one of their packs. Armon Ingersoll was recently announced as the head coach of the varsity Panther boys’ basketball team. He takes over from coach Steven Davis, who took a job with the Lee County School System this summer.
2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AL.com
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRBL News 3
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
WTVM
Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A vibrant addition to the culinary scene opened in Auburn. Hey Day Market at the Tony & Libba Ran Culinary Science at Auburn University (AU) is officially open for lunch. Students, family and friends gather at the multi-concept food hall on South College Street, where it’s...
Man accused in string of I-85 shootings in 2 states fired randomly, had cache of weapons and ammo, police say
The man accused in a string of shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia appearing to be firing randomly and was found with a cache of weapons and ammunition in his car. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, is charged in Lee County with the shooting of a 45-year-old man. He...
Driver connected to 2 shootings on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia now in custody, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a driver wanted for shooting a man and firing into another car on the same interstate. The first shooting happened on Interstate 85 around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in Auburn, Alabama. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office reported the second shooting around 7:56 a.m. on the same interstate.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0