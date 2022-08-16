ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TN

Longtime friends get warm welcome on move-in day at Freed-Hardeman Univ.

By Brandon Shields, Special to Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XU1SS_0hJ8jZfC00

Taylor Roberson and Mia Morris have been friends for years growing up as Jackson Christian students. Before their May graduation, the friends decided to attend Freed-Hardeman University.

“We’ve been coming to campus for years to different events like RUSH and Makin’ Music, so Freed was somewhere I was definitely interested in going when I started thinking about college,” Morris said. “And when I came to campus for my visit, I learned even more about the campus and wanted to come here.”

Roberson and Morris also became roommates and were among 350 students who moved on campus Saturday during Welcome Home, an annual FHU tradition.

“My mom is actually a professor here entering her fifth year on staff, so I’ve spent a lot of time on campus even before then and now the last five years,” Roberson said. “But when we figured out separately that we were both coming here, we started talking about being roommates.”

Even though Morris and Roberson are less than a 45-minute drive from their high school alma mater, their families toted in as many personal items for their daughters’ dorm as they could fit in their arms.

FHU Admissions Director Kaylan Stewart said Welcome Home has been around for several years but has gradually grown every year. Stewart said the process of moving everyone in has become more streamlined since the COVID-19 pandemic, transitioning to a drive-in method for check-in. The university has since made the first part of the process more efficient for the families coming on campus.

“In 2020, we were forced to move our check-in operations out of the Sports Center, and that’s when the process became a drive-through event,” Stewart said. “And we found out then that it became a simpler, quicker process for us and the parents bringing students on campus.”

Businesses, churches and other local organizations had booths set up at the campus’ Burks Student Center to let the new arrivals know about services available to them in town and around Chester County as lunch was available in the Gano Dining Hall, while parents helped their students move into dorms on campus.

For the dorm:20 best back-to-school gifts for college students to shop right now

“I can’t thank the community that is Henderson and Chester County enough,” Stewart said. “They showed up today and made themselves available to let all the students and their families know where to go to get their car worked on or for a dentist appointment or to get a cup of coffee.

“They were really welcoming of the new students who not only are moving onto campus but are moving into the city and county, and I’m glad every year to see more than just the university accept the new students.”

In addition to about 40 athletes who arrived earlier this month and more that will arrive in the next few days before classes begin Wednesday, Stewart said about 400 new students will live in Freed-Hardeman’s residential halls for the upcoming semester. New students will spend this week participating in Interface, a week of planned activities to help new students learn the campus, experience worship, service and recreational activities.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

$400,000 grant to help elders with digital literacy

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A $400,000 grant has been provided to the Southwest Human Resource Agency. The agency says the funds from the West End Home Foundation will help elders in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy counties stay connected to the world digitally. “During the pandemic,...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

New Jackson financial empowerment director named

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the naming of a new director to help many residents become financially empowered. Mayor Scott Conger announced on Tuesday that Christiana Gallagher has joined the mayor’s office as the city’s Financial Empowerment Director. Gallegher explained what her...
JACKSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on August 18, 2022

NO. P-2022-PR-669 Notice is Hereby Given that on Aug. 3, 2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Maggie Hickey, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his/her Estate...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Henderson, TN
Education
Lexington Progress

Henderson County Chamber Announces New Leadership

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce has named a new Executive Director and a new Assistant/Manager of Member Services. Kristina Anderson will begin her job as Executive Director on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, according to Chamber President Tasha Johnson. The Chamber also hired Sydney Lopiccolo as the new Assistant/Manager of Member Services.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason

A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason. Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound. Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville. According...
GLEASON, TN
WBBJ

Lexington Utilities issues 24-hour boil water notice for customers

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities is issuing a boil water notice. All customers are advised to boil any water before drinking for approximately 24 hours. The utility company announced the issue around 8 a.m. on Thursday, citing a water main break near West Church Street. Customers may experience lower...
LEXINGTON, TN
Chester County Independent

City of Henderson seeks new Fire Chief

Former Henderson Fire Department Chief, Greg Lipford, had his resignation accepted by the City of Henderson Mayor and board of Aldermen during other business in the city’s August meeting. The city is now hiring for the position. With the position vacant, the city board discussed the hiring process. In...
HENDERSON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Roommates#An Education#Freed Hardeman University#Welcome Home
WBBJ

Crockett County Sheriff addresses Facebook post hoax

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One scam is creating false fear in a local county. Internet scams are reaching for more than just your money. One particular scam has made its way across multiple West Tennessee Facebook groups. “It’s under ‘Crockett County, Tennessee Resale’ and it says ‘There’s a serial...
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson Animal Care Center ‘beyond full,’ finds abandoned dog tied outside facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Animal Care Center is asking for anyone looking to adopt a pet to give them a visit. “We have approximately 68,000 residents in Jackson, statistically that puts us at about 17,000 pet owning households,” said Director Whitney Owen. “So we have one building and 35 dog kennels to handle the pet demands and animal needs of 17,000 households that own pets.”
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
kbsi23.com

Man, teen face firearms charges in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A man and a teenager face charges after a disturbance call led to illegal weapon possession arrests. Dyersburg police responded to Sellers Drive on Aug. 14 around 2:15 a.m. An officer who was traveling on Upper Finley Road saw a vehicle leaving the area with...
DYERSBURG, TN
Chester County Independent

Media stick issue changes Chester County election results

According to Chester County Administrator of Elections, Kathy Vest, the initial unofficial results of the Chester County General election were incorrect due to a media stick issue that occurred at the Deanburg precinct. “On election night, there was an issue with the media stick for one precinct that resulted in...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Murder arrest made in Corinth for weekend shooting

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is charged with first-degree murder in Corinth. Robert Walker of Corinth is accused of shooting and killing Demetrius Atkins. According to police, the shooting happened Sunday night at approximately 10:40. Atkins was found on a back porch along Sara Lane. A motive is being...
CORINTH, MS
Lexington Progress

Flat Tire Causes Truck Fire on Interstate 40

The Henderson County Fire Department’s Station Three received a late-night call at the 118 mile-marker of Interstate 40, Tuesday August 9, 2022. According to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy, the department responded to the fire at 11:02 p.m. Friction from a flat tire caused the blaze. For this...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
The Jackson Sun

The Jackson Sun

1K+
Followers
848
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Top local news, sports, feature and breaking news stories from Jackson and West Tennessee, with photo galleries and videos.

 http://jacksonsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy