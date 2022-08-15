Read full article on original website
Related
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
MetroTimes
Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion
It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Detroit News
Dining calendar: Food trucks, Greekfest, Taco Fest and more
Taylor Trucky food truck rally at Poppin’ and Mixin’: This monthly party showcases a variety of independent food trucks, plus DJs, a bounce house and a full bar. 5-9 p.m. Thurs. and Sept. 15. Free admission. 8200 Telegraph, Taylor. poppinandmixin.com. Satellite Food Truck at Urban Rest: Known for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?
There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
“Humongous Bones” Found in West Michigan Were From Juvenile Mastodon 12,000 Years Ago
It's been a few days now, since construction workers found Wooly Mammoth bones (Not a dinosaur) in west Michigan, so there's been some time to process and observe the find. Now, those working to unearth the bones, and scientists are saying this is an incredible find. Ken Yonker works as...
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
Faygo Brings Back A Popular Flavor To Michigan
Faygo lovers rejoice - the popular Michigan company is once again selling a soda flavor that has not been available in the Great Lakes State for 15 years. If you have been waiting for the return of Jazzin' Bluesberry Faygo to Michigan shelves, your wait is over. The beverage is available in 24-ounce bottles across the state. According to MLive, Jazzin' Bluesberry will be available for a few months - but not forever.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two Michigan Residents are Suing Kroger for Not Smoking The Gouda
This cheesy lawsuit is no gouda for Kroger. Warning: I apologize in advance for all of the cheese puns you're about to consume. On August 13th a lawsuit was filed in Michigan against Kroger claiming they are deceiving their customers with the packaging of their smoked cheese. It's not the smoke cheese isn't smoked enough. The problem is that the gouda isn't actually smoked at all according to the lawsuit obtained by Legal Newsline,
Faygo brings back fan favorite flavor to Michigan not sold in state in years
It’s back! An old fan favorite flavor of Faygo soda pop is now on Michigan store shelves for the first time in more than a decade. Jazzin’ Bluesberry is now being sold in Michigan again after not being available in the state for at least 15 years. Even...
Michigan barbecue joint’s smoked Faygo Rock and Rye Rib Tips a hit with patrons
SOUTHFIELD, MI - They’re sweet, they’re smoky and they’re made with Faygo pop. Need we say more? This Michigan barbecue joint is now selling Smoked Crispy Rock and Rye Rib Tips and in just a short time, they’ve become a hit with customers. The rip tips,...
Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts
It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Top 4 Places in Michigan to Take a Scenic Fall Chairlift Ride
Forget summer. Allow me to help you start building your Fall Bucket List. If you have never taken in the colors of Michigan during the fall from above, you don't know what you're missing. We all know that Michigan offers some of the best leaf peeping in the country. Driving...
Radio station Power 96.5 to giveaway 1,200 backpacks
Beginning Wednesday Power 96.5, Lansing's Hip hop and R&B station along with Communities in Schools of Michigan, will be hosting a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the school year.
Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan
After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother struggles to find affordable living as cost of rent increases across Metro Detroit
DETROIT – As people try to make ends meet, the rising cost of rent is a constant struggle. Right now, the average cost of rent across Metro Detroit is $1,176 will get you a little less than 800 square feet. In Warren, you’re paying $950 a month. The cost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Beautiful Festival of the Year is Back at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill
Get ready to snap the perfect selfie and coolest photos because the annual Blake's Sunflower Festival is back. Sunflowers for as far as the eye can see will be the backdrop to Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada, Michigan. Always a Michigan favorite spot, Blake's is known for their Michigan Cider Dayze Festival, taking place August 27th & 28th this year, and their season fall activities on their 800-acre farm and orchard. Last year the popular destination added a new event centered around sunflowers.
Rochester Home is One of the Largest on the Market with 20K+ SQFT
This home in Rochester Michigan is absolutely huge. This may be the most picture-perfect example of a mansion that any person would love to own. For just under $10 million this home in Rochester boasts a massive 20,064 square foot structure that has everything you would expect. From the outside...
Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself
There’s always time for a fresh spa appointment; whether you’re getting a mani-pedi or full body massage, we’ve done the work for you in finding Black-Owned Spas in Metro Detroit to pamper and indulge yourself. Bare Skin Facial and Waxing Studio 2921 E Jefferson Ave Ste. 305, Detroit, MI 48207 View this post on Instagram […] The post Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
US 103.1
Burton, MI
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0