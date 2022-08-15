ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Dining calendar: Food trucks, Greekfest, Taco Fest and more

Taylor Trucky food truck rally at Poppin’ and Mixin’: This monthly party showcases a variety of independent food trucks, plus DJs, a bounce house and a full bar. 5-9 p.m. Thurs. and Sept. 15. Free admission. 8200 Telegraph, Taylor. poppinandmixin.com. Satellite Food Truck at Urban Rest: Known for...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Ferndale, MI
Ferndale, MI
Restaurants
Ferndale, MI
Lifestyle
City
Lansing, MI
Ferndale, MI
Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
US 103.1

Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?

There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Faygo Brings Back A Popular Flavor To Michigan

Faygo lovers rejoice - the popular Michigan company is once again selling a soda flavor that has not been available in the Great Lakes State for 15 years. If you have been waiting for the return of Jazzin' Bluesberry Faygo to Michigan shelves, your wait is over. The beverage is available in 24-ounce bottles across the state. According to MLive, Jazzin' Bluesberry will be available for a few months - but not forever.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
US 103.1

Two Michigan Residents are Suing Kroger for Not Smoking The Gouda

This cheesy lawsuit is no gouda for Kroger. Warning: I apologize in advance for all of the cheese puns you're about to consume. On August 13th a lawsuit was filed in Michigan against Kroger claiming they are deceiving their customers with the packaging of their smoked cheese. It's not the smoke cheese isn't smoked enough. The problem is that the gouda isn't actually smoked at all according to the lawsuit obtained by Legal Newsline,
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Diners#United States#Food Drink#Food Network#Fly Trap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
US 103.1

The Most Beautiful Festival of the Year is Back at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill

Get ready to snap the perfect selfie and coolest photos because the annual Blake's Sunflower Festival is back. Sunflowers for as far as the eye can see will be the backdrop to Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada, Michigan. Always a Michigan favorite spot, Blake's is known for their Michigan Cider Dayze Festival, taking place August 27th & 28th this year, and their season fall activities on their 800-acre farm and orchard. Last year the popular destination added a new event centered around sunflowers.
ARMADA, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself

There’s always time for a fresh spa appointment; whether you’re getting a mani-pedi or full body massage, we’ve done the work for you in finding Black-Owned Spas in Metro Detroit to pamper and indulge yourself. Bare Skin Facial and Waxing Studio 2921 E Jefferson Ave Ste. 305, Detroit, MI 48207 View this post on Instagram […] The post Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
LIFESTYLE
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy