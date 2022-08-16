*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My parents are the happiest couple I know. In the thirty years they have been married (they married when I was ten) they have hardly ever fought with each other, and the few times they did were epic. If they had fought more, or even bickered much, it would feel different, but when my parents really got into a fight it was a big deal.

