Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn to Exit Netflix Reality Show Ahead of Season 6
Selling Sunset is losing a valuable asset: Christine Quinn, one of the Netflix reality show’s main cast members, is leaving the series and will not appear in the upcoming Seasons 6 or 7, TVLine has confirmed. Production sources tell TMZ that the exit was “a mutual decision” between Quinn, Netflix and the show’s production company. Filming is currently underway on Season 6 — without Quinn. Quinn has been Selling Sunset‘s most controversial and provocative cast member since it debuted on Netflix in 2019, always at the center of the show’s drama while getting embroiled in feuds with fellow real estate agents Chrishell...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Guest List for Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!. Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”. A source shared, “It’s going to...
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
Dancing With the Stars to Air Without Commercials Upon Disney+ Launch
A longtime staple of Dancing With the Stars‘ live broadcasts will be missing when the show debuts on Disney+: the ad breaks. TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. The news comes one day after Disney+ announced the rollout of its tiered subscription prices; the streamer’s ad-supported tier, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, won’t launch until Thursday, Dec. 8, which is about two weeks after Dancing With the Stars‘ fall cycles typically end. As for whether the already-announced Season 32 of Dancing will also stream ad-free,...
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Returns for Season 3: Cast Details, Premiere Date and More
Single and ready to mingle. TLC announced the return of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life and season 3 is shaping up to be the most dramatic yet. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the upcoming season. What Is ‘90 Day: The...
‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look
EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
‘The Young And The Restless’: ‘One Life To Live’ Vet Trevor St. John Joining CBS Sudser In Mystery Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Soap veteran Trevor St. John is coming to Genoa City. The former star of One Life To Live is joining the cast of CBS’ The Young and the Restless. Sadly, details about his new role are being kept under wraps. He begins taping this month and will appear on the sudser later this fall. St. John is best known for his 10-year run as Todd Manning/Victor Lord, Jr. on ABC’s One Life to Live. He was most recently seen on ABC’s Promised Land and his past credits include a series regular role on...
Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'
Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
Netflix Orders Classic ABC Reality Series for Reboot
Netflix is developing a reboot of The Mole, the hit ABC reality series hosted by a pre-fame Anderson Cooper. The new version is expected to debut on the streamer this fall, reports Variety. The first season will run 10 episodes and feature players competing for a money prize, but their efforts are thwarted by a "mole" in the group.
Where to Watch Every Episode of "Criminal Minds" Ahead of the Revival
For 15 years, "Criminal Minds" captured the hearts of audiences around the world and garnered a huge following that's influenced several spinoffs, an international adaptation, and even a video game. The CBS crime series, which spanned 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, was Netflix's most-watched TV show in the US in 2021, beating out other record-breaking originals like "Squid Game" and "Bridgerton," according to The Hollywood Reporter. To the shock of the show's millions of fans, Netflix removed "Criminal Minds" from its platform in June 2022, leaving many wondering where to watch the binge-worthy series.
Sons of Anarchy star in first look at new Apple show
A first look at Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam in Apple TV+'s Shantaram has been unveiled. The new show is based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, and focuses on a fugitive who reinvents himself in the slums of Bombay. The first look picture shows Hunnam in character...
Last Light Trailer: Matthew Fox Returns to TV in Peacock Thriller
Matthew Fox will return to TV screens early next month. Peacock on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for the five-part thriller, Last Light. "Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed," reads the logline.
Quantum Leap Star Talks Reboot's Pilot Change-Up: 'It Was Very Important to Introduce It in the Right Way'
NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot recently underwent a behind-the-scenes shakeup after Blindspot creator Martin Gero stepped in as showrunner. (His predecessors, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, remain on the series as executive producers.) What’s more, TVLine can confirm that the original pilot won’t air as the series opener, and will instead land a few weeks later. Addressing those changes, Ernie Hudson — who plays Herbert “Magic” Williams on the series (premiering Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c) — says that he is just glad that NBC and production studio Universal Television are making moves to ensure they get it right. “It was very important for...
'Ghosts' on CBS: Here's How You Can Hang out With the Cast Ahead of Season 2
The Summer of Ghosts campaign honoring the smash hit sitcom Ghosts might be drawing to a close as the anticipated sophomore season debuts this fall, but there's still a bit more fun to be had ahead of the Sept. 29 premiere on CBS. CharityBuzz announced on Wednesday that the cast of Ghosts — including Sheila Carrasco, Rose McIver, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Román Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long — will be taking part in an online auction benefiting the IAMA Theatre Company, the theatre Carrasco is an active member in.
NYC Cannabis Museum To Open This Winter, What Can Visitors Expect?
The Big Apple is getting its very own cannabis museum this coming winter, thanks to the former Las Vegas nightclub owner Robert Frey. The businessman is said to have signed a 10-year lease for a historic SoHo building at 427 Broadway and Howard Street, which he plans to turn into a 30,000-square-foot marijuana museum dubbed The House of Cannabis, reported The Real Deal.
