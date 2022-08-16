Read full article on original website
Related
Cosmic horror abounds in Doom 2 mod Divine Frequency
Doom 2 mod Divine Frequency speaks of wonderful horrors to my subconscious, delivering a demo level that smacks with the kind of cosmic horror dreamscape I'm always looking for. Creator TheNewGenghisKhan has laid out an enticing nightmare world that's threatening to give me the next hit of my drug of choice, and it seems like they're drawing from the same well of nightmare metal albums and cosmic horror that the original Doom games and later ilk (opens in new tab) draw from. I mean, let's be honest, just check out this (opens in new tab) weird spidery meat sack covered in mouths:
TVOvermind
American Horror Stories: Aura-Recap
One has to wonder if the intent is to keep the fans on their guard or confuse them a bit since Aura is the type of episode that comes out with a premise that’s not tough to believe in but is still kind of slow for AHS, considering everything that has come along to date. But there are times when it’s necessary to slow down, if only because going too fast might create a pace that could come to a screeching halt soon. But Aura is the kind of tale that hearkens back to the classic ghost stories, creating a feeling that isn’t quite as nerve-rending as one might think unless one is scared of ghosts that aren’t out to tear a person to pieces. One face in this episode is instantly recognizable as Gabourey Sidibe shows up as Jaslyn, who, along with her husband Bryce, has just moved into a new home in a gated neighborhood that a private security firm also polices. One would think that this is the perfect setup.
wegotthiscovered.com
A haunted house horror with a cursed twist rents a spot on the streaming Top 10
The haunted house horror has existed for as long as the genre itself, but in a culturally relevant twist that’s as obvious as it is inspired, co-writer and director Ben Jagger’s Room 203 pays tribute to the generational struggle by having our unaware protagonists renting a cursed abode, instead of buying it outright.
wegotthiscovered.com
An international Gothic horror sensation creates a cult of Disney Plus devotees
We’re getting more and more used to the idea of R-rated content playing like gangbusters on Disney Plus, with the Defenders Saga and Predator prequel Prey both pulling in monstrous viewership numbers on the platform, but it’s still hard to wrap your head around the notion of a supernatural Gothic horror titled Satan’s Slaves drawing in Mouse House subscribers en masse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Soul Hackers 2 Review: Ringo Drums Up Cyberpunk Excellence
The Devil Summoner series continues with a sequel to the original Soul Hackers, and this slick adventure doesn't disappoint.
Chinese Zodiac animals: What is a Water Dragon and what year is it?
DRAGONS are the most revered animal in Chinese culture. In the past, emperors were seen as the reincarnation of dragons. The Dragon is the fifth of the 12-year cycle of animals that appear in the Chinese zodiac related to the Chinese calendar. What year is the Water Dragon?. The years...
PETS・
‘Glorious’ Review: A Very Mixed-Up Man Finds Salvation in a Haunted Glory Hole
In “Glorious,” J.K. Simmons plays the voice of an ominous Lovecraftian god lurking behind the glory hole of a random roadside restroom. That’s practically all the pitch Shudder audiences need to sample this not-nearly-as-sick-as-it-sounds oddity from genre-movie superbrain Rebekah McKendry, whose expertise in all things horror outstrips her knowledge of the basics of men’s bathrooms — including what they look like and how dudes behave when they become aware that there is someone/thing heavy-breathing in the neighboring stall. Then again, getting creative with such logistics hasn’t impacted “Porky’s” place in film culture, so why should it be a deal breaker...
Ivo Graham review – bashful posh comic grows up with a skilful new show
It’s a feature of standup that comedy watchers, more than adherents of other art forms, can see artists grow up before their eyes. When Ivo Graham first emerged, the only challenge this bashful young comic faced was being unfashionably posh and repressed. With this year’s offering, he’s a grizzled dad, bearded and bruised by relationship breakup. “We’re not at V festival any more, m’boy!”, he reflects ruefully, as life throws him into a diplomatic drinks date with the new partner of his little girl’s mum. Oh, maturity! It’s not always fun, but it’s added a bit of heft, some fruitful battle-scarring, to Graham’s comedy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eiffel review – the French engineer’s story as corset-twanging romance
It’s a persistent area of movie myopia – the idea that science or maths or, in this case, engineering is, on its own, not sexy enough to carry a film. Thus portraits of some of the great minds of the 19th century – Mary Anning in Ammonite, and now engineer Gustave Eiffel – are retrofitted with a doomed romance. The way this conventionally handsome period picture tells it, a chance encounter between Eiffel (a tousled Romain Duris) and the long-lost love of his life, Adrienne (Emma Mackey), inspired the tower itself. Adrienne’s challenge to “be audacious” is the catalyst that prompts Eiffel to abandon his pitch for an egalitarian but unglamorous Métro system as his contribution to the 1889 world’s fair, and to dream big instead. Her initial – A – crafted from 7,300 tonnes of wrought iron, is permanently stamped on the Paris cityscape.
The Sandman season 1 review: "Made with deep love for the material and the worlds that Morpheus inhabits"
Adapting The Sandman for TV was always going to be a risk. Sure, the comic is well-known and beloved, but its premise, structure and protagonist are so idiosyncratic that it's a far harder sell than, say, another DC or Marvel superhero show. Likewise, it lacks the nostalgia value of Stranger Things or the instantly intriguing elevator pitch of Squid Game. And yet here we are, looking back at a...
'Most bizarre interview ever!' Author Lynda La Plante, 79, leaves viewers baffled after her dog howled along to God Save the Queen on This Morning
This Morning viewers were left scratching their heads after a bizarre interview with Lynda La Plante today, which saw her encourage her dog to 'sing' God Save the Queen. The writer, 79, who produced some of British TV's most successful detective show, is renowned for creating strong female characters in TV dramas such as Prime Suspect, Widows and Trial And Retribution.
PETS・
‘It felt like this might never happen again’: comedians rejoice at the return of crowds
The lights go down signalling the start of the show, but Rob Auton is not on stage. Members of the crowd begin to glance around, especially when, from the back of the room, a rich North Yorkshire voice starts chanting: “We want Rob!” The audience picks up the chant. One woman stamps her feet, others join in. And then, Auton extracts himself from the crowd and takes his place on stage.
Collider
‘Starship Troopers’ Illustrates Just How Susceptible Audiences Are to Propaganda
As a satire of fascist propaganda, Starship Troopers is intended to be viewed as a meta film that the highly militaristic United Citizen Federation would make about itself. However, its status as satire was lost to audiences and critics upon release, who viewed it as nothing more than a typical sci-fi action flick, not dissimilar from countless others in the 90s film catalog. As a result, Starship Troopers ought to make the viewer consider a rather alarming question: if audiences were unable to pick out an over-the-top satirical propaganda piece from all the other media they consume, just how susceptible might they be to the real thing?
Polygon
World of Warcraft fans just want Blizzard to be nice to Night Elves, please
Night Elves have been part of the Warcraft universe since Warcraft 3, and they’re the source of all elf-kind. They’re one of the most popular factions in World of Warcraft, and they have a rich history and tons of lore for fans to peruse and explore. But the faction has also been dealt a rough hand in past years, as the civilization has struggled to maintain a home in the turbulent world of Azeroth.
hackernoon.com
The Essays of Adam Smith: OF THE AFFINITY BETWEEN CERTAIN ENGLISH AND ITALIAN VERSES
The measure of the verses, of which the octave of the Italians, their terzetti, and the greater part of their sonnets, are composed, seems to be as nearly the same with that of the English Heroic Rhyme, as the different genius and pronunciation of the two languages will permit. The...
MotorTrend Magazine
Dekocar Phenomenon: Anime and Manga Fans Turn Their Cars Into Heroic Canvases
One of the best things about car culture is that there are so many different sub-groups within it. Often those groups can bridge the gap between cars and something completely different. One example is the current Dekocar movement. Originating in Japan, "Dekocar" is a portmanteau of "decorative" and "car," if it wasn't obvious. In Japanese it's referred to as "Itasha." The majority of Dekocar enthusiasts aren't necessarily concerned with adding performance or wild body kits. In fact, many Dekocars are nearly stock under all the dressing, and there's nothing wrong with that.
CARS・
Fiction: Story of The Lost Smile. “Inspiring Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
Jayde Adams review – the comic on a mission to save modern man
Wanna feel weird? Try star-rating someone’s tears. Not for the first time, Jayde Adams invokes her late sister at the end of her fringe show, voice cracking and eyes reddening as she does so. There were no signposts towards this conclusion to a set that first promises to save modern men from redundancy, then swerves into an account of Adams’ saviour complex and inadequate self-care. But here we are at the 37-year-old’s teary catharsis, as a conversation she had at her sister’s funeral takes those disparate strands and tries to resolve them.
The Devil’s in the Details: The Complex Corporate Dread of ‘Severance’
Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Apple TV+, for this edition we look at how production design, score, and direction came together to build the chillingly mysterious corporate world of “Severance.” The ingenious premise of “Severance” — in which office workers agree to a procedure in which work experiences and memories are “severed” from those outside work, allowing personal and professional lives to remain completely separate — has proven irresistible to audiences tantalized by the issues and possibilities. The...
Avatars need their nails done, too. Enter the metaverse side hustle.
Most days, Nikki Fuego hurries through her day job duties in just a few hours, squaring away customer service issues for an exercise equipment startup before settling down to her real work — designing horned bodysuits and glimmering geometric helmets that can’t be worn or touched. Fuego is...
Comments / 0