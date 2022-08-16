ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now: Who is the best high school quarterback in the country?

By Mike Swanson
 2 days ago

We want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

The 2022 high school football season is upon us, and we're highlighting some of the best players in the country.

We recently took a look at 20 of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation.

Meet 20 quarterbacks from 20 states who should have a 2022 season to remember

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think will be the top high school quarterback in the nation in 2022.

Quarterback voting will conclude Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

(Dante Moore photo by Heston Quan)

Galion Inquirer

Area week one football games

GALION — The Ohio high school football season kicks off this Friday. Area teams will be in action for the start of their 10-game schedules. The Tigers open their season at home against an expected Division VII power. McComb was 11-2 last season and made it to the regional playoffs. Galion, who was 4-7 in 2021, returns a very good junior class. The Tigers want to take a step forward this year, which very well could fall on their offensive improvment. Galion Inquirer will provide coverage of this game.
GALION, OH
