3 Men Arrested For Robbing Woman at Coral Springs Condominium
Police arrested three men who robbed a woman at gunpoint at a Coral Springs condominium, court records show. According to Coral Springs Police, Xavier Deshommes, 18, of 4280 Riverside Dr. in Coral Springs, Jimmy Carry, 20, of Miami Gardens, and Izaiah Bazile, 19, also of Miami Gardens, robbed the female around 1 p.m. Saturday outside a building at 9144 W. Atlantic Blvd., within the Visconti Condominiums complex, according to an arrest affidavit.
NBC Miami
Dirt Bike ‘Influencer' Arrested, Accused of Fleeing Fort Lauderdale Police
The growing problem of renegade riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the streets of Fort Lauderdale has resulted in the arrest of a person police call an ATV "influencer.”. Nathan Lee Adams, 25, is described as someone with a “large voice and presence” in the “dirt bike community”...
cw34.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
cw34.com
Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
Click10.com
Video captures theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of allergy medications at CVS in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – New surveillance video released Tuesday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office appears to show a man stealing allergy products from a CVS on Coral Ridge Drive. On Aug. 5 at approximately 11:15 am, BSO deputies responded to the CVS located on 11375 West Atlantic Boulevard,...
Miami officer shot pursuing robbery suspect dies days later
MIAMI (AP) — A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in a suspect wanted for an earlier robbery in nearby Broward County, police said. His family had remained by his side at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Click10.com
Man taken to ground after allegedly bringing grenade into Wilton Manors bar
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A man was tackled outside a bar Tuesday in Wilton Manors after witnesses say he carried a grenade into the business. The incident happened at The Corner Pub, which is located at 1915 N. Andrews Ave. “He showed me a grenade. He said, ‘Don’t be...
Girlfriend of alleged accomplice of gunman who shot MDPD officer says he was a kind man
MIAMI SPRINGS – A woman identifying herself as the girlfriend of a Dania Beach armed robbery suspect killed by police Tuesday tells us about her boyfriend."He was great person. He was kind. He would help anyone. That's what we did with Horton, we were helping him," said the woman, who did not want to give her name.Investigators tell us the woman's boyfriend was armed with an AK-47-style weapon when there was a confrontation as police served a search warrant at his room at a Miami Springs Hotel. Investigators said he was linked to Jeremy Horton, the man suspected of also...
NBC Miami
Teacher Accused of Killing Puppy in Pembroke Pines Is Out of Jail
A Fort Lauderdale teacher who’s accused of killing a puppy is out of jail, but is not back in the classroom. Daniel Lamont Gray Jr. was hired as a substitute teacher in 2018 and has been teaching at the Pine Ridge Educational Center since 2021, according to the Broward County School District.
Mysterious Letter Leaves Florida Family Violently Coughing
'She opened it up and started feeling sick.'
Click10.com
Body cam video shows ‘intoxicated’ South Florida rapper Stitches before cocaine arrest
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Newly-obtained body camera video sheds light on the events leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Phillip Katsabanis, the South Florida rapper better known as Stitches, earlier this month. Bay Harbor Islands police arrested Katsabanis, whose albums include “Cocaine Holiday,” “I Need Rehab” and “Married...
Click10.com
Man arrested for murder of 44-year-old man in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the July 2 stabbing death of 44-year-old Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez in Dania Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Jake Kristain Varian Braves, also known by the alias “Jay Smith,” stabbed Rodriguez at his...
Click10.com
Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents, suspected of being pill mill
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Federal agents raided a Broward County pharmacy on Tuesday that is suspected of being a pill mill. Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies were involved in the raid at Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar.
WSVN-TV
3 suspects taken into custody after dumping stolen vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive came to an end in Southwest Miami-Dade. Police captured three people who were suspected of bailing from a stolen vehicle. They were handcuffed in the area of Southwest 82nd Street and 72nd Avenue after officers said they dumped the stolen vehicle on the Snapper Creek Expressway.
Click10.com
Feds seize $32K, arrest 9 for smuggling near Haulover Inlet
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents and local police intercepted what they called a “maritime smuggling event” a few miles off Haulover Inlet, arresting nine people Monday, officials said. Agents also seized $32,000 and a gun, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar,...
Parkland Resident Pleads Guilty In $21 Million Stock Scheme
A Parkland man who acted as the ringleader of a $21 million investment scam—and was recorded by the FBI paying kickbacks at a Boca Raton Starbucks—pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to mail fraud and wire fraud. Paul Geraci, 45, who previously lived in Parkland Golf and Country...
Feds Record Scammer At Boca Raton Starbucks, Today Man Pleads Guilty
Paul Geraci Is Fifth Person To Enter Guilty Plea… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You never know who is recording you at a Boca Raton-area Starbucks. That’s the lesson learned by an area man who just entered a guilty plea after allegedly being caught […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WINKNEWS.com
Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
14-year-old accused of fatally stabbing man at party
Deputies say a 14-year-old boy stabbed a man in the chest then his parents kicked the victim on the ground.
Click10.com
Video shows hit-and-run driver who injured boy in Broward, deputies say
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Deputies released a surveillance video this week that they said shows a woman who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that injured a 2-year-old boy on Aug. 12 in Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the woman stopped to check on her burgundy...
