3 Men Arrested For Robbing Woman at Coral Springs Condominium

Police arrested three men who robbed a woman at gunpoint at a Coral Springs condominium, court records show. According to Coral Springs Police, Xavier Deshommes, 18, of 4280 Riverside Dr. in Coral Springs, Jimmy Carry, 20, of Miami Gardens, and Izaiah Bazile, 19, also of Miami Gardens, robbed the female around 1 p.m. Saturday outside a building at 9144 W. Atlantic Blvd., within the Visconti Condominiums complex, according to an arrest affidavit.
cw34.com

Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
The Associated Press

Miami officer shot pursuing robbery suspect dies days later

MIAMI (AP) — A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in a suspect wanted for an earlier robbery in nearby Broward County, police said. His family had remained by his side at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.
CBS Miami

Girlfriend of alleged accomplice of gunman who shot MDPD officer says he was a kind man

MIAMI SPRINGS – A woman identifying herself as the girlfriend of a Dania Beach armed robbery suspect killed by police Tuesday tells us about her boyfriend."He was great person. He was kind. He would help anyone. That's what we did with Horton, we were helping him," said the woman, who did not want to give her name.Investigators tell us the woman's boyfriend was armed with an AK-47-style weapon when there was a confrontation as police served a search warrant at his room at a Miami Springs Hotel.  Investigators said he was linked to Jeremy Horton, the man suspected of also...
Click10.com

Man arrested for murder of 44-year-old man in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the July 2 stabbing death of 44-year-old Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez in Dania Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Jake Kristain Varian Braves, also known by the alias “Jay Smith,” stabbed Rodriguez at his...
Click10.com

Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents, suspected of being pill mill

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Federal agents raided a Broward County pharmacy on Tuesday that is suspected of being a pill mill. Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies were involved in the raid at Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar.
Click10.com

Feds seize $32K, arrest 9 for smuggling near Haulover Inlet

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents and local police intercepted what they called a “maritime smuggling event” a few miles off Haulover Inlet, arresting nine people Monday, officials said. Agents also seized $32,000 and a gun, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar,...
BOCANEWSNOW

Feds Record Scammer At Boca Raton Starbucks, Today Man Pleads Guilty

Paul Geraci Is Fifth Person To Enter Guilty Plea… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You never know who is recording you at a Boca Raton-area Starbucks. That’s the lesson learned by an area man who just entered a guilty plea after allegedly being caught […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WINKNEWS.com

Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry

MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
