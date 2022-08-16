Read full article on original website
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
WHEC TV-10
After News10NBC report on daycare quarantines, state lawmaker asked NYS to change the rules
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Thursday, News10NBC told you how children in daycares still have to quarantine if just one child in the room tests positive for COVID. Every child in quarantine usually means a parent out of work. Friday, New York State Assemblywoman Jen Lunsford ask the state health...
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
Most Of New York Told To Conserve Water Due To ‘Drought Watch’
New York State officials are starting to worry because most of the state is now under a "drought watch." On Tuesday, the New York State DEC confirmed a "Drought Watch" is expanding in New York State. Catskills, Susquehanna, Mowhawk, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondack, Great Lakes, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, New...
iheart.com
Much of New York State Under Drought Watch
Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
Throw a Rock and Hit Another State from These 6 NY Border Towns
Ever since I was a kid and learned about the Maxon-Dixon line, I've been fascinated with borders. And obviously the United States is, too, because we have the Four Corners National Monument, which designates the quadripoint where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet. New York State borders 5 other...
NBC New York
NY Reports 1st 2022 Case of Another Deadly Virus. This Time, It's Not About You
If your heart sinks a little bit every time you hear New York announce a "first case" of something these days, you're not alone. This latest development out of the Empire State needn't make it sink further, but it is something of which state Department of Environmental Conservation officials urge you be aware.
New marijuana processing facility may bring 100-plus jobs to Rochester region
Members say the marijuana industry will bring in billions for NY. "The anticipated revenue of this state is about $9 billion dollars at its peak."
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae
Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae. Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.
New York State May Require Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Certain Buildings
New York could require specific buildings to have gender-neutral restrooms. A State Assembly Bill to change bathroom access requirements is in committee right now. Assembly Bill A10652 aims to establish an official bathroom policy in New York State buildings. What Exactly Is A Gender Neutral Bathroom?. According to the design...
New York State DEC expands drought watch
After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York
The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
New York State Squirrels Are Acting Weird! What’s With All the Splooting?
The animal kingdom is a wild and wonderful place. Dogs, squirrels, bear and beasts of all shapes and sizes have their own habits and mannerisms. Sometimes these actions are similar to human behavior and other times they just have their own way of doing things. A few weeks ago social...
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
New York State License Plate Makes Twitter Laugh
I love driving around and seeing interesting things that catch my attention. Most times your drives are very mundane and ordinary, but other times you see something that catches your eye. One of the more common things that can catch your eye is a certain vanity plate. We've all seen...
News-Medical.net
Her brother landed in a nursing home. She was sued over his bill.
I thought this was crazy." Medical Issue: None. She was billed for her brother's care. What Happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. "I thought this was crazy," she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.
