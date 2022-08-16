ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spectrum Health offers new services for LGBTQIA+ community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Recently, Spectrum Health added a new patient navigator service dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community. Here to tell us more is Dr. Rima Shah, Department Chief of Primary Care Services and Malissa Becksvoort, Director of Primary Care Operations. Spectrum Health.
Keep Going With The New Priority Health Fitness Court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Free public access to exercise is essential to keep any community going and The City of Grand Rapids, Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign recognize this. They came together to create the Priority Health Fitness Court at Ottawa Hills Park in Grand Rapids. Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign are working together statewide to make high quality workouts free and accessible to anyone. Also helping to fund the Fitness Court was support from Meijer and Grand Rapids Public Schools.
Free conference explores faith & mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting a free conference at the end of this month to explore and celebrate the role of faith in our mental health and recovery from mental illness. NAMI recognizes that faith plays a vital role in our mental health and wellbeing and that’s why they’re offering a forum to bring together communities of faith, mental health professionals and members of the community to promote holistic healing: body, mind and spirit.
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility

Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
#Back Pain#Pain Medicine#Neck Pain#Total Health Chiropractic#Medicaid#Thchiro Com
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services celebrates new office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services has exciting news – they just moved into their new offices at the Special Olympics Building. Deb joins us today to talk all about their exciting grand opening for the public today at 5pm and also how they help the deaf and hard of hearing community in West Michigan.
Big Changes at Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
Open play for all ages at the Grand Rapids Children’s Musuem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Play is essential and beneficial for people of all ages, especially when we enter our later years. A great place to engage in creativity and imagination is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum which provides an environment where “everyone has the right to play.”
Mitch Albom and ‘Tuesday’s with Morrie’ come to GR for Hospice of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-The acclaimed play, “Tuesday’s With Morrie” by Mitch Albom and Jeffrey Hatcher will be center stage August 31-September 4, 2022. This will be the first time the play will be here in the state of Michigan. The performance on Wednesday, August 31 is a benefit, and will be followed by a talk back featuring Mitch Albom about the impact and importance of end-of-life and the care given at this time. Proceeds from the benefit performance will support the Hospice of Michigan Open Access Program, providing end-of-life care to anyone regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay.
Adjusting to life as a new college student

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many students may be heading off to college this month and that causes a huge adjustment not just for the student but for their family as well. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us today to talk about how to best help our kids return to school after the summer.
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?

The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
