WOOD
Spectrum Health offers new services for LGBTQIA+ community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Recently, Spectrum Health added a new patient navigator service dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community. Here to tell us more is Dr. Rima Shah, Department Chief of Primary Care Services and Malissa Becksvoort, Director of Primary Care Operations. Spectrum Health.
Number 1 Cardiac Hospital in Michigan? Right Here in Grand Rapids
This is pretty darn special. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has been recognized as the #1 hospital for cardiac surgery in the State of Michigan!. If that is not enough, Healthgrades has ranked Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, and, this is the third year in a row for that recoginition!
WOOD
New study could change what we eat to supercharge immune system and fight disease
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The soldiers of our immune system were long thought to be fueled only by the foods we eat. However, researchers at Van Andel Institute believe the findings from their new study reveal T cells have a much wider appetite than originally thought. “Every process...
WOOD
Keep Going With The New Priority Health Fitness Court
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Free public access to exercise is essential to keep any community going and The City of Grand Rapids, Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign recognize this. They came together to create the Priority Health Fitness Court at Ottawa Hills Park in Grand Rapids. Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign are working together statewide to make high quality workouts free and accessible to anyone. Also helping to fund the Fitness Court was support from Meijer and Grand Rapids Public Schools.
WOOD
Free conference explores faith & mental health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting a free conference at the end of this month to explore and celebrate the role of faith in our mental health and recovery from mental illness. NAMI recognizes that faith plays a vital role in our mental health and wellbeing and that’s why they’re offering a forum to bring together communities of faith, mental health professionals and members of the community to promote holistic healing: body, mind and spirit.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility
Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
Muskegon healthcare center working with police on crisis intervention training
NORTON SHORES, MI – A Muskegon healthcare center is providing support to local law enforcement through crisis intervention training to better equip police responding to those experiencing a behavioral crisis. LifeCircles PACE, at 560 Seminole Road, provides an in-home alternative to traditional nursing home living. They offer support through...
Spectrum Health breaks ground on previously wooded 10-acre lot in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction has begun on a new Spectrum Health long term care and rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids. At the corner of Cedar and Fuller, the previously empty 10-acre lot will be home to the $37 million, 94-thousand-square-foot care center. The facility will cater mostly to...
WTOL-TV
Hudsonville infant hospitalized with E. coli as West Michigan counties face outbreak
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A toddler from Ottawa County is in a Grand Rapids ICU, battling a disease caused by the E. coli bacteria. She, along with several others in the county, have been hospitalized as lakeshore health officials issued a warning to residents about the increase in cases.
WOOD
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services celebrates new office
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services has exciting news – they just moved into their new offices at the Special Olympics Building. Deb joins us today to talk all about their exciting grand opening for the public today at 5pm and also how they help the deaf and hard of hearing community in West Michigan.
WOOD
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
'The baby is turning blue!': 911 calls reveal bystanders worked to help infant after near-drowning
HOLLAND, Mich. — The audio of two 911 calls shows how quickly bystanders worked to help a baby who nearly drowned at a women's shelter in Holland. The incident happened on August 9 at the Holland Gateway Mission Women and Children's Center when authorities say the 1-year-old baby was taking a bath.
WOOD
Open play for all ages at the Grand Rapids Children’s Musuem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Play is essential and beneficial for people of all ages, especially when we enter our later years. A great place to engage in creativity and imagination is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum which provides an environment where “everyone has the right to play.”
WOOD
Mitch Albom and ‘Tuesday’s with Morrie’ come to GR for Hospice of Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-The acclaimed play, “Tuesday’s With Morrie” by Mitch Albom and Jeffrey Hatcher will be center stage August 31-September 4, 2022. This will be the first time the play will be here in the state of Michigan. The performance on Wednesday, August 31 is a benefit, and will be followed by a talk back featuring Mitch Albom about the impact and importance of end-of-life and the care given at this time. Proceeds from the benefit performance will support the Hospice of Michigan Open Access Program, providing end-of-life care to anyone regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay.
‘I never pulled the generator away’: Firefighter grateful for CO detector
A Montcalm County firefighter says a carbon monoxide detector saved the lives of his girlfriend and their dog after he made a mistake.
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
ABC7 Chicago
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
WOOD
Adjusting to life as a new college student
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many students may be heading off to college this month and that causes a huge adjustment not just for the student but for their family as well. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us today to talk about how to best help our kids return to school after the summer.
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
Schurr defense seeks additional time, documents heading into Aug. 30 hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The team defending former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr is requesting the preliminary examination scheduled for Aug. 30 be postponed for the second time. Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. His attorneys say two of the...
