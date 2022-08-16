Read full article on original website
Related
Kyle Busch Will Be Replaced by Ty Gibbs in No. 18 in 2023, According to Report
Kyle Busch won't be back at Joe Gibbs Racing next season and, according to a new report, he will be replaced by Ty Gibbs. The post Kyle Busch Will Be Replaced by Ty Gibbs in No. 18 in 2023, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick Has a Humorous Reason Why He Won’t Be Racing in His 50s
Kevin Harvick is moving up the list of drivers with the most wins after turning 40. Don't expect him to do likewise after turning 50. The post Kevin Harvick Has a Humorous Reason Why He Won’t Be Racing in His 50s appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Disappointing Kurt Busch News
Kurt Busch will remain sidelined through the remainder of the regular season. The NASCAR driver confirmed Thursday via a Twitter statement that he won't compete this weekend or next weekend in the season's final two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona in hopes of returning at full strength for the playoffs.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who are the future faces of the sport
The 2022 NASCAR season has seen 15 different winners and new faces in the spotlight. Here are three names to watch as future faces of the sport. The Gen 7 car has proven to produce the parity NASCAR was searching for when the sport planned its return to stock. The 2022 Cup Series season has seen 15 drivers win at least one race thus far, creating a scenario that could result in the first regular season with more than 16 different winners.
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR's most controversial driver has been turned into a verb, and it is clear other drivers are tired of the carnage
No matter where Ross Chastain goes, trouble is not too far behind, and it is clear other drivers are tired of it.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Rule Change News
NASCAR announced on Wednesday afternoon some updated rule changes for the remainder of the 2022 Cup Series season. FOX reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted out the updated official rule changes for the Cup Series championship push. "NASCAR updated rules for the wrap, quarter windows and the windshield tearoffs as part of...
Autoweek.com
Son Remembers the Tragic Death of NASCAR Great Butch Lindley
Butch Lindley suffered a head injury in a racing crash at Bradenton, Fla., and remained in a coma for five years and two months before dying of pneumonia June 6, 1990. Lindley was a two-time NASCAR Late Models champion. Son Mardy has gone on to become a fine racer and...
NASCAR: Notable omission from Watkins Glen entry list
One entry which was to have competed in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International will not do so. For the third time this summer, Team Stange Racing will not compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race in which they were initially slated to field the #79 Chevrolet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kurt Busch (concussion) to miss two more races
With an eye toward returning for the playoffs, Kurt Busch will miss the final two races of the NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International. This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Watkins Glen, New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International below. The metric for the...
NASCAR Rules Update: Wraps and Windshields (August 2022)
New NASCAR rules regarding the race car wrap and windows. In late July, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified after Pocono Raceway. Hamlin won the event while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate finished 2nd. Details were released shortly after noting that a piece of tape was the reason for...
John Hunter Nemechek, Joe Nemechek set to race at teammates
Sam Hunt Racing will field the car at Daytona International Speedway. Joe Nemechek and son John Hunter Nemechek are set to roll to the grid as teammates. They’ll both drive for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway. Hear from the family below. John...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: MLB Moneylines for Thursday 8/18/22 and NASCAR at Watkins Glen
Which MLB moneylines stand out across Thursday's action? numberFire's Jim Sannes looks at opening numbers and outlines one spot where his numbers are showing value. Sannes also discusses his strikeout projections for the day and where we may be able to find value once lines open. Finally, Sannes discusses what his NASCAR betting model is saying about both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series this weekend at Watkins Glen (8:51).
MLB・
NASCAR: How Chase Elliott can clinch the regular season title
Just two races remain until the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin. But Chase Elliott could clinch the regular season championship a week early. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one of unrivaled parity, producing 15 different winners through 24 races. But amid the parity and chaos, Chase Elliott...
Ryan Blaney signs NASCAR contract renewal with Team Penske
Ryan Blaney has signed a multi-year extension with Team Penske. The 28-year-old drivers the No. 12 car in the NASCAR Cup Series. Blaney first signed with the team as a development driver in 2012. He climbed from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the Cup Series with the organization, claiming 14 wins along the way, 7 in the Cup Series.
Old School Versus Modern Showdown At The Track
Will the raw power and vintage style be enough to beat today's most violent sports cars?. At the start of this video, we get a taste of what we might be able to expect with these races as the voice of the loudspeakers tells us a bit about the cars. In the right-hand lane, you can see a brightly colored yellow Nova with a sleek black C6 Corvette to its left. Clearly, neither of these vehicles is stock as they jump off the line with incredible aptitude. After a tough race where both cars were basically neck and neck the whole time, it's hard to tell who won because the camera was a little out of focus, but the right sign lit up first, so we'll call it a win for the Nova. This was a great race where both drivers did really well, but what about one where the win was taken by a slightly newer model?
Ryan Blaney signs long-term extension with Team Penske
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Team Penske signed Ryan Blaney to a multiyear contract extension ahead of his final push to make NASCAR’s playoffs. Blaney has been part of the Penske organization since he was 19 and ran three races in 2012 in the Xfinity Series. He’s been part of the three-car Cup lineup at Penske since 2018 and the team said Wednesday his extension is a “long-term agreement” for him to remain in the No. 12 Ford. “Team Penske has been family to me for 10 years, so I’m incredibly excited to continue with this family for the...
Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson Could Help Solve a Recent NASCAR Cup Series Problem in 2023
Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson could renew their rivalry in 2023 in the NASCAR Cup Series. The post Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson Could Help Solve a Recent NASCAR Cup Series Problem in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Harrison Burton Offers Highly Critical Take on His Rookie Season, Discusses Plans for 2023
Harrison Burton hasn't had the smoothest rookie year on the Cup Series circuit, but he's not ready to throw in the towel just yet. The post Harrison Burton Offers Highly Critical Take on His Rookie Season, Discusses Plans for 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
numberfire.com
NASCAR Betting Guide: Go Bowling at the Glen
Although we've got four races of road-course data in 2022, Watkins Glen is a unique beast. Most the other places the Cup Series has been this year are more technical and feature reduced speeds. Watkins Glen has massive straightaways and fast corners, meaning you need both that technique and the horsepower to get the job done.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1