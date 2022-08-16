Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
MLive.com
Michigan and Michigan State commits eager for final season at Dexter before becoming Big Ten rivals
DEXTER – In one year, Cole Cabana and Brennan Parachek will be on opposite sides of one of college football’s most fierce rivalries. Cabana, a 4-star University of Michigan running back commit, and Parachek, a 4-star tight end commit to Michigan State, have watched each other grow into star players at Dexter and will have one last go around as teammates before they become rivals.
CBS Sports
Michigan State basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
At first glance, Michigan State's losses from its 2021-22 roster appear minimal, as the Spartans bid farewell to just one double-digit scorer from a 23-13 squad that exited the NCAA Tournament with a second-round loss to No. 2 seed Duke. But a deeper look reveals a slightly more uncertain perspective for a program that is just .500 in Big Ten play over the past two seasons as legendary coach Tom Izzo prepares for his 28th season on the MSU bench with a new contract in hand.
jtv.tv
Stockbridge Looking for Improvement, More Wins
Last year: 4-5 If all goes well, Stockbridge should be looking for at least five wins in the 2022 football season. Two years ago the Panthers won three games and earned four victories in the 2021 season. Improvement is what Coach Jeremy Killinger is looking for. “We want to continue...
AthlonSports.com
Michigan Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
Everything came together (finally) for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in 2022, beating Ohio State in The Game, winning the Big Ten Championship Game in convincing fashion, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Despite returning just 64 percent of their overall production from a year ago, and some major departures on defense, the Wolverines are expected to challenge for another conference title this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback Baker to Miss Upcoming College Season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Baker was to play football this fall as a freshman at Hope College. But he will be sidelined after injuring his knee this summer in a water skiing accident. Baker quarterbacked Lansing Catholic High School to the division five state title last November under the first year direction of head coach Jim Baker, his father.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard August 17, 2022
Dansville Quad: The host school defeated Springport 25-7 and 25-7 and Grass Lake 25-22, 25-21. The Warriors defeated Stockbridge 25-18 and 25-19 and beat Springport 25-19 and 25-16. Mia Buttigieg tallied 43 assists and served 11 points for Grass Lake (2-1). Abby Buttigieg tallied 21 digs and Olivia Turner finished with 14 kills for the Warriors.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan football’s first female graduate assistant talks shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan made history earlier this summer by hiring the first female graduate assistant on a Power Five college football staff. Mimi Bolden-Morris was always a sports fanatic. Growing up in Florida, her dad, Mike, was a high school football coach. “We would...
jtv.tv
Napoleon Football Has Chip on Its Shoulder After 2021 Season
Last year: 6-3 Despite posting a 6-3 record in 2021, the Napoleon High School varsity football team missed the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs. A new points’ system replaced the six-and-your-in rule last year. The Pirates were on the outside looking in after week nine. Coach Derek Shell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Edges Michigan State, 17-16
We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University updates bag policy at Breslin Center, Munn Ice Arena
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has extended its bag policy for Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Center and Munn Ice Arena. The school said clear bags will be allowed to athletic events at the three venues, which previously had a no-bag policy. In accordance with Michigan State Athletics...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?
One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
jtv.tv
Thursday, August 18, 2022
All new Thursday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Bart and Jenifer’s guests: Allie Wessell & Amanda Marsh, JCHD Breastfeeding Awareness Month & Formula Shortage. Rick Allen, Owner, Midwest Enviro Solutions. Cory Mays, Executive Director, Downtown Development Authority. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Thursday on The...
Lansing man ‘shocked’ after winning $100K in lottery
Johnnie Porter Jr., 69-years-old, got his lucky ticket at the Shell station on 3206 on W. Saginaw St. in Lan
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
WILX-TV
Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will continue and if we break out of the 70s. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including some automotive news, wolves escape a zoo and not all of them have been found, and a new cereal from an OG rapper. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WNEM
Swartz Creek delays start of school
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Swartz Creek Community Schools is delaying the start of the school year due to construction projects. The first day of class in the district was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. However, the district’s construction projects – including parking lots - will not be completed by then. The district announced Monday, Aug. 29 will now be the first day of class. That day will be a half day in the afternoon, the district said.
jtv.tv
Events of Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Family Night at The Cascades. Tonight’s performer: ALIBI. Karen Kidder and the Alibi Band will be performing with old and new rock classics! Bring the kids out to the Cascades to hear us play some of your favorite Disney and family-friendly music onstage in front of the falls. Come meet Mickey, Minnie, Disney princesses, and more! Gates open at 7:00 pm. Admission is $10.00 per family (up to 8 family members).
Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts
It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
Comments / 0