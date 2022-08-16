ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jill Biden tests positive for COVID, exhibiting ‘mild symptoms,’ White House says

By Alex Roarty
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbsAG_0hJ8h01q00

First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Tuesday, after first showing signs of the virus Monday evening.

The first lady is experiencing only “mild symptoms,” according to a statement from her Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander, but will isolate for at least five days. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden were vacationing in South Carolina for the first part of this week, and the first lady will stay there until she receives two consecutive negative tests. Prior to testing positive, she was scheduled to travel Thursday to Central Florida for an event at Walt Disney World.

Biden has received two vaccinations and two booster shots and will begin a course of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid, the White House said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted Tuesday that President Biden tested negative for COVID on Tuesday morning. The president contracted the virus late last month but was still testing positive for it into the first week of August, after his condition relapsed.

Jean-Pierre said the president will wear masks indoors and when in close proximity to others for 10 days, citing CDC regulations for people considered close contacts of those who become sick with the virus.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Communications#Walt Disney World
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Dr Oz insists he was joking when he complained Biden has made 'crudite' expensive and blames campaign 'exhaustion' on using fake grocery store name 'Wegners' when questioned if he's out of touch for 'everyday, hardworking' Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania Republican Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz insisted he was joking when he said his wife sent him shopping for 'crudite,' in a video that has since gone viral that was supposed to be an attack on President Joe Biden over high food prices. Oz was interviewed by Newsmax's Shaun...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy