Jill Biden tests positive for COVID, exhibiting ‘mild symptoms,’ White House says

First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Tuesday, after first showing signs of the virus Monday evening.

The first lady is experiencing only “mild symptoms,” according to a statement from her Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander, but will isolate for at least five days. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden were vacationing in South Carolina for the first part of this week, and the first lady will stay there until she receives two consecutive negative tests. Prior to testing positive, she was scheduled to travel Thursday to Central Florida for an event at Walt Disney World.

Biden has received two vaccinations and two booster shots and will begin a course of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid, the White House said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted Tuesday that President Biden tested negative for COVID on Tuesday morning. The president contracted the virus late last month but was still testing positive for it into the first week of August, after his condition relapsed.

Jean-Pierre said the president will wear masks indoors and when in close proximity to others for 10 days, citing CDC regulations for people considered close contacts of those who become sick with the virus.