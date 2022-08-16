ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101

By Joe Buttitta
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sR3w_0hJ8gkt200

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A multi-car crash on Highway 101 near the Santa Maria River Bridge slowed, and at times stopped northbound traffic, on Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported around 6:15 a.m. and involved at least three cars blocking all lanes. Tow trucks and emergency responders made it to the scene, but the traffic back up stretched back to Stowell Road.

Reports on injuries have not been made clear.

