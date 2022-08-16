Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Accident Reported at Fairfield Highway Intersection
Accident on Highway 12 Requires Extrication by Fairfield Firefighters. A major accident occurred in Fairfield on August 13, requiring that firefighters extricate some of the people from their vehicles. The collision occurred between two vehicles sometime before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue, shutting the roadway down in both directions. Crews with the Fairfield Fire Department arrived at the scene to discover that some people were trapped inside their vehicles, including a blue sedan that had the driver’s side panel crushed in.
49-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dixon (Dixon, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal accident was reported on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Dixon early Tuesday morning. The CHP Officer Jason Tyhurst stated that the man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado. He crashed into the center divider following which [..]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dixon Fatal Accident Occurs on Interstate 80
Single-Vehicle Accident Near Dixon Off-Ramp Results in Fatality. A fatal accident in Dixon was reported involving a single vehicle on August 16. The collision occurred along Interstate 80 close to the off-ramp for Dixon sometime around 5:00 a.m. The report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) noted that the vehicle struck the center divider and passed onto the shoulder of the highway.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tractor-Trailer Collision With Pickup Near Woodland
Accident on Old River Road Caused by Trailer That Broke Free From Semi. A tractor-trailer collision with a pickup truck east of Woodland caused serious damage on August 15. The truck accident happened around 8:42 p.m. along eastbound Old River Road at County Road 117 when the trailer being pulled by the big rig became unattached and crashed into a Chevy Tahoe. The individual who called in the accident reportedly said the trucker got out of their cab and forgot to put it in park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead in 3-car crash during evening commute in Concord
CONCORD – Police in Concord said one person died in a three-car crash Wednesday evening on Monument Boulevard.The wreck was reported about 5:53 p.m. at the intersection of Monument and Lacey Lane, police said in a post on social media.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Monument Boulevard was closed between Lacey and Reganti Drive for the investigation, but reopened about 10:30 p.m.No other information was released.
SFGate
Yuba City man, woman missing since Aug. 6 found dead, officials say
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Officials announced Wednesday that they found a man and woman, both from Yuba City, who disappeared earlier this month after a day trip they never returned from. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it got a call from the Gridley Police Department in Butte County...
Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
2 injured in big-rig crash that shut down SB I-680 earlier
(BCN) — Southbound Interstate Highway 680 was closed for several hours Wednesday in the Pacheco area of Contra Costa County because of a crash between a big-rig and four other vehicles, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. Two […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body of missing woman and another body found off Highway 20 in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The body of a Yuba City woman and a second body believed to be her boyfriend who both went missing August 7 were found on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to a joint news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba City Police, a man called the Gridley […]
Update: southbound lanes of Highway 680 in Martinez reopen after big rig crash
MARTINEZ -- Southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 680 in Martinez were reopened Wednesday afternoon hours after a crash involving a big rig and several other vehicles blocked all southbound lanes.According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. Southbound traffic was being detoured at the Arthur Road offramp.Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which caused the jackknifed big rig to hit the center divider on the highway, CHP Officer Adam Lane said.The crash punctured the fuel tank of the big rig and a small...
Driver may have suffered fatal medical emergency in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON -- A 49-year-old Roseville man died after a solo-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Dixon early Tuesday morning and investigators believe the death may have been a result of a medical emergency rather than injuries suffered in the crash, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The crash was reported around 4:50 a.m. on westbound Highway 80 west of Dixon Avenue. A Chevrolet Silverado crashed into the center divider, then crossed the highway lanes and came to rest on the right-hand shoulder, CHP Officer Jason Tyhurst said. The Roseville man, whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tyhurst said. The crash and subsequent investigation was not blocking any lanes on westbound Highway 80, according to Tyhurst.
L.A. Weekly
Tanju Sonar Balci Killed in Bicycle Crash on Elmira Road [Vacaville, CA]
33-Year-Old Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Car near Leisure Town Road. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., near Leisure Town Road. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after on August 11th. According to Vacaville police, Balci was heading west on Elmira, just before Leisure Town Road when he was rear-ended by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Elk Grove driver killed after being ejected from vehicle on I-5 in South Sacramento
ELK GROVE - A vehicle overturned on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove on Thursday, killing the driver.The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, south of Elk Grove near Lambert Road. According to CHP's South Sacramento office, the vehicle left the road, went through a fence, rolled, and ejected the driver. He was the only person in the car at the time and was not wearing a seatbelt.CHP has not released the identity and age of the driver, only saying he was a male Elk Grove resident. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. No other vehicles were damaged during the incident.
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
1 Person Dead In A Fatal Crash In Concord (Concord, CA)
According to the Concord Police, a fatal crash occurred on Monument Boulevard Wednesday evening in Concord. The officials stated that one man died in the three-vehicle crash. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Traffic Collision on South Turnpike Road in Stockton Area
The Stockton Police Department reported a recent fatal crash on South Turnpike Road. The traffic collision occurred along the 3100 block of Turnpike Road near I-5 and involved two vehicles. Details on the Fatal Crash on Turnpike Road in Stockton. Stockton PD reported that two vehicles were involved in a...
2news.com
Car Passenger Dies After Crash on SR 89 Near South Lake Tahoe
A car passenger died after a crash on SR 89 at Rubicon Drive near South Lake Tahoe on August 8th. California Highway Patrol Troopers say a Honda was heading south and while trying to avoid a northbound car, made an unsafe turn to the right and lost control and hit a mile marker and two trees.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian died Monday night after they were hit by a vehicle in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County, officials said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Marconi Avenue, east of Watt Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Lanes near...
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
Comments / 0