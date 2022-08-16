ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will get married again in a three-day wedding bash in Georgia

By Shirley Gómez
 2 days ago

It has been a month since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas . The couple will reportedly host a big weekend celebration with all their family and celebrity friends. “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” an insider told Page Six.

According to the insider, the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day will be the ceremony, and on Sunday, the newlyweds will host a barbecue and picnic.

As per the publication, Lopez might wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, and Vogue magazine will document her fashion choices during the special weekend.

Jennifer and Ben announced their engagement in April after rekindling their romance in 2021. “It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote, referring to all the time they spent apart after breaking up in 2003.

“Stick around long enough, and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” the Marry Me star said. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

What do we know about Jennifer and Ben Affleck’s wedding

Ben and JLo’s second wedding will be hosted at the actors’ Riceboro estate in Georgia. A central mansion with over 4,000 acres.

Ben listed the property for sale in 2019 for $8 million and took it off the market when no one showed interest. The property is an 87-acre, multi-residence compound overlooking the North Newport River on the ultra-private Hampton Island Preserve. It sits on a 4,000-acre pristine island about 35 miles south of Savannah, Georgia.

Visitors must obtain the permission of an island resident before crossing the bridge that provides access to the exclusive enclave with a golf course and equestrian center. The compound has several structures, but the main one is the so-called “Big House,” which has three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 6,000 sq ft of living space.

A second and decidedly more rustic three-story structure ringed by deep verandas and dubbed Oyster Cottage spans about 10,000 square feet and can comfortably sleep more than twenty in three master suites plus six more bunkhouse-style bedrooms fitted with built-in bunk beds salvaged from a merchant ship.

The third structure, the Summer House, was designed for languidly hot and ungodly humid southern summers with an open screened living and dining room and indoor and outdoor fireplaces. The property also has its dock complex.

Comments / 24

Ancira Rangel
2d ago

Who cares there other things more important then their on and off relationship and showing off all they do...so sad.

Reply
13
queen of sarcasm
2d ago

I’m soooooooo tired of hearing about this wedding! Just do it and get on with the divorce filings!

Reply
9
Patricia Teuton
2d ago

why? all the suffering in the world, they could give to charity all the wedding gifts!

Reply(1)
10
