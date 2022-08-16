ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown’s new career goal: From actress to college student

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBw9X_0hJ8gNmR00

Millie Bobby Brown is pursuing a new goal! The ‘Stranger Things’ star has enrolled in Purdue University and is currently attending online classes, as she wants to “help young people.”

The 18-year-old Hollywood star is studying human services, explaining that she is learning “about the system” and how to support a younger generation. Fans of the popular Netflix series will remember that Purdue University is located in Indiana, and is referenced multiple times in the show, even with a special-edition Purdue shirt that appeared during Season 3.

The actress had previously talked about her goals and aspirations, admitting that ultimately all she wants to do within her career “is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things.”

She recently opened up about a toxic situation she found herself involved in her relationship with ex-boyfriend Hunter Ecimovic , and even after the split he went live on social media with problematic and shocking claims about the actress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4Kin_0hJ8gNmR00 $credits

“It was a year of healing,” she said. “When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering,”

Following the split, Bobby Brown has been doing just that and is happy in her new relationship with Jake Bongiovi. The couple was recently spotted soaking up the sun in Sardinia, Italy, during a romantic getaway in a private yacht.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Here's What Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like Going Makeup Free

Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of our eyes as part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's mega-hit "Stranger Things." As telekinetically gifted teen Eleven, Brown has impressed with her range, leading to more grown-up roles in blockbusters "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," while she also led the charge as Sherlock Holmes's plucky kid sister in Netflix's own "Enola Holmes." Suffice to say, the British actor is just getting started with her Hollywood tenure.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Millie Bobby Brown speaks out about ‘unhealthy’ relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out about her past relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic and how it was an “unhealthy situation”.During a recent interview with Allure, the 18-year-old actor recalled the end of her year-long romance with Ecimovic in January 2021 and how it coincided with her filming the fourth season of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things. “I felt very vulnerable,” she said. “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was...
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Millie Bobby Brown goes on a mountain bae-cation with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is enjoying a summer bae-cation with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi! Hollywood's cutest couple, started off the trip with a stop in Italy's beautiful coast, before taking to the mountains for some breathtaking views and adventurous hikes. After the heart-pounding release of Stranger Things season 4, Millie Bobby...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character

Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

Zach Braff & Florence Pugh Secretly Break Up After Photos Surface Showing Her Getting Cozy With Will Poulter

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh have ended their relationship. The news of their split comes after the actress was forced to deny rumors she was two-timing with We're The Millers star Will Poulter. Radar has learned that Braff and Pugh secretly broke up earlier this year. The Little Women actress came clean about being single this week, revealing they ended their romance months ago and why they decided to keep it quiet from fans.“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
HollywoodLife

David Harbour ‘Struggling’ To Lose Weight For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 After ‘Ballooning Up’

David Harbour got candid about his health journey once again! The Stranger Things actor, 47, took to his Instagram on Thursday, July 21 to detail how he lost a significant amount of weight between Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix supernatural drama, but now — after “ballooning up” to play Santa Claus in an upcoming film — he’s having a bit of trouble shedding the extra pounds to get back into Police Chief Jim Hopper’s uniform.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#College Student#Purdue University
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling Around Who 'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Is Dating

Among the many benefits of Stranger Things' enormous success has been the emergence of several young celebrities who seem poised to have promising futures. Following the debut of the show's fourth season, many were focused on breakout Sadie Sink, who was first introduced to the show in season 2. Now, many want to know who the young actress might be dating.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown’s Off To College Just Like BFF’s Zahara Jolie-Pitt & Noah Schnapp Ahead Of ‘Stranger Things 5’

As if she wasn’t busy enough, Millie Bobby Brown is now a college student! The 18-year-old actress revealed to Allure that she’s enrolled as an online student at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. Yes, Stranger Things fans, Indiana is also home to the fictional town of Hawkins from Millie’s iconic television show. But Millie will be doing remote work, and not in-person classes, probably so she can film the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Madonna appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about her wardrobe malfunction at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards, which she said nearly ended her career. The 63-year-old went on the show Wednesday night to promote her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50...
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy