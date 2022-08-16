Millie Bobby Brown’s new career goal: From actress to college student

Millie Bobby Brown is pursuing a new goal! The ‘Stranger Things’ star has enrolled in Purdue University and is currently attending online classes, as she wants to “help young people.”

The 18-year-old Hollywood star is studying human services, explaining that she is learning “about the system” and how to support a younger generation. Fans of the popular Netflix series will remember that Purdue University is located in Indiana, and is referenced multiple times in the show, even with a special-edition Purdue shirt that appeared during Season 3.

The actress had previously talked about her goals and aspirations, admitting that ultimately all she wants to do within her career “is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things.”

She recently opened up about a toxic situation she found herself involved in her relationship with ex-boyfriend Hunter Ecimovic , and even after the split he went live on social media with problematic and shocking claims about the actress.

“It was a year of healing,” she said. “When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering,”

Following the split, Bobby Brown has been doing just that and is happy in her new relationship with Jake Bongiovi. The couple was recently spotted soaking up the sun in Sardinia, Italy, during a romantic getaway in a private yacht.