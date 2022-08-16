ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Gigi Stoll is still chasing her LPGA dream

By Wade Evanson
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QP09x_0hJ8gGbM00 The Tigard native and Beaverton High School alum is playing the Epson Tour with eyes on a bigger prize.

The Epson Tour is the LPGA Tour's developmental circuit, providing opportunity for aspiring women professional golfers to get the seasoning necessary to hopefully someday prove themselves on the world's biggest golf stage.

Former Tigard resident and Beaverton High School alum Gigi Stoll is one of those aspiring professionals who has and continues to put all of her energy into making her dream a reality.

"My head's definitely 100 percent in golf right now," Stoll said. "I'm just doing my best to compete out here and do the best I can and hopefully move to that next stage on the LPGA Tour."

This is Stoll's third season on the Epson Tour, where she's seen both success and failure.

The 25-year-old has made $105,821 during her three shortened seasons and has six top-10 finishes, with a career-best tie for second place at the 2019 Guardian Championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJ8gGbM00

This year, Stoll has made nine of 15 cuts and is 46th on the tour's official money list.

Despite a lull of late that has seen her miss her last four cuts, the aspiring young golfer said she's happy with her game and is looking forward to the closing stretch of the season.

"This is kind of the point in the year where you get a little tired, you have some injuries and it's about managing your energy," Stoll said. "I've learned that through the years. I feel like my game's in a good spot and that I'm close, so when everything starts to click it should be good. I had a good start to the year, but I'm looking forward to finishing the season strong."

After this past week's event in Indiana, the Epson Tour heads west in coming weeks with events in Idaho and Oregon, where Stoll will compete in the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton, Sept. 2-4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WsxAV_0hJ8gGbM00 Stoll — who lives in Las Vegas now — said it's been quite some time since she played the Pendleton course, and she is excited to see how it's matured. But more than the course and tournament, she said it's the opportunity to come home that has her most excited.

"It's going to be great to be back on my native land," Stoll said. "I'm just excited to get back to Oregon, no matter where it is."

Stoll's success as a junior and amateur golfer in Oregon was legendary. The four-year letter-winner at Beaverton High School won about everything there was to win in the state and region, including three Oregon Golf Association (OGA) Junior State Championships; two OGA Women's State Championships; and one OSAA state championship. She was the OGA Junior Player of the Year seven times and a four-time Oregon Sports Awards Prep Golfer of the Year.

Additionally, Stoll was twice the Pacific Northwest Golf Association Women's Player of the Year, was a four-time Metro League Player of the Year, and even earned league Player of the Year honors on the basketball court, hooping for the Beavers, in 2015.

For her work on the links, Stoll earned a scholarship to the University of Arizona, where she helped lead the Wildcats to the 2018 women's national team title, just the third in school history.

Stoll said she enjoyed her time golfing at Arizona. But what she really enjoyed was her teammates, whom she said brought out the best in her game.

"It's really fun to have really good teammates that kind of push you to the next level," she said. "That's probably the biggest thing I miss, being surrounded by a bunch of great players that help and encourage you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAwKs_0hJ8gGbM00 The life of a professional golfer can be lonely, and Stoll said there are moments when that idle time between rounds can get to her. She said she usually finds ways to occupy her time, but also at times, she leans on friends to help her along.

"Just being able to have some connections to pass the time is important," Stoll said. "You can get pretty bored out here just being in a hotel room by yourself."

Stoll added that playing the tour is a grind, and that one thing people don't associate with professional golf is the work — both physically and mentally — players commit to the sport.

"I just think people don't really understand how grueling it is to be out here," she said. "We're playing three to four times per week, practicing every day and then traveling, and we have to perform. It wears on your mental (health), and the lifestyle we live isn't as glamorous as it sounds."

But can Stoll one day make that leap to the LPGA Tour? She thinks so, but at the same time, she understands that in order to do so, she'll need to keep working, get better, and further understand her own game — especially in the heat of battle.

"Maintaining your putting and chipping is the biggest thing out here, but you also need to understand your game," Stoll said. "One of my goals is to get to know my game the absolute best. I can't go home and see my coach every week, so being able to fix things in the middle of a round can give you confidence and really help you perform when you need to most."

The Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic at Wildhorse Golf Course at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton is scheduled for Sept. 2-4, and is a 54-hole event. For more information on the event visit the Epson Tour website at epsontour.com.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sherwood Gazette

Portland area set to sizzle this week as heat builds

Much of the Western United States should be close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Summertime heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs the week of Aug. 15. Forecasters say temperatures will climb steadily between 10 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the upcoming days in Portland, as well as Medford and Seattle. "Much like recent hot stretches, this will be caused by a large bulge in the jet stream, acting to keep the storm track lifted north and allowing temperatures to surge in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Cooling centers operating this week as temperatures soar

Expanded hours at libraries for part of this week, plus other free and paid options to beat the heat. With temperatures forecasted in the high 90 degrees this week, cooling centers are once again open throughout Washington County. Check out the following locations for free or paid options to get out of the heat and into some water or air conditioning. Some of these locations offer hydration stations. Beaverton Beaverton City Library — 12375 SW Fifth St. Extended hours until 9 p.m. on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18. Beaverton City Library (Murray Scholls) — 11200 SW...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

WashCo jury indicts 14 for catalytic converter trafficking

Beaverton police believe one of the suspects may have trafficked more than 44,000 of the device, worth $22M.Editor's note: This story updates a previous version and includes comments from a press conference held Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11. A Washington County jury has indicted 14 people with charges related to an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring, according to the Beaverton Police Department. Local law enforcement officials believe the July 29 indictments will put a dent in thefts of those mechanical devices in the Portland-metro area. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Beaverton police, local and state law enforcement agencies gathered at the Beaverton...
BEAVERTON, OR
Sherwood Gazette

After crash kills two girls, Sherwood seeks safer Edy Road

Officials are asking Washington County for funding to improve the roadway that was the site of a deadly crash.Six months after two girls were struck and killed by an incapacitated driver as they walked along Southwest Edy Road, Sherwood city officials are hoping to secure funding from Washington County to make badly needed improvements along a stretch of the roadway on the outskirts of town. Officials say that if the grant is approved, they want the process of fixing road safety to happen sooner rather than later — and they're prepared to offer the county a proposal to make that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Sports
City
Pendleton, OR
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Indiana State
Tigard, OR
Sports
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Tigard, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood's newest police patrol dog enjoys the kids

Miss B., as she is currently known, joined the department in February and assists in picking up human scents. Even though she doesn't have an official name yet, Sherwood's newest K-9 police patrol dog has been out in the field, assisting police in hunting down troublemakers. The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, currently going by the name Miss B. and handled by Officer Corey Jentzsch, came on board at the Sherwood Police Department this past February. Miss B. joins Mila, who is the department's comfort K-9. Miss B. marks the latest chapter in the police department's rich history with K-9s....
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Golf tourney set to replace stolen Sherwood church items

St. Francis Catholic Church is seeking to replace stolen pantry food and a Knights of Columbus trailer.A July 28 burglary and theft at St. Francis Catholic Church left the church's food pantry short of 20 dozen eggs, 300 pounds of chicken drumsticks, 50 packages of tofurkey lunch meat and 50 cans of frozen juice from freezers and refrigerators. In addition, the trailer that contains everything to cook the Knights of Columbus' chicken for local events and festivals, including the recent Robin Hood Festival, was stolen as well. Bobbi Fallon, the social action coordinator for the church, said the...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Metro seeks more parks funding

Voters will decide in November whether to renew the regional levy for several more years.The Metro Council voted to request around $20 million in regional parks funds from voters at the Nov. 8 election. The request would extend one of several Metro parks and recreation measures for several more years. It would continue to pay for restoration and maintenance, park operations and opportunities for people to access parks and natural areas. A yes vote extended the end date of levy funding from June 2023 to June 2028. Renewing the levy would not raise taxes because it would continue the existing...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Lpga#Beaverton High School#The Lpga Tour
Sherwood Gazette

Lee Farms Sunflower Festival opens Aug. 19

The festival will feature more than 30 varieties of sunflowers, a painted lady butterfly release is planned as well.Tualatin's Lee Farms will host its annual Sunflower Festival from Aug. 19 through Sept. 4. The event, which began in 2019, will feature more than 30 varieties of sunflowers as well as a scenic hayride and sunflower maze. "Our hayride actually takes you from kind of our main farm area out to the maze … just kind of this big loop around the farm," said Teagan Lee Milera, who is a sixth-generation Lee family farmer. The sunflower maze, which encompasses about 3...
TUALATIN, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Westside Economic Alliance announces new executive director

Elizabeth Mazzara Myers, former chief of staff for the county chair, has accepted the position. The former chief of staff for Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington is the new executive director of the Westside Economic Alliance. Elizabeth Mazzara Myers was announced as the new head of the economic alliance in a press release on Aug. 9. "We are excited about this next chapter for WEA," said board president Randy Ealy in the press release. "Elizabeth's deep experience bodes well for leading the organization, continuing our missions as a convener and a respected voice for business." Mazzara Myers comes...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood man arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend

Fabian Albert Hernandez faces charges of murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Kaylee Birdzell.A Sherwood man is facing charges on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday evening, Aug. 10. Fabian Albert Hernandez, 31, is accused of killing 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell, whose body was reportedly discovered Tuesday, Aug. 9, at a landfill in Benton County. The Sheriff's Office said Hernandez and Birdzell "had been in a relationship," and after Birdzell's family reported she was missing last Friday, Aug. 5, they interviewed Hernandez on Sunday, Aug. 7. Hernandez was originally...
SHERWOOD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Sherwood Gazette

Where are Washington County's Measure 110 addiction services?

Recovery and treatment services are starting to get set up in the county, while some still disagree on M110's worth.Resources for Ballot Measure 110 addiction recovery services are finally starting to get approved across the state, but there's some disagreement in Washington County about how things are going. Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in 2020. Effective Feb. 1, 2021, the new law reduced the penalty for the possessing small amounts of illegal drugs — decriminalizing, not legalizing them — and established a drug addiction treatment and recovery program, which would use some funding from the state's marijuana tax revenue and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Five redistricting proposals for WashCo commissioner districts

An online survey asks the public to weigh in on which of the proposals they prefer. Washington County is preparing to redraw the districts from which county commissioners are elected. The results of the 2020 U.S. Census revealed an uneven number of people leaving in each of the county's four districts. The charter requires a redrawing of the map, so that no district has more than 105% of the smallest district: Western District 4, represented by Jerry Willey and containing most of rural Washington County. District 2 Commissioner Pam Treece's northeastern district grew more than any other district,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood's National Night Out set tonight

The annual event, which has been postponed for two years, takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Cannery Square Plaza. After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sherwood will host its National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Cannery Square Plaza in Old Town Sherwood. The event, held from 5 to 8 p.m., is being sponsored by the city of Sherwood, the Sherwood Police Department and the Sherwood Police Foundation. "We're providing the hot dogs, the beverages and Otter Pops," said Renee Brouse, a foundation member. "We'll have games and activities with the officers." National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Beaverton, Washington County open cooling centers this week

Visit staycoolwashingtoncounty.com for hot weather help and more information about places to stay cool.Free cooling centers are popping up around Washington County this week as forecasted temperatures could reach triple digits. For a full list of libraries, senior centers, splash pads and places to stay cool, visit the county's website, staycoolwashingtoncounty.com. The site also includes a map of the locations, and it will be updated throughout the week. Beaverton will activate its cooling center at the Beaverton City Library, which will be open with extended hours from Tuesday, July 26, through Thursday, July 28. Libraries across the county are already...
BEAVERTON, OR
Sherwood Gazette

A visible sign of patriotism headed for Champoeg

Daughters of the American Revolution to host Wreaths Across America exhibit visit Newell Pioneer Village on Aug. 15.The Champoeg and Yamhill chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit in August. It is the first time the exhibit has been on display in Oregon and will not return for three years, DAR officials said. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that places wreaths on veteran's headstones in national cemeteries across the nation at Christmas time. In the Portland area, volunteer's typically gather on the weekend before Christmas at Willamette...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Man walks the Oregon Trail's 2,475 miles in 95 days

Don Martin, a Navy vet from Prineville, follows historic route from Missouri to Oregon City.2,475 miles. 95 days. Gusting winds. Hot weather. Cold weather. Wet weather. A 200-pound cart filled with food and water. Wearing out four pairs of shoes. With numbers like that, most of us would give up any thought of walking the Oregon Trail from Missouri before the journey even began — but not Don Martin, whose trek ended in Oregon City this week. The Navy vet from Prineville knew what to expect on the trail, having earned the nickname "Dundee," while hiking the Appalachian Trail nine...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Swan Island Dahlia Festival kicks off in Clackamas County

Event running nearly two months and features music, food, cut flowers and more.The 2022 Swan Island Dahlia Festival will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 at Swan Island Dahlias at 995 N.W. 22nd Ave. in Canby. The event features rows and rows of colorful dahlias. Visitors can stroll over 40 acres and enjoy food, music and more during its two-month run. Parking and admission to the festival are free. The event runs 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily except Wednesdays. Here's a sampling of what's available at this year's Dahlia Festival. • Sunday Market, 9 a.m. to 4...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Early-morning Sherwood fire burns shed, vehicles

TVF&R firefighters battled a fire at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday involving a shed, vehicles and an RV but no injuries reported.An early morning Sherwood fire Thursday caused extensive damage to a shed, several vehicles and a recreational vehicle on Dahlke Lane. At 2:45 a.m., firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a fire on a large piece of property containing several dozen vehicles, sheds, shipping containers and recreation vehicles that were scattered among scrap material. Because the fire was growing in the middle of those items, firefighters had difficulty gaining access to it. Five occupants of recreational vehicles on site safely escaped and were not injured. Fire officials said as the fire grew, several propane tanks exploded and the heat from the fire threatened nearby powerlines. Since the area had no hydrants, fire crews shuttled water to the site. In addition to TVF&R and the Lake Oswego Fire Department, those dispatched to the scene included Metro West Ambulance, Sherwood Police and Washington County Sheriff's Office. A TVF&R fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
77
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy