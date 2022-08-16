Tennessee basketball added another four-star recruit to its 2023 class Tuesday.

Freddie Dilione, a top-100 guard from North Carolina, committed to the Vols, he announced on Instagram.

Dilione is the No. 87 prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard plays at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Dilione joined four-star forward Cade Phillips as the two members of the class for Rick Barnes. Phillips, the No. 82 prospect, committed May 26.

Dilione had offers from Alabama, Virginia, VCU and Wake Forest among others. He took an official visit to Tennessee in June.

The Vols have the No. 11 recruiting class in the nation. Phillips, a 6-foot-9, 200-pound from Alabama, picked UT over Alabama, Stanford, Georgia and Memphis

UT is in the mix for four-star forward JP Estrella, who is expected to announce his college commitment on Sept. 2. The Brewster Academy product is the No. 54 prospect.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball lands guard Freddie Dilione, a four-star 2023 guard