ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee basketball lands guard Freddie Dilione, a four-star 2023 guard

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0l4Z_0hJ8fx5200

Tennessee basketball added another four-star recruit to its 2023 class Tuesday.

Freddie Dilione, a top-100 guard from North Carolina, committed to the Vols, he announced on Instagram.

Dilione is the No. 87 prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard plays at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Dilione joined four-star forward Cade Phillips as the two members of the class for Rick Barnes. Phillips, the No. 82 prospect, committed May 26.

Dilione had offers from Alabama, Virginia, VCU and Wake Forest among others. He took an official visit to Tennessee in June.

The Vols have the No. 11 recruiting class in the nation. Phillips, a 6-foot-9, 200-pound from Alabama, picked UT over Alabama, Stanford, Georgia and Memphis

UT is in the mix for four-star forward JP Estrella, who is expected to announce his college commitment on Sept. 2. The Brewster Academy product is the No. 54 prospect.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball lands guard Freddie Dilione, a four-star 2023 guard

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Announcement from Tennessee Vols will undoubtedly divide the fan base

The Tennessee Vols football program made an announcement on Thursday that will undoubtedly divide the fan base. Tennessee revealed that the program will bring back its smokey grey uniforms that were last used in 2017. According to a release from Tennessee, the Vols will wear smokey gray uniforms for a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee Announces Return of Smokey Greys

Tennessee premiered the “Dark Mode” jerseys last fall and the Vols will return the Smokey Grey jerseys this season and for the next few seasons. Below is a full press release from the university: KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Nike's "Smokey Grey" uniform makes its triumphant return to Rocky Top in 2022. The ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: What next for Vols hoops after Dilione commitment?

Looking for discussion on the newest elite prospect to commit to Tennessee basketball, and what’s next for that program on the trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Knoxville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
247Sports

Vols see freshman edge duo becoming ‘incredible players,’ but patience needed

Joshua Josephs and James Pearce Jr. were arguably the headliners of Tennessee’s 2022 recruiting class, but their Top247 ratings coming out of high school are essentially irrelevant now that they are well into their first training camp with the Vols – save for the expectations those lofty rankings create. The Vols remain bullish on the futures of both edge rushers with outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler saying Wednesday they are destined to become “incredible players,” but neither be Day 1 difference-maker for Tennessee’s defense. However, Ekeler hinted their roles could grow over the course of the upcoming season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
wvlt.tv

Lady Vols ranked preseason #1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SEC announced the 2022 Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Tuesday, with Tennessee picked to finish first in the league by the 14 head coaches. The Lady Vols enter the 2021 campaign ranked 11th nationally in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll and return 10 starters from the 2021 squad that captured an SEC Tournament championship. UT won a program-best 20 games last season, going 20-3 on their way to the NCAA Round of 16.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#God Christian Academy#Vcu#Wake Forest#Vols#Stanford#Jp Estrella#Brewster Academy#Knoxville News Sentinel
WBIR

Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Key match-ups for week-1 of high school football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another season of high school football begins August 18 with the Varsity All Access Thursday opener, Rivalry Thursday. Sevier County’s Smoky Bears play host to the Jefferson County Patriots. You can follow the Varsity All Access live scoreboard to watch your team’s progress. JEFFERSON...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Friday Frenzy Game of the Week looks to be a shootout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Powell Panthers scored 564 points on their way to a 5A State Championship in 2021. The Anderson County Mavericks averaged 28 points per game despite losing their starting quarterback early in the season. It’s safe to say these two offenses know how to light up the scoreboard and we expect […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy