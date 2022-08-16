Read full article on original website
Alligator kills 88-year-old woman in South Carolina after she slipped while gardening, officials say
Authorities were notified of an alligator "standing guard" next to a human body in a gated adult community Monday morning.
'One of a kind' South Carolina woman dies after she was impaled by a beach umbrella
A 63-year-old South Carolina woman died from chest trauma on Wednesday after a beach umbrella that was carried by wind struck and impaled her, according to the Horry County Coroner's office. Tammy Perreault was at Garden City Beach, about 20 minutes south of Myrtle Beach, when she was injured early...
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
Two Shark Attacks Recorded at Myrtle Beach in Just One Day
A South Carolina police officer said one of the swimmers had sustained a "bad bite" to the forearm.
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
Watsonville plane crash – live: ‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after two aircraft collide in California
At least two people have died after two small aircraft collided while attempting to land at an airfield in Santa Cruz County, California.The crash occured at approximately 2.56pm PST at the Watsonville Municipal Airport. Multiple agencies responded to the scene at 3.37pm, according to city officials.A single engine Cessna and a twin engine Cessna appear to have collided on their final approaches to the airport.There were three people on board the two aircraft, and officials said at least two of the three had died. No one on the ground was injured, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating.A photo from the city of Watsonville showed damage to a small building at the airport, with firefighters on the scene.The planes were about 200 feet (61 metres) in the air when they crashed, a witness told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Toddler Was Chasing Bubbles When He Helped Find 82-Year-Old Woman Who Had Been Missing for Days
While playing in his backyard, a Georgia toddler saw something in the woods. It ended up leading his family to a missing woman. Nina Lipscomb, an 82-year-old woman with early stage Alzheimer's Disease, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to FOX station WAGA-TV. Son Thomas Lipscomb told the outlet...
A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake Thonotosassa
An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.
Drone captures vicious alligator attack as Florida man recalls reptile’s ‘scales’ and ‘teeth’
A 34-year-old Florida man described in harrowing detail how he survived a brush with death when he was attacked by a 12 ft alligator earlier this month, noting how he felt everything from the “scales” to the “teeth” of the reptile break his skin.“That thing was huge. That thing wasn’t a little gator,” said Juan Carlos La Verde during an interview with ABC Action News recently, describing how he was perhaps better equipped at keeping his body calm from his days spent working as a US Air Force Pararescueman.The attack happened while the 34-year-old Oldsmar firefighter was filming a...
natureworldnews.com
Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
Alligator found hiding under Florida resident's Jeep knocks over light pole
July 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said an angry alligator measuring more than 11 feet long put up such a fierce fight during capture that it knocked over a light pole. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies and personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a Rotonda home about 1 a.m. earlier this week on a report of an alligator lurking underneath the homeowner's parked Jeep.
Terrifying moment triathlete is attacked by 12ft long alligator that clamped its jaws down onto his head
A TRIATHLETE narrowly escaped death after he was attacked by a 12-foot alligator that clamped its jaws onto his head. Drone footage captured the horror encounter, which took place on August 3 as the military veteran went for a swim in Florida. Juan Carlos La Verde, a 34-year-old former US...
Iowa woman killed by her five Great Danes
A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.She was pronounced dead...
Man killed in sand dune collapse while he filmed sunrise
A Florida man was killed when a sand dune apparently collapsed on him as he filmed the sunrise at a beach, according to authorities.Officials say that the body of Sean Nagel, 35, was discovered buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island, a barrier island near Port St Lucie, by a passerby.The Martin County Sheriff’s Office told WPTV that the person was walking along the beach on Sunday morning when they saw the victim’s feet sticking out of the sand.Fire rescue was called to the scene and removed Nagel’s body from the collapsed dune and the sheriff’s office says that...
Happy Shark Week! Here’s just how common Myrtle Beach shark attacks really are
Don’t worry. Shark Week is not when hoards of sharks embark on our shores, rather, Shark Week is all on TV. The Discovery Channel has been putting on Shark Week for 30 years now, according to the National Public Radio. All week long, there will be tons of shows and documentaries that cover all things sharks, but be aware, it can get pretty gory.
11-foot alligator roars as it's removed from under vehicle in Florida
Deputies in Florida attempted to trap an 11-foot alligator which showed up on the driveway of homeowners, while it hissed, roared and rolled around on the ground.
Sharks vs. Alligators – Which one is more dangerous to you?
Toy Gator attacked by Toy Shark(Stock-free.org) Last Thursday a man swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida got bitten in the face by an alligator. Whether you are a resident or visitor to Florida, you are at risk from both sharks and alligators, but which is more dangerous, and how do you avoid becoming a tasty morsel for either?
Texas dad wrangles alligator before daughter's first day of school
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Missouri City, Texas, man was forced to wrangle an alligator after it blocked his front door ahead of his daughter's first day of school. Mike Trinh, who owns a seafood restaurant when he is not wrestling wildlife, told Houston's KPRC-TV that his daughter found the alligator right outside of their home, preventing her from getting in the car to go to school.
Florida Police Beg People To Stop Touching Mating Manatees
Manatee mating season is in full swing in the Sunshine State, and in order to protect the beloved sea cows, Florida officials are asking beachgoers to respect their distance during this crucial time for the species. The stern request followed a manatee mating herd spotting in Sarasota on August 7....
State Record Red Hind Caught Off North Carolina Coast
A North Carolina angler logged a new state record when he reeled in a 7-pound, 11.2-ounce red hind on August 6. The fish, which measured 23.06 inches in length and sported a 23-inch girth, beat the previous state record by nearly ten ounces. Jared Lambert of Wilmington, North Carolina landed the brightly colored trophy using a Star Rod and a Penn 6/0 reel.
