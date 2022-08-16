Read full article on original website
hourdetroit.com
8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit
Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
MetroTimes
PJ’s Lager House announces ‘End of an Era’ concert with performances by workers and their family
PJ’s Lager House has announced the details for its third “End of an Era” concert series show before it gets sold to new owners. The show is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 and will feature all performers who worked at the long-standing Corktown bar and music venue over the years, or their family, organizers say.
MetroTimes
Sugar Factory announces opening date for Detroit location and is taking reservations
The wait is over: Sugar Factory has finally announced the date for its grand opening in downtown Detroit, and they're currently taking reservations. The candy-themed restaurant chain will open its doors in Detroit on Monday, Aug. 29, according to an announcement made on its social media pages. It was announced...
wdet.org
How Zingerman’s managed its way through the pandemic
This month, Michigan restaurants sound the release of COVID-19 relief funds by the American Rescue Plan Act after a report indicated that $180 million in aid remained undispersed. These funds were part of widespread efforts to support an industry that was hit especially hard by the pandemic. States like Michigan issued stay home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
hourdetroit.com
28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots
Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled
The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year amid COVID amid monkeypox concerns.
wdet.org
Communities gear up for Woodward Dream Cruise
Oakland County communities are preparing to host the Woodward Dream Cruise this Saturday. Organizers say the event draws more than a million people and is the largest car cruising event in North America. The classic car event glorifies the era of the 1950s and ’60s when teenagers showed off their...
Smoke cigars, sample ‘island-inspired’ cocktails at new Ann Arbor lounge
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new cigar and cocktail lounge is set to open in Ann Arbor, bringing tapas-style eats and a smoke lounge to the city. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, will host a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 27. The cigar and cocktail lounge will offer a variety of cigar brands, including its own, as well as a variety of food.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This Lathrup Village bookstore is filling its shelves with African American literature
Books can be magical. They can take you to far-off places, back in time, to fantasy lands, or even into the future. They can teach you something about yourself or the world, and one thing that can make books even more powerful is if you can see yourself reflected in the pages.
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
deadlinedetroit.com
Lengel: After 10-Plus Years, Deadline Detroit Will Close Next Month
In my many years in journalism, it always pained me watching venerable publications fold, like the Washington Star, Cleveland Press and the Rocky Mountain News. It’s even more painful when it’s a publication I co-founded. Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit’s 10-year anniversary in April, I’ve simply run out...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime
Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
MetroTimes
Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Early on in my relationship, I sent my boyfriend a song, “Belle Isle,” by Anna Burch. It’s a song drenched in summer love about a place that means a lot to me. Perhaps I was projecting hopes for our budding romance. Maybe I was trying to woo him. It worked. He liked the song (and me), and here we are two years later.
wdet.org
Cities like Detroit turn to new weapons detection tech to try to prevent gun violence
This story originally aired on Marketplace. Weapons detection screening systems are popping up in many places — think metal detectors 2.0. Disney World and Six Flags have them, and more and more school districts screen students through one every day as they enter school. In Detroit, city leaders hope...
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
fox2detroit.com
Amazon worker drives off with family's puppy on video in Center Line
CENTER LINE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The little dog named Mauria was able to wiggle through the fence and get out into the yard. It’s all on video. Also, on the recording is an Amazon driver scooping her up and driving off. FOX 2: "Are you frantic? Are you...
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan paranormal convention features speakers, vendors, more at haunted museum
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?. The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee on Nov. 12. Speakers include Adam Wcislek,...
