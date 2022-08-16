ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Walt
2d ago

What drugs are you on ranking Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey ahead of Florida. Those 3 states are moving to Florida in droves.

Annonymous Annonymous
2d ago

Florida is the worst for wage earners. Florida is for shysters and fly by night LLCs.

L. Cane

Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges

Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
Florida Government
destinationtampabay.com

Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay

Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida

A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child’s current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
floridainsider.com

Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast

Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
FLORIDA STATE
