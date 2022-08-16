ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Student arrested for making shooting threat at Ooltewah High

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A threat on the bathroom wall has lead to the arrest of an Ooltewah High Student. The Sheriff’s Office reports that the SRO at Ooltewah High was told about the threat of a shooting on a bathroom stall wall on Wednesday. It included a...
Police Chase on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A police chase ended with a crash on I-75 around noon. It happened near the Highway 153 exit. Chattanooga Police say a Traffic Unit tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, but it fled. But the fleeing vehicle soon crashed. Three people ran from the...
Chattanooga man charged with first degree felony murder added to TBI’s Most Wanted list

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who is charged with first degree felony murder was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List. D’Avonte Wofford was charged with first degree felony murder, vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene, reckless driving, failure to report accident, failure to render aid, and driver to excercise due care.
Chattanooga Man Killed in Deadly Shooting Sunday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A violent weekend in Chattanooga has seen another incident as a man was shot to death in East Chattanooga late Sunday Night, August 14. Chattanooga police were called to the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway around 9:30 PM yesterday evening to a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening

Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
Juvenile laws favoring juveniles? County Mayor-elect believes so…

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A source within the Chattanooga Police Department tells News 12 the teenager arrested for Saturday’s fight at Finley Stadium, was also involved in the shooting at Hamilton Place Mall last year. The 16-year-old in question reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at...
