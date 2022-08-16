Read full article on original website
Related
Faith: A Practical Definition
What is faith? For many, faith is synonymous with religion – I am a follower of the Christian faith. Secular dictionaries define faith as a strong belief or conviction in “in something for which there is no proof.” How does the Bible define “faith?”. The word...
Religions have long known that getting away from it all is good for the mind, body and spirit
Summer vacations are coming to an end – though not everyone took one. Under federal law, U.S. companies aren’t required to offer a single paid vacation day, compared to the at least 20 required in the European Union. About 1 in 4 U.S. workers don’t receive any, and even among those who do, few make full use of them. More than half leave at least some vacation days untouched, and almost 1 in 5 say they feel guilty leaving the office, according to a 2019 survey by Priceline.
YOGA・
"Opinion" Breaking age restraints
There are many laws regarding age including the age to drive, vote, and drink, but there are also many age restrictions that society places on us, or that we place on ourselves. You have to decide which ones you think are valid, and which ones you should break through. Here is a short list of these age restrictions.
The voices of young people are essential to building a fairer society. It’s time our leaders listened
When you hear the words “youth parliament”, what comes to mind? Perhaps you imagine some sort of mini-model UN stacked with the Payton Hobarts, Tracy Flicks, or Paris Gellers of the (fictional) world. Maybe you’re picturing students LARPing (live action role-playing) as politicians when they should instead be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
3 Myths About Blended Families
Myth 1: Blended families struggle more than non-blended families. Myth 2: Blended families aren't as close as traditional families. Myth 3: Stepparents should treat their stepchildren exactly like their own biological kids. There's no question that families come in all shapes and sizes—and about 40 percent of families in the...
psychreg.org
Spirituality and Addiction: Healing with Transcendence
Many people rely on spiritual beliefs when going through difficult times. For battling addiction, for instance, a method based on spirituality and faith in God’s love provides support and strength to help individuals. It is sometimes called the ‘human dimension’ of healing and is rapidly becoming more accepted by science as an effective means of treating and healing addiction.
"Opinion" Modeling excellence at work
When you go to work each day, you have a choice about what your performance will be like. Every organization has a wide variety of performers. The most valuable are the ones who treat their job with respect and act professionally, others are not sure what the expectations are, and others slip by doing the bare minimum and finding excuses anytime they don’t follow the company rules. Every organization should have very clear expectations for workers, and although we would hope professionals wouldn’t need to be supervised, there needs to be supervision and consequences when professionals don’t act professionally. Here is my idea of how a professional performs.
Comments / 0