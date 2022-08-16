Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island marks release of 1,000th rehabilitated turtle

Read full article on original website
Lithium-ion battery recycling firm plans Georgia plant, but taxpayer incentives are unknown
(The Center Square) — A Korean lithium-ion battery recycler plans to locate its first U.S. recycling facility in northeast Georgia. SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, a subsidiary of Korean-based SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., plans to invest more than $37 million to build a Stephens County facility. As part of the project, the company plans to create 104 jobs.
Report: Georgia teachers spend more for classroom supplies out of pocket than surrounding states
(The Center Square) — Georgia teachers are expected to spend $96 million of their own money on classroom supplies, more than their counterparts in several surrounding states. A new report from MyElearningworld.com revealed that Peach State teachers plan to spend more than teachers in North Carolina ($77 million), Tennessee...
Hospitals, patient group dispute Virginia price transparency compliance
(The Center Square) – As federal price transparency requirements for hospitals remain in effect and Virginia lawmakers worked to codify the rules into state law, hospitals and a patient advocacy group are disputing whether the commonwealth’s hospitals are in compliance. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker's cars burn
U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
Hiring woes put North Carolina near top of states struggling to find workers
(The Center Square) — Businesses in North Carolina were struggling to find employees before the start of the pandemic and the problem continues. WalletHub research ranked North Carolina 15th when accounting for the rate of job openings during the latest month available and for the last 12 months from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. WalletHub gave double weight to the job openings rate during the latest month. North Carolina’s job openings rate last month was 7% and the rate for the last 12 months was 7.43%.
State rolls out plan to use federal cash for EV charging network
ATLANTA — Georgia’s multiyear plan to spend $135 million in new federal funding to boost electric vehicle charging will focus on the state’s rural and underserved communities, where fast public charging can be hard to come by. But many details — such as where exactly the chargers...
Some areas in the ArkLaTex are ending burn bans with recent rainfall
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some burn bans are being dropped as sporadic rainfall has been recorded over the ArkLaTex in recent days. Caddo Parish is the latest to drop from the list. Bossier and Natchitoches ended their burn bans last week. Here's a look at the bans as of 8-18-22: Louisiana.
Oversized loads needed 2 lanes, 5 troopers and darkness to get through Nebraska
The Nebraska State Patrol typically prohibits super-sized semi loads from traveling during the dark. But Monday, it required a nighttime move up U.S. 183. After the sun set near Alma, five carrier enforcement troopers joined a handful of private escort cars to usher a pair of trucks — each hauling a mine-sized dump truck bed — roughly 225 miles between the Kansas and South Dakota state lines.
Large donation spurs renewed focus on childhood literacy in Indiana
An Indianapolis-based philanthropic foundation is donating $85 million to improve childhood literacy in Indiana. The Lilly Endowment announced Thursday its support for Indiana's goal of ensuring at least 95% of third-grade students are reading at grade level by 2027, up from the 81.6% of Hoosier students who demonstrated reading proficiency on this year's IREAD-3 exam.
Indiana gas tax burden dips for September, still third-highest in state history
Hoosiers will pay 75.4 cents in taxes, including 57 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in September. The Indiana Department of Revenue this week announced the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 24 cents per gallon next month, down from 29.4 cents per gallon in August, due to the falling wholesale price of gasoline in Indiana and across the country.
Auditor questions the legality of $270,000 in History Nebraska fund transfers
The former head of History Nebraska diverted money intended to help the state agency deal with COVID-19 losses into a private foundation, according to a state audit released Monday. In the report, Deputy State Auditor Craig Kubicek questioned the legality of the actions by Trevor Jones, who resigned as History...
New battery distribution center opens in Temple
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
Public safety plan addresses Vermont crime, safety
(The Center Square) – A plan to address violent crime and safety concerns in Vermont is now in place. A 10-point public safety enhancement designed to supplement frontline law enforcement, expand prosecution capacity, and make long-term violence prevention a priority has been laid out by Gov. Phil Scott. “Vermont...
South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises
(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said in a news release....
Newsom announces multi-billion plan to address youth mental health
(The Center Square) – In response to rising rates of depression, anxiety and suicide among youth across the nation, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan Thursday to bolster the state’s behavioral health workforce and increase prevention efforts. The $4.7 billion plan aims to increase the state’s...
Report: Tennessee budget policy has state well prepared for future inflation impacts
(The Center Square) — Inflation impacts everything from governments to consumers, but a new report from Sycamore Institute shows that the Tennessee government is well prepared for continued inflation due to its primary source of funds, sales tax and its rising rainy-day fund. Tennessee’s rainy-day fund is set to...
Business conditions decline is New York's second worst
(The Center Square) – Anyone looking for good news about the New York economy would have found little from a report issued this week by the New York Federal Reserve. Its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August reported the second-steepest decline in its history as the general business conditions index dropped to -31.3. The only time the index had a worse drop than this month’s 42.4-point freefall came at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans disagree with Evers’ opioid settlement plan
(The Center Square) – The Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature aren’t ready to spend the state’s opioid settlement how the governor wants. The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday paused Gov. Tony Evers’ opioid spending plan. “Fighting the opioid epidemic has been a priority...
Federal assistance for funerals at $6.7M in New Hampshire
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire residents have received more than $6.7 million in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As of August, at least 1,399 Granite State applications have gone in for the federal assistance though 1,135 actually received the reimbursement, according to a FEMA report.
Inslee declared Washington COVID emergency 900 days ago, and never rescinded it
(The Center Square) – On Feb. 29, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus has since receded somewhat as a public health threat, as of Wednesday, Washingtonians were living under day 900 of that ongoing state of emergency. Earlier...
