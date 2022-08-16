Read full article on original website
explorebigsky.com
How you can avoid causing Montana’s next big wildfire
Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports that 75% of wildfires were human-caused. Here’s advice for keeping yourself from becoming part of that statistic. For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires. The U.S....
mtpr.org
Why is Montana known as the 'Big Sky state'?
Welcome to The Big Why, a series driven by your curiosity about Montana. We'll answer your questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. This is our inaugural episode and we're answering a question that has to do with this show's name: Why is Montana known as the "Big Sky state"?
Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
Flathead Beacon
Turn, Turn, Turn the Season
There is a season for fishing, but for every season there is a time to turn the page, at least so far as summer fly fishing is concerned, because summer, in the northern Rockies at least, is nearly over. My first season in Montana, in 1992, I wrote a fishing...
Big Sky Big House: Biggest House in Montana is Gigantic
You hear people say that things are bigger in Texas. Probably because it is such a big state. But, so is Montana. We are known for some BIG country, BIG water, BIG steaks, and BIG skies. How big is Big Sky country's biggest house? How about nearly 19,000 square feet?
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
yourbigsky.com
Several Montana rivers closed due to high temps
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced several fishing closures for several rivers, effective Wednesday, due to low flows and high water temps causing stress on fish. The news release says the Jefferson River is completely closed. Sections of the Big Hole River, connecting Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site, are also closed. Sections of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of Fish Creek on the Clark Fork River are also temporarily closed to protect bull trout from added stressors.
9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana
Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho
Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
MONTANA LIKES THEIR THC
July was a record month for recreational marijuana sales in Montana. $19,172,146 was sold last month breaking the previous record of $17,268,597 sold during the previous record breaking month of June. To date, Montana dispensaries have sold $174,608,495 combined between recreational and medical marijuana. It was also a record for...
Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?
This place is known to be a fantastic place for travelers and families wanting to see any part of the country. Montana is a state where most businesses are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is one company though, that not only was founded in Montana but is an essential part to traveling throughout the United States.
Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.
As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman—and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
One Of Montana’s Most Annoying Questions, Answered.
Summertime means things like travel, memories, and lakes. I guess if you are in Montana, it also means hiking, music, rodeos, and much much more, which is why we are lucky to live in this beautiful state. My son has been asking if we can go to Fairy Lake...I finally...
The Best States To Live In 2022. Did Montana Make The List?
It seems that our friends over at Wallethub have come out with the list of the best states to live in, in 2022. I'm going to be straight-up with you, I love it when one of these lists comes out—for a couple of reasons. First, I always wonder how...
Montana’s Yellowstone National Park Takes The Top 3 For This.
We all love Yellowstone National Park. I mean it's the oldest National Park, it is well traveled by locals and tourists, and recently, Yellowstone National Park got recognition for their accessibility on top of all its other wonderful features. Aging in Place is an organization that makes travel much easier...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
montanarightnow.com
Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena
A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
Flathead Beacon
Montana Child Care Providers to Receive $18 million in Federal Grants
The state of Montana has approved $18 million in grants from federal funds for 31 child care providers, health care organizations, community groups and local governments in an effort to expand child care services, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced Wednesday. The “innovation” grants range between $142,000 and $1 million....
Butte, Anaconda and Pacific Electric Train Approaches Butte Hill Yard, 1961
Butte, Anaconda and Pacific Electric Train Approaches Butte Hill Yard, 1961 Historic Photo ...
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Aug. 18, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
