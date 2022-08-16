ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

numberfire.com

Joe Burrow (appendectomy) back in team drills for Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has resumed his role in team drills Thursday. Burrow underwent an appedectomy, which caused him to lose roughly 20 pounds. As he attempts to regain all his strength and mass ahead of the season, he has started to ramp up his activity to get fully prepared. Expect him to be ready to rock in time for the season-opener.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sidney Daily News

State champions visit Cincinnati

The Russia High School state champion baseball team were the guests of the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The Reds honored the team on their state championship. The Russia High School state champion baseball team were the guests of the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The Reds honored the team on their state championship.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (8/16): Preview of new experience on gameday

He's counting the rest of his seven padded practices left in training camp just as much, if not more. So after Taylor switched the left guards Monday for the first time in this offseason and preseason and put fourth-rounder Cordell Volson with the first team and second-year starter Jackson Carman with the second team, he cautioned caution.
CINCINNATI, OH
chca-oh.org

CHCA Announces New Upper School Athletic Director

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy is excited to welcome Ryan Betscher as the new Athletic Director – Upper School. “I’m thrilled to bring Ryan back into our community to help lead and shape our Athletics Department. A 2000 graduate of CHCA, Ryan is no stranger to our community. He will lead the day-to-day operations of the department as we continue to strive to move Eagle Nation to new heights,” shares Bryan Fetzer, who was previously CHCA’s Executive Director of Athletics and will now shift responsibilities to serve as the Executive Director of Athletic Strategic Development and Advancement.
CINCINNATI, OH
