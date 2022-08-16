Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy is excited to welcome Ryan Betscher as the new Athletic Director – Upper School. “I’m thrilled to bring Ryan back into our community to help lead and shape our Athletics Department. A 2000 graduate of CHCA, Ryan is no stranger to our community. He will lead the day-to-day operations of the department as we continue to strive to move Eagle Nation to new heights,” shares Bryan Fetzer, who was previously CHCA’s Executive Director of Athletics and will now shift responsibilities to serve as the Executive Director of Athletic Strategic Development and Advancement.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO