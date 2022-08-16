Read full article on original website
Bucs HC Todd Bowles on Tom Brady's return: 'We'll see'
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in preparation for this weekend’s preseason matchup, quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the team for personal reasons. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said previously that Brady would return sometime after Saturday’s game...
247Sports
Cincinnati QB Luther Richesson, 2021 Elite 11 Finalist, enters NCAA transfer portal
Cincinnati freshman quarterback Luther Richesson entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, as Bearcat Journal's Chad Brendel first reported. Richesson was a 2021 Elite 11 Finalist before committing to and signing with the Bearcats. Richesson was in a position group that features Evan Prater and Eastern Michigan transfer Ben Bryant battling...
numberfire.com
Joe Burrow (appendectomy) back in team drills for Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has resumed his role in team drills Thursday. Burrow underwent an appedectomy, which caused him to lose roughly 20 pounds. As he attempts to regain all his strength and mass ahead of the season, he has started to ramp up his activity to get fully prepared. Expect him to be ready to rock in time for the season-opener.
UC Football Placed in Top-20 on SI's Preseason Rankings
UC wasn't the highest-ranked AAC team.
Yardbarker
National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and the Bengals
Bengals training camp is in full swing and Joe Burrow is back in action. He missed the first couple of weeks after undergoing an appendectomy. At least one national analyst is bullish on Burrow and the Bengals. "Joe Burrow will be in the MVP conversation," ESPN's Louis Riddick said on...
Sidney Daily News
State champions visit Cincinnati
The Russia High School state champion baseball team were the guests of the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The Reds honored the team on their state championship. The Russia High School state champion baseball team were the guests of the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The Reds honored the team on their state championship.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/16): Preview of new experience on gameday
He's counting the rest of his seven padded practices left in training camp just as much, if not more. So after Taylor switched the left guards Monday for the first time in this offseason and preseason and put fourth-rounder Cordell Volson with the first team and second-year starter Jackson Carman with the second team, he cautioned caution.
chca-oh.org
CHCA Announces New Upper School Athletic Director
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy is excited to welcome Ryan Betscher as the new Athletic Director – Upper School. “I’m thrilled to bring Ryan back into our community to help lead and shape our Athletics Department. A 2000 graduate of CHCA, Ryan is no stranger to our community. He will lead the day-to-day operations of the department as we continue to strive to move Eagle Nation to new heights,” shares Bryan Fetzer, who was previously CHCA’s Executive Director of Athletics and will now shift responsibilities to serve as the Executive Director of Athletic Strategic Development and Advancement.
