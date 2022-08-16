Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
LOCAL Garden quick pickling demo Aug. 27
Join KELT at the LOCAL Garden in Bath to learn a quick pickling technique to enjoy favorite summer veggies in a new, delicious way!. Learn how to quick-pickle your favorite summer veggies! Join KELT’s Garden Coordinator, Laurie Burhoe, on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. to learn a simple recipe to make a brine to pickle a variety of veggies in from the garden. Fun to make and easy to eat! Make savory dilly beans or spicy pickles, it is up to you! Supplies will be provided to make and bring home your first jar of pickled produce.
End of summer Open Mic at Inn Along the Way Aug. 27
Open Mic celebrating music and verse continues in the big red tie out barn at Inn Along the Way’s, Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street, in Damariscotta, Maine. The sounds and spirit of summer’s end through music, song and spoken word will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
2022 Maine Authors Book Festival Aug. 27
Maine Authors Publishing will be hosting their third annual book festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 12 High St. in Thomaston. The festival is exclusive to Maine Authors Publishing authors this year, but the event hopes to expand in the future. Free admission. Forty-nine...
‘Art For Art’s Sake’ returns to Southport Island
The Lincoln Arts Festival Art For Art’s Sake event returns to Southport and Hodgdon Yacht Services Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28. Art For Art’s Sake has been held since 1995 and the only year August passed without it was 2020, like everything else. But it’s back and bigger than ever, with more participants taking part in Art Interaction Day than ever before!
Enjoy summer while it lasts
On Sunday morning, I woke up wrapped in a nice warm wool blanket. It was so comfy, that I almost stayed in bed. After a moment, I realized a chilly breeze was blowing in the bedside window. For some reason, our regular overnight dose of hot air had vanished. Was...
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Great Falls Balloon Festival
It's that time of year again when you look up into the sky on a clear morning and see the color of balloons softly floating in the air. The Great Falls balloon festival has always been a coveted and enjoyed event in the Twin Cities and now is the time for our next one! This will be it's 28 year providing joy to our communities.
Roaring ’20s party this Saturday
It’s the Lincoln Home’s 95th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The event will be rain or shine, as it will be held under a large tent. Tickets are $50, and can be purchased on-line at www.lincoln-home.org/special events or by calling 563-3350. We encourage 1920s dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor 1927, the year the Home was founded.
45 Years Ago Today, Elvis Presley Would Have Performed at the Cumberland County Civic Center
August 16, 1977, is a day I still remember well, even though I was too young to know who Elvis Presley was. At the age of six, I wasn't into any music that wasn't on Sesame Street since I had only recently finished kindergarten. My mother however was behaving like she had lost a family member. That was the day that Elvis Presley died and the nation was rocked by the news that The King Of Rock N Roll was gone.
This week at the Lincoln Theater
If there was ever a film to see on one of the biggest movie screens in the state of Maine, its “Top Gun: Maverick.” If you’ve already seen it, you know you want to see it again. And if you haven’t seen it at all yet, boy are you in for a treat starting Aug. 20!
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
Some of Woolwich’s old records to be digitized
Some of Woolwich’s early assessing records will be copied into digital format. Ned Baxter of the Bath-based Sagadahoc Preservation told Woolwich selectmen Monday night, he can do the work at almost no cost to the town. Baxter recently looked at some of the old records stored in a vault...
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen
More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
Novel Jazz returns to Skidompha
Novel Jazz is returning to the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta for an evening of jazz on Friday, Aug. 26 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The band’s last performance at Skidompha was in November 2019, before the pandemic. Novel Jazz will be presenting an evening of hot swinging jazz...
WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension
The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
Work to start soon on new Maine skate park
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Work will soon start on a new skate park in South Portland. City leaders say they have raised all the money needed. Community members drove the fundraising effort, collecting $145,000. "We had a volunteer skate park committee that's kind of been pushing this thing, helping...
A Circus Troupe of Domestic Cats Has Just Invaded Portland, Maine
Full disclosure -- I saw a post about The Amazing Acro-Cats while scrolling through social media recently, and I 100% thought it was a sarcastic post. But after doing some quick research, turns out that not only was the post not sarcastic, but to steal a line from Seinfeld -- "they're real, and they're spectacular!"
