Joshua Melson of Morgan County won the Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture contest Aug. 6. At the Alabama Farmers Federation annual meeting in Montgomery. In December, Melson will receive a zero turn Grasshopper Lawnmower, sponsored by Corteva agriscience. He will also represent Alabama during the American Farm Bureau Federation national competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in January 2023. During the competition, participants showcase agriculture’s role in their lives and present solutions to major hurdles facing agriculture. The Young Farmers contest, for ages 18-35, was held during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm & Land Expo in Birmingham. Melson, left, is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO