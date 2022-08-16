ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County student earns $1,000 Alfa Foundation scholarship

A local college student was one of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship program. Gavin Lee of Hartselle is a freshman at Auburn University studying forestry. The award may be used toward tuition, fees, books or supplies. The 100 scholarship recipients hail from 52...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Construction beginning on $52 million Cummings Research Park development

Construction is beginning on a first-of-its-kind development in Cummings Research Park and on an apartment community in Madison. According to Southern Exposure Reports, building permits were issued for both last week. Three permits for buildings totaling $52.5 million were issued to Bobo Development Group and Retail Specialists for the Arcadia...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Athens machine shop expanding, to add 5 jobs

A family-owned Athens machine shop is planning an expansion. ROW Manufacturing Inc., on Durham Drive in the Breeding Industrial Park, is pumping $521,900 into its operations, adding new equipment and creating as many as five new jobs over the next three years. The shop has been in business for 44...
ATHENS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Hartselle, AL
State
Alabama State
Hartselle, AL
Government
Hartselle, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
Franklin County Times

Distinguished Young Women names local winners

Forty-three young women from Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale counties, competed in the annual Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Saturday. Jayce Vinson, of Red Bay High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Franklin County. Sarah Morgan, a Colbert County resident and student at Russellville High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Colbert County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County farmer wins excellence award

Joshua Melson of Morgan County won the Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture contest Aug. 6. At the Alabama Farmers Federation annual meeting in Montgomery. In December, Melson will receive a zero turn Grasshopper Lawnmower, sponsored by Corteva agriscience. He will also represent Alabama during the American Farm Bureau Federation national competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in January 2023. During the competition, participants showcase agriculture’s role in their lives and present solutions to major hurdles facing agriculture. The Young Farmers contest, for ages 18-35, was held during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm & Land Expo in Birmingham. Melson, left, is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle Health Park welcomes pediatrician

Hartselle Health Park welcomes pediatrician Daniel McNeill, MD, to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Dr. McNeill completed his medical degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. While completing his UAB residency training at Children’s of Alabama, Dr. McNeill was recognized as a Rural Health Scholar.
HARTSELLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Auburn University#Edaa Leadership Institute#University Outreach#The Eda University Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Hartselle Enquirer

Retired K-9 officers could receive benefits, lawmakers say

Just the sight of the former Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Havoc, a robust German shepherd, helped lead to arrests. “One time, there were two suspects who said they were going to run — until they saw Havoc and they surrendered,” retired Morgan County Deputy Frank Anderson recalled. “They said they were not going to get bit.”
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan workers to get pay adjustment, 2 percent COLA in proposed budget

Morgan County employees would get a 2 percent cost-of-living raise and would reach the top pay for their positions more quickly under a preliminary fiscal 2023 general fund budget that several officials said would make the county a more attractive place to work. The preliminary budget for the fiscal year...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Two join the Falkville Police Department

Officer James Ashley and Officer Brandon Knutson graduated from the police academy July 28. They are full-time police officers serving the Town of Falkville. Both officers have prior military service in the United States Marine Corps.
FALKVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of August 17

Funeral service for Glenn Dobbs, 98, was held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Thompson and Bro. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
HARTSELLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy