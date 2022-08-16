Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Huntsville’s first director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on his job, challenges and the future
Kenny Anderson is the city of Huntsville’s first director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He joined the city as Multicultural Affairs Officer in 2013. The Office of Multicultural Affairs transitioned into the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2021. Anderson recently participated in a question-and-answer...
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County student earns $1,000 Alfa Foundation scholarship
A local college student was one of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship program. Gavin Lee of Hartselle is a freshman at Auburn University studying forestry. The award may be used toward tuition, fees, books or supplies. The 100 scholarship recipients hail from 52...
Construction beginning on $52 million Cummings Research Park development
Construction is beginning on a first-of-its-kind development in Cummings Research Park and on an apartment community in Madison. According to Southern Exposure Reports, building permits were issued for both last week. Three permits for buildings totaling $52.5 million were issued to Bobo Development Group and Retail Specialists for the Arcadia...
Athens machine shop expanding, to add 5 jobs
A family-owned Athens machine shop is planning an expansion. ROW Manufacturing Inc., on Durham Drive in the Breeding Industrial Park, is pumping $521,900 into its operations, adding new equipment and creating as many as five new jobs over the next three years. The shop has been in business for 44...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Young Women names local winners
Forty-three young women from Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale counties, competed in the annual Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Saturday. Jayce Vinson, of Red Bay High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Franklin County. Sarah Morgan, a Colbert County resident and student at Russellville High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Colbert County.
Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announces 2022 Best Places to Work
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber has officially announced the winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards at a luncheon Tuesday.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County farmer wins excellence award
Joshua Melson of Morgan County won the Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture contest Aug. 6. At the Alabama Farmers Federation annual meeting in Montgomery. In December, Melson will receive a zero turn Grasshopper Lawnmower, sponsored by Corteva agriscience. He will also represent Alabama during the American Farm Bureau Federation national competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in January 2023. During the competition, participants showcase agriculture’s role in their lives and present solutions to major hurdles facing agriculture. The Young Farmers contest, for ages 18-35, was held during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm & Land Expo in Birmingham. Melson, left, is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Health Park welcomes pediatrician
Hartselle Health Park welcomes pediatrician Daniel McNeill, MD, to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Dr. McNeill completed his medical degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. While completing his UAB residency training at Children’s of Alabama, Dr. McNeill was recognized as a Rural Health Scholar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hays Farm homebuilder leaves Huntsville project with more than 300 homes unbuilt
Hays Farm is in the market for a new home builder at the sprawling south Huntsville development. Goodall Homes, announced in November 2020 as the exclusive single-family home builder at Hays Farm, has pulled out of the project having built fewer than 25% of the homes they were contracted to build. Hays Farm developers hired Goodall to build 440 homes.
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
Alabama Republican county chair won’t resign from school board over Ku Klux Klan image
A new Alabama county chairman of the local Republican Party, embattled after posting a racially-tinged image to Facebook, said he will not give up his seat on the local school board. Shanon Terry issued a statement Thursday insisting he will not resign from his elected position on the Lawrence County...
Huntsville pastor elected new leader of Alabama Democratic Party
Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley is the new leader of the Alabama Democratic Party – but he didn't get that new role without a fight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynwapaper.com
State, county and municipal leaders working to keep Natural Bridge Park open to the public
NATURAL BRIDGE - The main mission being shared by the state, county and the Natural Bridge community is for Natural Bridge Park, which has been for sale the past two years, remains open for public use and not closed down or used privately. A major effort is underway to have...
WAFF
‘I will not be resigning’: Lawrence Co. GOP Chair will not resign from school board
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Republican Party is facing scrutiny from the Alabama House minority leader and the NAACP after posting a picture of the GOP elephant that had Ku Klux Klan symbolism in it. The party’s chairman said he has no plans to step down from his role on the county’s school board.
Hartselle Enquirer
Retired K-9 officers could receive benefits, lawmakers say
Just the sight of the former Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Havoc, a robust German shepherd, helped lead to arrests. “One time, there were two suspects who said they were going to run — until they saw Havoc and they surrendered,” retired Morgan County Deputy Frank Anderson recalled. “They said they were not going to get bit.”
41st Annual Depot Days rolls into Hartselle this fall
The 41st Annual Depot Days Festival is set for Saturday, September 17 in the historic depot and downtown areas of Hartselle.
WAAY-TV
Racist imagery prompts call for Lawrence County school board member's resignation
Shanon Terry is also chair of the county's Republican Party and said he posted the image by accident and apologized. NAACP wants Lawrence County GOP chairman to leave school board after Facebook post with KKK imagery. The Lawrence County chapter of the NAACP plans a rally Friday demanding an elected...
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan workers to get pay adjustment, 2 percent COLA in proposed budget
Morgan County employees would get a 2 percent cost-of-living raise and would reach the top pay for their positions more quickly under a preliminary fiscal 2023 general fund budget that several officials said would make the county a more attractive place to work. The preliminary budget for the fiscal year...
Hartselle Enquirer
Two join the Falkville Police Department
Officer James Ashley and Officer Brandon Knutson graduated from the police academy July 28. They are full-time police officers serving the Town of Falkville. Both officers have prior military service in the United States Marine Corps.
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of August 17
Funeral service for Glenn Dobbs, 98, was held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Thompson and Bro. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Comments / 0