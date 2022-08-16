Read full article on original website
Huntsville church hosting free food box giveaway
A local church is hosting a free food box giveaway this Saturday, August 20.
Huntsville bakery using cookies to give back to the community
Delicious cookies and a good cause is a match made in heaven - and a downtown Huntsville bakery is using its treats to raise money for a local charity.
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Health Park welcomes pediatrician
Hartselle Health Park welcomes pediatrician Daniel McNeill, MD, to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Dr. McNeill completed his medical degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. While completing his UAB residency training at Children’s of Alabama, Dr. McNeill was recognized as a Rural Health Scholar.
7th Annual 5 Points ‘Blok Festival’ set for this weekend
Blast Music will be representing the Huntsville Madison County Public Library for the 7th annual Blok Festival this Saturday, August 20.
‘T.I.’ is coming to Huntsville this weekend!
GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist TIP "T.I." Harris will visit the Rocket City this weekend as he makes his debut at Stand Up Live.
theredstonerocket.com
Oktoberfest returning with plenty of oompah
Lederhosen: check. Accordian: check. Beer stein: check. Even if you don’t actually own these things, you’ll have them in spirit at the 25th annual Oktoberfest at Redstone Arsenal. Held Sept. 16-18 at the Activity Field on Aerobee Road, the event is open to the public and is expected...
41st Annual Depot Days rolls into Hartselle this fall
The 41st Annual Depot Days Festival is set for Saturday, September 17 in the historic depot and downtown areas of Hartselle.
Hays Farm homebuilder leaves Huntsville project with more than 300 homes unbuilt
Hays Farm is in the market for a new home builder at the sprawling south Huntsville development. Goodall Homes, announced in November 2020 as the exclusive single-family home builder at Hays Farm, has pulled out of the project having built fewer than 25% of the homes they were contracted to build. Hays Farm developers hired Goodall to build 440 homes.
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
theredstonerocket.com
Tour sparks students’ interest in Redstone activities
More than 30 students from colleges and universities visited Redstone Aug. 9 as part of a Leadership Greater Huntsville Spark Behind the Gate Local Government Day activity. Spark is a weeklong program designed for college students who are emerging leaders and want to learn more about their community and make a positive impact. The Leadership Greater Huntsville team worked with Garrison Public Affairs to coordinate the visit.
Hartselle Enquirer
Falkville Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 8
The Town of Falkville has scheduled its annual fall festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. The following is a list of events for this fun-filled family event:. 8 a.m. ColorMe Downtown 5K run/walk with FREE Registration, begins at 7:30 am or pre register at www.falkville.org ) The 5K location will be at 1076 Culver Road in Falkville.
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of August 17
Walter arrived at the shelter as a stray. He enjoys playing with the other dogs. Walter and his friends are available for adoption at the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle. His fee is $110.
Hartselle Enquirer
Two join the Falkville Police Department
Officer James Ashley and Officer Brandon Knutson graduated from the police academy July 28. They are full-time police officers serving the Town of Falkville. Both officers have prior military service in the United States Marine Corps.
The Daily South
12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama
Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
Construction beginning on $52 million Cummings Research Park development
Construction is beginning on a first-of-its-kind development in Cummings Research Park and on an apartment community in Madison. According to Southern Exposure Reports, building permits were issued for both last week. Three permits for buildings totaling $52.5 million were issued to Bobo Development Group and Retail Specialists for the Arcadia...
franklinfreepress.net
Gregory, 'Funniest Man in America,' coming to Russellville's Roxy September 9th
James Gregory wore many hats before he launched into comedy in 1982. The legendary comedian, known as the “Funniest Man in America,” Gregory worked at a small country grocery store when he was 12. He went on to work for the United States Department of Defense, the United States Postal Service and he was in sales for more than a decade.
More nutrition drinks recalled due to potential microbial contamination
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — More nutritional drinks have been added to a recall that began with Oatly Oatmilk and the risk of Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum contamination. Now, certain products under the brand names Premiere Protein, Organic Valley, Glucerna, Ensure, and PediaSure have been added to the recall. According...
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of August 17
Funeral service for Glenn Dobbs, 98, was held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Thompson and Bro. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings August 1-6
Chevron Quick Stop, 2018 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 80. 14th Street Food Mart, 17 14th St., SW, Decatur, 80. Texaco Beltline, 2401 B Beltline Road, SW, Decatur, 82. Chevron Westmeade, 2021 Westmeade St., Decatur, 84. Taqueria Acapulco, 2109 Highway 20, W, Decatur, 84. Oak Ridge Grocery, 2661 Vaughn Bridge Road,...
