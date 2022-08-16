ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle Health Park welcomes pediatrician

Hartselle Health Park welcomes pediatrician Daniel McNeill, MD, to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Dr. McNeill completed his medical degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. While completing his UAB residency training at Children’s of Alabama, Dr. McNeill was recognized as a Rural Health Scholar.
HARTSELLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, AL
Local
Alabama Society
theredstonerocket.com

Oktoberfest returning with plenty of oompah

Lederhosen: check. Accordian: check. Beer stein: check. Even if you don’t actually own these things, you’ll have them in spirit at the 25th annual Oktoberfest at Redstone Arsenal. Held Sept. 16-18 at the Activity Field on Aerobee Road, the event is open to the public and is expected...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Thomas
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
theredstonerocket.com

Tour sparks students’ interest in Redstone activities

More than 30 students from colleges and universities visited Redstone Aug. 9 as part of a Leadership Greater Huntsville Spark Behind the Gate Local Government Day activity. Spark is a weeklong program designed for college students who are emerging leaders and want to learn more about their community and make a positive impact. The Leadership Greater Huntsville team worked with Garrison Public Affairs to coordinate the visit.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Falkville Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 8

The Town of Falkville has scheduled its annual fall festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. The following is a list of events for this fun-filled family event:. 8 a.m. ColorMe Downtown 5K run/walk with FREE Registration, begins at 7:30 am or pre register at www.falkville.org ) The 5K location will be at 1076 Culver Road in Falkville.
FALKVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week of August 17

Walter arrived at the shelter as a stray. He enjoys playing with the other dogs. Walter and his friends are available for adoption at the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle. His fee is $110.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Two join the Falkville Police Department

Officer James Ashley and Officer Brandon Knutson graduated from the police academy July 28. They are full-time police officers serving the Town of Falkville. Both officers have prior military service in the United States Marine Corps.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Daily South

12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama

Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Construction beginning on $52 million Cummings Research Park development

Construction is beginning on a first-of-its-kind development in Cummings Research Park and on an apartment community in Madison. According to Southern Exposure Reports, building permits were issued for both last week. Three permits for buildings totaling $52.5 million were issued to Bobo Development Group and Retail Specialists for the Arcadia...
MADISON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
franklinfreepress.net

Gregory, 'Funniest Man in America,' coming to Russellville's Roxy September 9th

James Gregory wore many hats before he launched into comedy in 1982. The legendary comedian, known as the “Funniest Man in America,” Gregory worked at a small country grocery store when he was 12. He went on to work for the United States Department of Defense, the United States Postal Service and he was in sales for more than a decade.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of August 17

Funeral service for Glenn Dobbs, 98, was held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Thompson and Bro. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Health Ratings August 1-6

Chevron Quick Stop, 2018 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 80. 14th Street Food Mart, 17 14th St., SW, Decatur, 80. Texaco Beltline, 2401 B Beltline Road, SW, Decatur, 82. Chevron Westmeade, 2021 Westmeade St., Decatur, 84. Taqueria Acapulco, 2109 Highway 20, W, Decatur, 84. Oak Ridge Grocery, 2661 Vaughn Bridge Road,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy