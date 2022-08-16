ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama

Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Industry
Local
Alabama Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Morgan County, AL
Business
Morgan County, AL
Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Construction beginning on $52 million Cummings Research Park development

Construction is beginning on a first-of-its-kind development in Cummings Research Park and on an apartment community in Madison. According to Southern Exposure Reports, building permits were issued for both last week. Three permits for buildings totaling $52.5 million were issued to Bobo Development Group and Retail Specialists for the Arcadia...
MADISON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Grasshopper Lawnmower
Hartselle Enquirer

Mayor of Hartselle completes leadership institute

Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison recently completed the EDAA Leadership Institute program, a partnership program between The Economic Development Association of Alabama and The Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University. The program is designed to educate and engage elected officials, economic development board members and community leaders regarding key...
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Retired K-9 officers could receive benefits, lawmakers say

Just the sight of the former Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Havoc, a robust German shepherd, helped lead to arrests. “One time, there were two suspects who said they were going to run — until they saw Havoc and they surrendered,” retired Morgan County Deputy Frank Anderson recalled. “They said they were not going to get bit.”
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WAFF

Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of August 17

Funeral service for Glenn Dobbs, 98, was held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Thompson and Bro. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multi-department Rock the South debriefing held

Updated 8/17/22 CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-department Rock the South (RTS) debriefing was held Monday morning, with representatives from local and statewide law enforcement, emergency medical services and emergency management agencies ready to hash out what went well and identify areas for improvement going forward with the annual event.  Cullman Fire Rescue Chief Brian Bradberry reported that having added personnel and physicians on-site made a positive impact; however, he said the lack of signage on the event side of the sponsor row tents made deciphering where assistance was needed difficult. He recommended tents on one side being labeled with even numbers and...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Athens machine shop expanding, to add 5 jobs

A family-owned Athens machine shop is planning an expansion. ROW Manufacturing Inc., on Durham Drive in the Breeding Industrial Park, is pumping $521,900 into its operations, adding new equipment and creating as many as five new jobs over the next three years. The shop has been in business for 44...
ATHENS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy