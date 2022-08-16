Read full article on original website
Related
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
WAAY-TV
Families asked to pick up students as central Rainsville remains inaccessible due to hazmat spill
UPDATE: Officials have identified the spilled chemical as organic peroxide industrial grade. An evacuation area of 800 feet has been ordered. Traffic is shut off from Rainbow to Marshall on AL 35 and from George Wallace to VFW Road. The shutdown is expected to last into late Thursday night as...
The Daily South
12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama
Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hays Farm homebuilder leaves Huntsville project with more than 300 homes unbuilt
Hays Farm is in the market for a new home builder at the sprawling south Huntsville development. Goodall Homes, announced in November 2020 as the exclusive single-family home builder at Hays Farm, has pulled out of the project having built fewer than 25% of the homes they were contracted to build. Hays Farm developers hired Goodall to build 440 homes.
Marshall County residents pleading for road to be fixed
Shin Point Road in Marshall County is about a half-mile stretch of gravel and dirt, up the side of a mountain. It's in such bad shape, that residents say not even emergency services will use it.
Construction beginning on $52 million Cummings Research Park development
Construction is beginning on a first-of-its-kind development in Cummings Research Park and on an apartment community in Madison. According to Southern Exposure Reports, building permits were issued for both last week. Three permits for buildings totaling $52.5 million were issued to Bobo Development Group and Retail Specialists for the Arcadia...
Prep blitz: Nikita Stover looks to carry on Decatur Heritage's winning tradition
The countdown clock toward the first game of Nikita Stover’s high school coaching career keeps getting louder as it nears Friday at 7 p.m. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hartselle Enquirer
Mayor of Hartselle completes leadership institute
Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison recently completed the EDAA Leadership Institute program, a partnership program between The Economic Development Association of Alabama and The Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University. The program is designed to educate and engage elected officials, economic development board members and community leaders regarding key...
41st Annual Depot Days rolls into Hartselle this fall
The 41st Annual Depot Days Festival is set for Saturday, September 17 in the historic depot and downtown areas of Hartselle.
Crews installing pillars for Alabama 20 overpass
Construction crews began installing the three pillars for the Alabama 20 overpass this week while the lawsuit over rights of way appraisals on the Decatur project continues in Limestone County Circuit Court.
Hartselle Enquirer
Retired K-9 officers could receive benefits, lawmakers say
Just the sight of the former Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Havoc, a robust German shepherd, helped lead to arrests. “One time, there were two suspects who said they were going to run — until they saw Havoc and they surrendered,” retired Morgan County Deputy Frank Anderson recalled. “They said they were not going to get bit.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
WAFF
‘I will not be resigning’: Lawrence Co. GOP Chair will not resign from school board
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Republican Party is facing scrutiny from the Alabama House minority leader and the NAACP after posting a picture of the GOP elephant that had Ku Klux Klan symbolism in it. The party’s chairman said he has no plans to step down from his role on the county’s school board.
7th Annual 5 Points ‘Blok Festival’ set for this weekend
Blast Music will be representing the Huntsville Madison County Public Library for the 7th annual Blok Festival this Saturday, August 20.
Faced with complaints, Limestone commission looks for ways to improve roads
ATHENS — A Limestone County resident told commissioners this week that road conditions aren't keeping pace with the county's growth, and they said they'll repair one road cited, work on seven others with Rebuild Alabama money and consider an impact fee on developers.
Huntsville church hosting free food box giveaway
A local church is hosting a free food box giveaway this Saturday, August 20.
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of August 17
Funeral service for Glenn Dobbs, 98, was held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Thompson and Bro. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Multi-department Rock the South debriefing held
Updated 8/17/22 CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-department Rock the South (RTS) debriefing was held Monday morning, with representatives from local and statewide law enforcement, emergency medical services and emergency management agencies ready to hash out what went well and identify areas for improvement going forward with the annual event. Cullman Fire Rescue Chief Brian Bradberry reported that having added personnel and physicians on-site made a positive impact; however, he said the lack of signage on the event side of the sponsor row tents made deciphering where assistance was needed difficult. He recommended tents on one side being labeled with even numbers and...
Athens machine shop expanding, to add 5 jobs
A family-owned Athens machine shop is planning an expansion. ROW Manufacturing Inc., on Durham Drive in the Breeding Industrial Park, is pumping $521,900 into its operations, adding new equipment and creating as many as five new jobs over the next three years. The shop has been in business for 44...
Comments / 0