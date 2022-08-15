ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Hospitals pitched, the public spoke and now it's up to NCDHHS to pick the winning bid for a WNC hospital expansion project.

By BPR
bpr.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
biltmorebeacon.com

New nurse practitioner joins AdventHealth family medicine team at Forge Mountain

HENDERSONVILLE — Laura Long, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Forge Mountain in Mills River. Long will assist Dr. Robert L. Smith in providing whole-person care to the community. Since 2007, Long has served as a registered nurse in multiple units, such as the...
biltmorebeacon.com

AdventHealth gets top grade for hospital performance, quality

HENDERSONVILLE—AdventHealth Hendersonville has received national recognition for an overall five-star rating in quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the latest hospital performance report released by the federal agency. This recognition makes AdventHealth Hendersonville the only hospital in Western North Carolina to hold both the CMS...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Government
City
Hendersonville, NC
City
Asheville, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Health
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Health
City
Madison, NC
State
South Carolina State
thevalleyecho.com

RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap

The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
SWANNANOA, NC
thesmokies.com

The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC

They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
CHEROKEE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnc#Hospital#Emergency Department#Health Service#Medical Services#General Health#Ncdhhs#Advent Health#Hca Healthcare#Mission Hospital System#Novant Health#Novant And Mission
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County

FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

City, county file class-action lawsuit against HCA/Mission

Asheville and Buncombe County filed a class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Health on July 27 in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit alleges HCA is attempting to monopolize health care in Western North Carolina. “The Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners felt it was necessary...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Go Blue Ridge

Deep Gap Fire Destroys Homestead

On Tuesday around 12PM the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 138 Clyde Lane. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland the cause of the fire is still unknown and currently being investigated. Thankfully at the time of the fire no one was home.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
theshelbyreport.com

Greene Concepts Upgrades Bottling Plant In Marion, NC

Greene Concepts is continuing to make additional improvements within and around its beverage and water bottling plant in Marion, North Carolina. “As sales continue to expand nationally and locally, the company experiences increased trailer traffic to its bottling plant. Resurfacing of all surrounding roadways leading to and around the plant, along with our parking lot, prepares our production facility to better receive trailers from larger national retail outlets,” said Ken Porter, Greene Concepts bottling plant manager.
MARION, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Regional Airport feels nationwide delay, cancellation trends

When Tom McDonnell moved from Cleveland to the Asheville area in 2020, among the reasons he and his wife, Linda, chose to live in Fairview was its proximity to the Asheville Regional Airport. As vice president of member relations at Associated Electric & Gas Insurance Services, Tom regularly flies across the eastern half of the U.S. But with airline delays and cancellations increasing throughout the country, he’s changed his approach.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe files new lawsuit against Wanda Greene

The sordid saga of Wanda Greene reached an apparent denouement in August 2019, when the former Buncombe County manager was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on charges of program fraud, receiving kickbacks and making a false tax return. But like many good Hollywood tales, the story has gotten a sequel.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

No light and little air - Jackson man survived a brush with death in mine

Mining has a long history in Jackson County, although there are few signs of it around today outside of the Harrison Construction facility near Dillsboro. But the county is dotted with abandoned mica mines, and a few serious efforts were made to extract copper dating back to the middle of the 19th century. Daniel W. Davies, born in Wales and an experienced mine hand, prospected for copper in Jackson County and hit a few good leads, but nothing that panned out.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy