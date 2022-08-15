Hospitals pitched, the public spoke and now it's up to NCDHHS to pick the winning bid for a WNC hospital expansion project.

Read full article on original website
my40.tv
'Unsafe assignments': Nurses at Mission Hospital share concerns over staffing levels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses from Mission Hospital took their concerns to Buncombe County Commissioners this week. "The unsafe assignments are due to inadequate staffing," nurse Lori Hedrick told commissioners. Hedrick told commissioners Mission Health is down more than 400 core nurses compared to this time last year. She...
my40.tv
'Very bold step:' Buncombe County commissioner calls for NC teachers to walk out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County Commissioner is calling for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, as they continue to push for higher pay. “I think this is a very bold step to start with,” Commissioner Amanda Edwards said. Edwards said she has received positive and supportive...
biltmorebeacon.com
New nurse practitioner joins AdventHealth family medicine team at Forge Mountain
HENDERSONVILLE — Laura Long, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Forge Mountain in Mills River. Long will assist Dr. Robert L. Smith in providing whole-person care to the community. Since 2007, Long has served as a registered nurse in multiple units, such as the...
biltmorebeacon.com
AdventHealth gets top grade for hospital performance, quality
HENDERSONVILLE—AdventHealth Hendersonville has received national recognition for an overall five-star rating in quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the latest hospital performance report released by the federal agency. This recognition makes AdventHealth Hendersonville the only hospital in Western North Carolina to hold both the CMS...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Citizens work with local land trust to bring ‘green cemetery’ to Polk County
SALUDA – Sarah Lasswell, a casket maker out of Asheville, recently has been working with the Saluda Community Land Trust (SCLT) and other local citizens to bring a Green Cemetery to Polk County, a cemetery that offers a burial option with minimal environmental impact. Despite “green” burial being an...
thevalleyecho.com
RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap
The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
bpr.org
One year later, Laurel Bank Campground is slowly being cleaned up
One of the hardest hit areas when Tropical Storm Fred hit Western North Carolina was Laurel Bank Campground in Haywood County. Four campers were killed in the flood. BPR went back to the campground to see where it stands one year later. Sherrie Lynn McArthur still spends most of her...
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County
FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
Mountain Xpress
City, county file class-action lawsuit against HCA/Mission
Asheville and Buncombe County filed a class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Health on July 27 in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit alleges HCA is attempting to monopolize health care in Western North Carolina. “The Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners felt it was necessary...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
Go Blue Ridge
Deep Gap Fire Destroys Homestead
On Tuesday around 12PM the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 138 Clyde Lane. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland the cause of the fire is still unknown and currently being investigated. Thankfully at the time of the fire no one was home.
theshelbyreport.com
Greene Concepts Upgrades Bottling Plant In Marion, NC
Greene Concepts is continuing to make additional improvements within and around its beverage and water bottling plant in Marion, North Carolina. “As sales continue to expand nationally and locally, the company experiences increased trailer traffic to its bottling plant. Resurfacing of all surrounding roadways leading to and around the plant, along with our parking lot, prepares our production facility to better receive trailers from larger national retail outlets,” said Ken Porter, Greene Concepts bottling plant manager.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Regional Airport feels nationwide delay, cancellation trends
When Tom McDonnell moved from Cleveland to the Asheville area in 2020, among the reasons he and his wife, Linda, chose to live in Fairview was its proximity to the Asheville Regional Airport. As vice president of member relations at Associated Electric & Gas Insurance Services, Tom regularly flies across the eastern half of the U.S. But with airline delays and cancellations increasing throughout the country, he’s changed his approach.
my40.tv
Saturday hours to end Aug. 27 at NC DMV driver license offices; road test waivers to end
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced its temporary Saturday hours at several driver license locations across the state will be ending soon. The added walk-in hours that began in May for 16 driver license locations, including Asheville, will end at the...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe files new lawsuit against Wanda Greene
The sordid saga of Wanda Greene reached an apparent denouement in August 2019, when the former Buncombe County manager was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on charges of program fraud, receiving kickbacks and making a false tax return. But like many good Hollywood tales, the story has gotten a sequel.
bpr.org
One year after deadly flooding, Haywood County rebuilds with an eye on resiliency
On Aug. 17, 2021, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred swept through Haywood County, dropping more than a foot of rain and causing flooding that killed six people. Now a year later, much has been done to repair the damage, but officials in Canton are focusing on resiliency as climate change suggests these disasters will become more common.
WRAL
How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and county leaders have...
Sylva Herald
No light and little air - Jackson man survived a brush with death in mine
Mining has a long history in Jackson County, although there are few signs of it around today outside of the Harrison Construction facility near Dillsboro. But the county is dotted with abandoned mica mines, and a few serious efforts were made to extract copper dating back to the middle of the 19th century. Daniel W. Davies, born in Wales and an experienced mine hand, prospected for copper in Jackson County and hit a few good leads, but nothing that panned out.
