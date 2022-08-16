I think all of us appreciate and seek out spectacles that we rarely see, though I’m sure the varieties differ. When I was young and when my children were young, we delighted in the low-flying P-3 Orions which flew over our East Boothbay house from the Brunswick Naval Air Base or Station, as we called it. Those big, lumbering planes were seeking Russian submarines during the cold war. The P-3s’ distinctive tails were the business end of the planes’ detection apparatus. And the air shows in the summer at the base brought us and many 1,000s of other spectators to tour the base and watch the precise acrobatics the Blue Angels and other planes performed.

