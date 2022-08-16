Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Some of Woolwich’s old records to be digitized
Some of Woolwich’s early assessing records will be copied into digital format. Ned Baxter of the Bath-based Sagadahoc Preservation told Woolwich selectmen Monday night, he can do the work at almost no cost to the town. Baxter recently looked at some of the old records stored in a vault...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Aug. 18 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Senior living proposal’s next steps
Plans called for Optimus Senior Living to get back to Wiscasset’s planning board Aug. 22 with answers to the board’s questions from Aug. 8. The needs included an estimated project cost and an up-to-date boundary survey. Also Aug. 8, the board set an Aug. 16 site visit for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
2022 Maine Authors Book Festival Aug. 27
Maine Authors Publishing will be hosting their third annual book festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 12 High St. in Thomaston. The festival is exclusive to Maine Authors Publishing authors this year, but the event hopes to expand in the future. Free admission. Forty-nine...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dragonflies
Southport photographer Stephanie Morrison began noticing all the different dragonflies she was seeing lately on the trails and started photographing them. She said she hopefully has identified them correctly.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Early presidential yachts in Maine
I think all of us appreciate and seek out spectacles that we rarely see, though I’m sure the varieties differ. When I was young and when my children were young, we delighted in the low-flying P-3 Orions which flew over our East Boothbay house from the Brunswick Naval Air Base or Station, as we called it. Those big, lumbering planes were seeking Russian submarines during the cold war. The P-3s’ distinctive tails were the business end of the planes’ detection apparatus. And the air shows in the summer at the base brought us and many 1,000s of other spectators to tour the base and watch the precise acrobatics the Blue Angels and other planes performed.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Roaring ’20s party this Saturday
It’s the Lincoln Home’s 95th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The event will be rain or shine, as it will be held under a large tent. Tickets are $50, and can be purchased on-line at www.lincoln-home.org/special events or by calling 563-3350. We encourage 1920s dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor 1927, the year the Home was founded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
End of summer Open Mic at Inn Along the Way Aug. 27
Open Mic celebrating music and verse continues in the big red tie out barn at Inn Along the Way’s, Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street, in Damariscotta, Maine. The sounds and spirit of summer’s end through music, song and spoken word will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘The Art of Cork’
Join us for an art soirée at Villard Studios. The presentation by Philippe Villard, “Art of Cork,” will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Come early for some light refreshments. When they are not on the Boothbay peninsula, the Philippe and Kim live...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Commissioners pursuing county-wide housing study
Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission will likely receive a completed county-wide housing study by early 2023. On Aug. 16, commissioners authorized LCRPC to negotiate with Camion Associates of Saratoga Springs, New York for a study. Camion is an economic research organization with offices in Portland. In 2017, Camion produced a housing study for the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Joint Economic Development Committee.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Art For Art’s Sake’ returns to Southport Island
The Lincoln Arts Festival Art For Art’s Sake event returns to Southport and Hodgdon Yacht Services Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28. Art For Art’s Sake has been held since 1995 and the only year August passed without it was 2020, like everything else. But it’s back and bigger than ever, with more participants taking part in Art Interaction Day than ever before!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Novel Jazz returns to Skidompha
Novel Jazz is returning to the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta for an evening of jazz on Friday, Aug. 26 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The band’s last performance at Skidompha was in November 2019, before the pandemic. Novel Jazz will be presenting an evening of hot swinging jazz...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Used book room’s last sale of summer Aug. 20
Summer is winding down in the Midcoast region and soon the days will be shorter and the air will be crisp. To celebrate the final days of summer, we are continuing our summer tradition of special events in the Used Book Room. On Aug. 20, we will hold our final Summer Sale. This is the perfect time to add to your book collection. The Used Book Room has a wonderful selection of almost-new books for all ages. Bring your own bag and fill it to the brim for only $5!
wiscassetnewspaper.com
This week at the Lincoln Theater
If there was ever a film to see on one of the biggest movie screens in the state of Maine, its “Top Gun: Maverick.” If you’ve already seen it, you know you want to see it again. And if you haven’t seen it at all yet, boy are you in for a treat starting Aug. 20!
wiscassetnewspaper.com
LOCAL Garden quick pickling demo Aug. 27
Join KELT at the LOCAL Garden in Bath to learn a quick pickling technique to enjoy favorite summer veggies in a new, delicious way!. Learn how to quick-pickle your favorite summer veggies! Join KELT’s Garden Coordinator, Laurie Burhoe, on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. to learn a simple recipe to make a brine to pickle a variety of veggies in from the garden. Fun to make and easy to eat! Make savory dilly beans or spicy pickles, it is up to you! Supplies will be provided to make and bring home your first jar of pickled produce.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
PJ Merrill scores first career Super Street win at Wiscasset Speedway
While the temperature outside continues to cool down in Coastal Maine, the racing action continues to heat up at Wiscasset Speedway. The excitement continued on Saturday, Aug. 13 as the track hosted a full Group #1 racing program which included the Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pros, Norm’s Used Car Pro Stocks, Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Minis and the Market 27 Super Streets.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Children’s Day at the Museum: A big hit with the kiddos!
Sunday, Aug. 14 was an especially vibrant day at the Boothbay Railway Village Museum! Hundreds of children came together on the Village Green to celebrate a day that was designed all around them! In addition to the standard fun to be had when visiting the museum, families enjoyed barrel rides, vintage games, a scavenger hunt, music and dancing, an archeology dig with Dr. Whitney Lytle, and fascinating facts from the Pollination Station, complete with tips on how to be an environmental steward. Delicious snacks were offered at old-fashioned prices and a fun-filled day was had by all.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Local disabled vet praises Jon Stewart for his role in ‘Burn pit’ legislation
As a soldier, Sgt. Chris Armstead of Edgecomb is familiar with burn pits. Beginning with his training at Fort Drum in New York to deployments in Haiti, Afghanistan and Kuwait, his duties included tending burn pits. Trash, animal carcasses, plastics and other hard to eliminate waste is placed into a...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Cheryl Young and the uplifting power of art
Cheryl Young isn't sure how it happened, but growing up, she was always “the animal person.” Young’s great-grandfather had originally operated a farm on the Brunswick property she was raised on, and the family still kept chickens, ducks and rabbits. Despite being one of four girls, it was Young who rose early to let the animals out of their coops and came home before sunset to usher them back in. In the fields surrounding her home, it also wasn’t uncommon for Young to see wild foxes or moose passing through.
Comments / 0