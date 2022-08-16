ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10NEWS

Florida Senate temporarily stops review of suspended state attorney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has paused its review process of whether suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated or removed from office. In a letter provided by Warren's spokesperson, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told lawmakers that because the suspended prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ron DeSantis announces 20 charged for voter fraud in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Florida Republican, announced on Thursday that 20 people in his state have been charged with voter fraud. Most of those charged hailed from Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade counties and voted in 2020 despite being prohibited from voting due to convictions of murder or sexual assault, DeSantis revealed. Voter fraud is a third-degree felony in Florida, and those convicted of it could face a fine of up to $5,000 and up to five years behind bars.
FLORIDA STATE
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

Prosecutor Andrew Warren sues Gov. DeSantis in federal court over his suspension from office

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren took Gov. Ron DeSantis to federal court Wednesday, alleging that in suspending him from office the governor violated Warren’s First Amendment right to disagree with the state’s chief executive on policy. In a 28-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Warren […] The post Prosecutor Andrew Warren sues Gov. DeSantis in federal court over his suspension from office appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 are accused of illegally voting in Florida. DeSantis calls it ‘the opening salvo’ in cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state agents were arresting 20 Florida felons who he said voted illegally in 2020, declaring it the first step in what he promised would be an overdue effort to ensure election integrity. The number of arrests is miniscule compared to the 11.1 million Floridians who voted in the 2020 presidential election in Florida. But DeSantis said the effort ...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Ron Desantis
Axios Tampa Bay

Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP

Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Florida Senate#Democrat
iheart.com

Four Democrats Face-Off In State House District 93 Race

With redistricting, a Florida House district has moved up from Broward County into a portion of West Central Palm Beach County. Four candidates are running in a Democrat Primary for the new District 93. Shelly Albright is the Director of Children and Youth Ministries at a Wellington church. She's also...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Axios

Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme

Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Senate
click orlando

Florida targets UCF professors arguments on race instruction law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the...
FLORIDA STATE

