10NEWS
Florida Senate temporarily stops review of suspended state attorney
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has paused its review process of whether suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated or removed from office. In a letter provided by Warren's spokesperson, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told lawmakers that because the suspended prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron...
floridaphoenix.com
The suspension of elected prosecutor Andrew Warren won’t be considered in the FL Senate for awhile
wmfe.org
Democrats urge voters to ask DeSantis what his plans are for abortion in Florida
Central Florida Democrats held a press conference Wednesday calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to make his plans for abortion rights in the state of Florida plain. The Republican governor already approved a 15-week abortion ban in the state. Democrats like Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith are concerned DeSantis along with the...
Washington Examiner
Ron DeSantis announces 20 charged for voter fraud in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Florida Republican, announced on Thursday that 20 people in his state have been charged with voter fraud. Most of those charged hailed from Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade counties and voted in 2020 despite being prohibited from voting due to convictions of murder or sexual assault, DeSantis revealed. Voter fraud is a third-degree felony in Florida, and those convicted of it could face a fine of up to $5,000 and up to five years behind bars.
Prosecutor Andrew Warren sues Gov. DeSantis in federal court over his suspension from office
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren took Gov. Ron DeSantis to federal court Wednesday, alleging that in suspending him from office the governor violated Warren’s First Amendment right to disagree with the state’s chief executive on policy. In a 28-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Warren […] The post Prosecutor Andrew Warren sues Gov. DeSantis in federal court over his suspension from office appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Republicans Intentionally Discriminated Against Black Voters With Restrictive Election Laws, DOJ Rules
Several Republican-led states are facing similar challenges from the Department of Justice. The post Florida Republicans Intentionally Discriminated Against Black Voters With Restrictive Election Laws, DOJ Rules appeared first on NewsOne.
orlandoweekly.com
Florida state attorney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis after being removed for stance on 15-week abortion ban
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, claiming that the governor violated his First Amendment rights when he suspended Warren. The prosecutor was suspended earlier this month after he pledged not to enforce the state's recently passed 15-week ban on abortion....
20 are accused of illegally voting in Florida. DeSantis calls it ‘the opening salvo’ in cases.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state agents were arresting 20 Florida felons who he said voted illegally in 2020, declaring it the first step in what he promised would be an overdue effort to ensure election integrity. The number of arrests is miniscule compared to the 11.1 million Floridians who voted in the 2020 presidential election in Florida. But DeSantis said the effort ...
‘Sticker’ price of new Florida election law may surprise you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mail ballot drop boxes in Florida are getting a makeover this year and the change is costing taxpayers. It’s the result of a new state law passed earlier this year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
Tightening race and more attack ads in week leading up to Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Primary
Florida Democratic Gubernatorial candidates Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist are making their final push for your vote ahead of the Primary Election next Tuesday. While Crist had held a solid lead, a UNF poll released this week showed Fried leading 47 to 43. Fried’s campaign is already capitalizing on the...
Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP
Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
flaglerlive.com
In Latest Attack on Students, All LGBTQ Support Documents Are Ordered Out of Florida Schools
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday gave his staff the go-ahead to “pull” LGBTQ support documents at all school districts, after a State Board of Education member asserted that some could violate a controversial new law. Board member Ryan Petty said he has “grave concerns” about...
iheart.com
Four Democrats Face-Off In State House District 93 Race
With redistricting, a Florida House district has moved up from Broward County into a portion of West Central Palm Beach County. Four candidates are running in a Democrat Primary for the new District 93. Shelly Albright is the Director of Children and Youth Ministries at a Wellington church. She's also...
Florida police investigating incident between GOP tracker and Demings security team
The unidentified tracker told a deputy with the Brevard County sheriff’s office that he had encountered Demings and her detail numerous times and had never had any issues with them until the Aug. 6 incident.
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
Northwest Florida women fighting against U.S. Rep. Matthew Gaetz
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A group of women are gaining a following on Facebook after painting the Graffiti Bridge pink to show their combined opposition to U.S. Representative Matthew Gaetz. The Facebook group, Women against Matt Gaetz has gathered a following of 10,000 in just a few days. Samantha Herring, one of the group’s […]
Chief communications officer for Hillsborough County state attorney terminated from her job
There is more fallout from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove Andrew Warren from his job as the State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County.
click orlando
Florida targets UCF professors arguments on race instruction law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the...
Pasco County school board referendum looks to raise taxes for teacher pay raises
Florida Primary Election Day is nearly here and there's a proposal on Pasco County ballots that may be unknown to some voters.
