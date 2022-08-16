ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

See why comedian Leanne Morgan and Payton are laughing so hard on TVL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Leanne Morgan says she grew up a country girl in Tennessee and her thick southern accent sure does give it away. Morgan’s comedy career started when she was selling jewelry and everyone came to her sales parties because of how much she made them all laugh. (One person even peed on a couch). It wasn’t long until others started encouraging her to do standup.
Hartselle Enquirer

Local church starts Choose Life initiative

Hartselle’s Daystar Church is launching a new initiative called The Choose Life Fund with a goal of helping families who have chosen life but need a helping hand. “This fund is for families who want to adopt or be foster parents, moms who want to choose life but don’t think they can do it alone, or for single moms who did choose life and just need some help,” Pastor Jerry Lawson said. “Basically, if you’re choosing life, we want to stand with you.”
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of August 17

Funeral service for Glenn Dobbs, 98, was held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Thompson and Bro. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Hartselle Enquirer

HCS holds annual institute to kick off school year

Hartselle City Schools Institute was held Aug. 3 in the Hartselle High School auditorium, where 500 Hartselle City School employees and elected officials gathered for professional development ahead of the 2022-23 school year. In addition to the Institute, the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Teacher Welcome reception, where teachers were treated to biscuits from Chick- FIl-A provided by First Baptist Church Hartselle, as well as coffee from Warehouse Coffee.
Hartselle Enquirer

Falkville Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 8

The Town of Falkville has scheduled its annual fall festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. The following is a list of events for this fun-filled family event:. 8 a.m. ColorMe Downtown 5K run/walk with FREE Registration, begins at 7:30 am or pre register at www.falkville.org ) The 5K location will be at 1076 Culver Road in Falkville.
theredstonerocket.com

Oktoberfest returning with plenty of oompah

Lederhosen: check. Accordian: check. Beer stein: check. Even if you don’t actually own these things, you’ll have them in spirit at the 25th annual Oktoberfest at Redstone Arsenal. Held Sept. 16-18 at the Activity Field on Aerobee Road, the event is open to the public and is expected...
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week of August 17

Walter arrived at the shelter as a stray. He enjoys playing with the other dogs. Walter and his friends are available for adoption at the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle. His fee is $110.
AL.com

First restaurant set to open at Huntsville’s Hays Farm development

The first restaurant at south Huntsville’s sprawling Hays Farm development is set to open. Amerigo will open its doors to customers Aug. 29 at its location at 9020 Memorial Parkway SW next to Staples. Part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, Amerigo touts itself as an “upscale-casual neighborhood Italian restaurant.” It’s...
WAFF

Legendary UAH hockey coach has passed away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville legendary hockey coach Doug Ross passed away at the age of 70 on Tuesday. Ross started leading the Chargers hockey team in 1982 and carried the team to two club-level national championships before the team transitioned into the NCAA era.
