FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
‘T.I.’ is coming to Huntsville this weekend!
GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist TIP "T.I." Harris will visit the Rocket City this weekend as he makes his debut at Stand Up Live.
See why comedian Leanne Morgan and Payton are laughing so hard on TVL
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Leanne Morgan says she grew up a country girl in Tennessee and her thick southern accent sure does give it away. Morgan’s comedy career started when she was selling jewelry and everyone came to her sales parties because of how much she made them all laugh. (One person even peed on a couch). It wasn’t long until others started encouraging her to do standup.
This talented local band deserves to be heard beyond Alabama
Their best song was both lots of work and easy to write. Huntsville rock band Camacho changed the chorus like five times before finding the right one. The basic chord changes and lyrics though came earlier, in a quick burst. They ended up with an alt-rock anthem and Camacho’s latest...
On the Road with Olivia and Claudia Episode 20: Russellville and Phil Campbell
Episode 20 features the Russellville Golden Tigers and Phil Campbell Bobcats.
41st Annual Depot Days rolls into Hartselle this fall
The 41st Annual Depot Days Festival is set for Saturday, September 17 in the historic depot and downtown areas of Hartselle.
Florence, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cullman High School football team will have a game with Mars Hill Bible School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
7th Annual 5 Points ‘Blok Festival’ set for this weekend
Blast Music will be representing the Huntsville Madison County Public Library for the 7th annual Blok Festival this Saturday, August 20.
Hartselle Enquirer
Local church starts Choose Life initiative
Hartselle’s Daystar Church is launching a new initiative called The Choose Life Fund with a goal of helping families who have chosen life but need a helping hand. “This fund is for families who want to adopt or be foster parents, moms who want to choose life but don’t think they can do it alone, or for single moms who did choose life and just need some help,” Pastor Jerry Lawson said. “Basically, if you’re choosing life, we want to stand with you.”
Venardos Circus returning to Huntsville
The 2022 stop will be the circus's third time in the Rocket City - the show previously came to town in 2019 and 2021.
Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announces 2022 Best Places to Work
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber has officially announced the winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards at a luncheon Tuesday.
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of August 17
Funeral service for Glenn Dobbs, 98, was held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Thompson and Bro. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Hartselle Enquirer
HCS holds annual institute to kick off school year
Hartselle City Schools Institute was held Aug. 3 in the Hartselle High School auditorium, where 500 Hartselle City School employees and elected officials gathered for professional development ahead of the 2022-23 school year. In addition to the Institute, the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Teacher Welcome reception, where teachers were treated to biscuits from Chick- FIl-A provided by First Baptist Church Hartselle, as well as coffee from Warehouse Coffee.
East Lawrence and R.A. Hubbard players working together
CADDO — For the East Lawrence Eagles, preparation for this season has been anything but normal. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Hartselle Enquirer
Falkville Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 8
The Town of Falkville has scheduled its annual fall festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. The following is a list of events for this fun-filled family event:. 8 a.m. ColorMe Downtown 5K run/walk with FREE Registration, begins at 7:30 am or pre register at www.falkville.org ) The 5K location will be at 1076 Culver Road in Falkville.
theredstonerocket.com
Oktoberfest returning with plenty of oompah
Lederhosen: check. Accordian: check. Beer stein: check. Even if you don’t actually own these things, you’ll have them in spirit at the 25th annual Oktoberfest at Redstone Arsenal. Held Sept. 16-18 at the Activity Field on Aerobee Road, the event is open to the public and is expected...
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of August 17
Walter arrived at the shelter as a stray. He enjoys playing with the other dogs. Walter and his friends are available for adoption at the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle. His fee is $110.
Hays Farm homebuilder leaves Huntsville project with more than 300 homes unbuilt
Hays Farm is in the market for a new home builder at the sprawling south Huntsville development. Goodall Homes, announced in November 2020 as the exclusive single-family home builder at Hays Farm, has pulled out of the project having built fewer than 25% of the homes they were contracted to build. Hays Farm developers hired Goodall to build 440 homes.
Albertville, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Arab High School football team will have a game with Albertville High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
First restaurant set to open at Huntsville’s Hays Farm development
The first restaurant at south Huntsville’s sprawling Hays Farm development is set to open. Amerigo will open its doors to customers Aug. 29 at its location at 9020 Memorial Parkway SW next to Staples. Part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, Amerigo touts itself as an “upscale-casual neighborhood Italian restaurant.” It’s...
WAFF
Legendary UAH hockey coach has passed away
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville legendary hockey coach Doug Ross passed away at the age of 70 on Tuesday. Ross started leading the Chargers hockey team in 1982 and carried the team to two club-level national championships before the team transitioned into the NCAA era.
